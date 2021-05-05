    Cowboys Rumors: Antwaun Woods Released After DAL Took 2 DTs In 2021 NFL Draft

    Adam WellsMay 5, 2021

    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After selecting two defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving on from Antwaun Woods. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are going to waive the 28-year-old after three seasons. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

