Cowboys Rumors: Antwaun Woods Released After DAL Took 2 DTs In 2021 NFL Draft

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After selecting two defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving on from Antwaun Woods.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are going to waive the 28-year-old after three seasons.

