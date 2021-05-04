Hornets' Miles Bridges Reportedly Expected to Miss 10-14 Days Due to Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be without Miles Bridges for 10 to 14 days because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania's report comes after the Hornets listed Bridges as out for Tuesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Bridges is quarantining.

Per NBA protocols, if a player tests positive for COVID-19, he is required to sit out at least 10 days and return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being allowed to return.

It's unclear if Bridges tested positive for the virus or had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The 23-year-old forward has come into his own this season and is a huge part of the Hornets' success. He is averaging 12.4 points on 40.5 percent three-point shooting with 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 64 appearances.

Since head coach James Borrego moved Bridges into the starting lineup April 4, his numbers have been even better. He's averaged 19.7 points and is shooting 44.8 percent from three on 6.6 attempts per contest in the past 16 games as a starter.

Charlotte got LaMelo Ball back Saturday after he missed 21 games with a fractured wrist.

The Hornets are 31-33 and hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. They lead the Toronto Raptors by 4.5 games for the final play-in spot.

Charlotte will wrap up the regular season May 16 against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.