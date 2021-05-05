    Report: Some Rockets Wondered If Dwight Howard 'Whiffed' on Screens for James Harden

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021

    Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

    Some members of the Houston Rockets organization reportedly wondered whether Dwight Howard was "intentionally whiffing" on picks set for James Harden as their relationship "deteriorated" during the 2015-16 NBA season.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday the tension between Howard and Harden led the superstar guard to ask the coaching staff to come off the bench so he could play more minutes with Clint Capela, though sources told Lowe it was a "facetious" request aimed at getting Capela on the first unit full time.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

