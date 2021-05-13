NFL Primetime Schedule 2021: List of Monday, Thursday and Sunday Night Games

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

The NFL released its full schedule on Wednesday, meaning we know have a look at this season's primetime games on Monday, Thursday and Sunday nights.

As always, Monday Night Football will continue on ESPN, while Sunday Night Football is broadcasted on NBC. Thursday Night Football will be on FOX (with the exception of the season's opening contest on NBC).

Below, we'll take a look at the full primetime schedule and break down some games to watch.

Schedules

Monday Night Football

Thursday Night Football

Sunday Night Football

Games to Watch

Week 1: Cowboys at Bucs

Starting off the season with the defending champions is always fun. But we'll also get to see how Dak Prescott looks in his return against one of the more dangerous front sevens in football.

It should be an intriguing matchup.

Are the Cowboys finally ready to play up to their talent level, or will they disappoint yet again? Can the Bucs repeat? Will Tom Brady ever start to slow down or show his age?

We won't get the answers to all those questions in Week 1. But we'll learn more about a Bucs team trying to maintain its place atop the league, and about a Cowboys team trying to return to the postseason after yet another disappointing campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Week 4: Jaguars at Bengals

Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow. These teams may not be great this season, but a showdown between two of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL will be worth the watch.

Week 4: Buccaneers at Patriots

Tom Brady returns to Foxboro to face Bill Belichick and his old team. Don't really need to say much more than that, right? The intrigue sells itself.

Week 5: Bills at Chiefs

A Sunday night rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game should be a good one, with Josh Allen and the Bills looking to prove they're the team to beat in the AFC against a Chiefs side that has ruled the conference for the past two years.

Hey, you can't really beat Patrick Mahomes in primetime. Well, the Bills will be hoping they can, but NFL fans will enjoy this one regardless.

Week 5: Colts at Ravens

New Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will get his first primetime test against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a battle of potential AFC contenders.

Will we get the Wentz that once looked like an MVP candidate? Or the one who was, well, downright awful for the Philadelphia Eagles last year?

An MNF showdown with a tough Ravens team should help answer those questions.

Week 17: Browns at Steelers

Does it get any better than a late-season showdown between two heated rivals?

Who knows what might be on the line when these teams face off on Monday night in Week 17? A playoff berth? The AFC North title?

Sure, depending on how the season goes, this one could be a late-season dud. But both teams look like serious contenders heading into the 2021 season, and a Week 17 showdown should be pretty darn tasty for fans.