Wizards' Russell Westbrook Triple-Doubles vs. Bucks, Nears Oscar Robertson's Record 

Russell Westbrook is just two triple-doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson's all-time record of 181 after notching his 33rd of the season on Wednesday in a 135-134 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 32-year-old point guard nearly finished off the feat in the first half, coming up with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. He quickly took care of the remaining four boards after the break, completing the triple-double with just over six minutes left in the third quarter to finish with 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds.

Westbrook is now averaging 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.2 assists this year as the Wizards attempt to lock up a spot in the league's play-in tournament.

That looks a lot more likely now with Washington three games up on the Toronto Raptors for the 10th and final play-in seed in the Eastern Conference with six games to play—including a Thursday matchup at Toronto.

At this rate, Westbrook could top Robertson's record before the end of the regular season. The UCLA product is averaging a triple-double every 1.8 games.

"I hope he gets it," Robertson told Marc Stein of The New York Times Wednesday. "I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves. You’ve got to have good management."

Robertson can certainly relate there. The 12-time All-Star didn't win a title until a decade into his career when the Cincinnati Royals—now the Sacramento Kings—traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 1970-71.

Now 13 years into his career, Westbrook is still working towards his first title. Getting the Wizards into the postseason this year would give him another opportunity to do so—and give him a few more games to try and top Robertson's record in the process.