Cowboys Rumors: Antwaun Woods Released After DAL Took 2 DTs In 2021 NFL Draft

Cowboys Rumors: Antwaun Woods Released After DAL Took 2 DTs In 2021 NFL DraftMay 5, 2021
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
After selecting two defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving on from Antwaun Woods.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are going to waive the 28-year-old after three seasons.
