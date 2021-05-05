Report: Some Rockets Wondered If Dwight Howard 'Whiffed' on Screens for James Harden

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Some members of the Houston Rockets organization reportedly wondered whether Dwight Howard was "intentionally whiffing" on picks set for James Harden as their relationship "deteriorated" during the 2015-16 NBA season.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday the tension between Howard and Harden led the superstar guard to ask the coaching staff to come off the bench so he could play more minutes with Clint Capela, though sources told Lowe it was a "facetious" request aimed at getting Capela on the first unit full time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.