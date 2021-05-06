Albert Pujols Reportedly to Be Released by Angels in Final Season of $254M Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly set to release first baseman Albert Pujols on Thursday early in the final season of his 10-year, $254 million contract.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com first reported the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.