Report: Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. Expected to Miss 1-2 More Weeks with Wrist Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hasn't played since Feb. 27 because of a left wrist injury, and he will reportedly be out for at least another one-to-two weeks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, he will be re-evaluated in that time frame. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Oubre will not need surgery.

Golden State acquired the Kansas product via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder before the season started to help make up for the loss of Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury.

The 25-year-old is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game behind shooting percentages of 43.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep. While he has been an important secondary scorer, the outside shooting has been something of a disappointment after he shot a career-best 35.2 percent on three-pointers last season with the Phoenix Suns.

Logic dictated he would improve on that with defenses so focused on stopping Stephen Curry, but he has not.

Golden State is 2-2 since Oubre went down with his injury and has six games remaining in the regular season. If he is out for the entire two weeks, he will not return until the playoffs.

The 33-33 Warriors are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nos. 7-10 seeds will participate in a play-in tournament for each conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Look for Golden State to continue relying on Kent Bazemore and Andrew Wiggins on the wing while Oubre is sidelined.