    2021 NFL Odds: Cowboys-Bucs, Browns-Chiefs, All Week 1 Betting Lines Revealed

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    We're about four months away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but fans can already look ahead at the Week 1 betting lines released Wednesday:

    There are several notable matchups between possible contenders in Week 1, including the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

    The Buccaneers open as a 6.5-point favorite, although the return of Dak Prescott could make the Cowboys a much tougher opponent compared to last year's 6-10 squad.

    The Kansas City Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points over the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of last year's playoff game. The Chiefs squeaked out a 22-17 win over Cleveland in the divisional round despite an injury to Patrick Mahomes. If the quarterback is on the field, however, the Chiefs could be difficult to beat.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are interestingly favored over the Houston Texans in what could be the first game for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The No. 1 overall draft pick is hoping to turn things around after the squad went 1-15 in 2020.

    Meanwhile, the New England Patriots open as 2.5-point underdogs at home against the division rival Miami Dolphins.

