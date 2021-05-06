    Albert Pujols Reportedly to Be Released by Angels in Final Season of $254M Contract

    Tim Daniels, Featured Columnist IV, May 6, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly set to release first baseman Albert Pujols on Thursday early in the final season of his 10-year, $254 million contract.

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com first reported the news.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

