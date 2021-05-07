Luka Doncic on League-high 15 Technical Fouls: 'I'm Complaining Way Too Much'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Luka Doncic understands he's been a bit more prone to losing his temper this season.

With 15 technical fouls in 59 games, the Dallas Mavericks star is tied with Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard for the most in NBA. Doncic also understands one more tech will earn him an automatic one-game suspension.

Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew on TNT after defeating the Brooklyn Nets, 113-109, on Thursday, Doncic was asked about how he'll approach the slim margin for error and responded with some self-reflection.

"With officials, I wasn't myself this season," Doncic said. "I'm complaining way too much and I've got to work on that. I've got to stay calm and just not talk to them. I've got to learn from that."

Dallas has six games left in the regular season, and with Kristaps Porzinigs (knee) still sidelined, the Mavs can't afford to lose Doncic, either. Certainly not with playoff seeding at stake.

Doncic knows he needs to be better when arguing calls. Now he needs to prove he can do it.