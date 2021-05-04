    Hornets' Miles Bridges Reportedly Expected to Miss 10-14 Days Due to Safety Protocols

    Adam WellsMay 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris Carlson

    The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be without Miles Bridges for 10 to 14 days because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Charania's report comes after the Hornets listed Bridges as out for Tuesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Bridges is quarantining.

    Per NBA protocols, if a player tests positive for COVID-19, he is required to sit out at least 10 days and return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being allowed to return.

    It's unclear if Bridges tested positive for the virus or had close contact with someone who tested positive.

    The 23-year-old forward has come into his own this season and is a huge part of the Hornets' success. He is averaging 12.4 points on 40.5 percent three-point shooting with 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 64 appearances. 

    Since head coach James Borrego moved Bridges into the starting lineup April 4, his numbers have been even better. He's averaged 19.7 points and is shooting 44.8 percent from three on 6.6 attempts per contest in the past 16 games as a starter. 

    Charlotte got LaMelo Ball back Saturday after he missed 21 games with a fractured wrist. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Hornets are 31-33 and hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. They lead the Toronto Raptors by 4.5 games for the final play-in spot.

    Charlotte will wrap up the regular season May 16 against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

    Related

      Hornets Suffer Major New Injury-Illness Losses in Stretch of Playoff Run

      Hornets Suffer Major New Injury-Illness Losses in Stretch of Playoff Run
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Hornets Suffer Major New Injury-Illness Losses in Stretch of Playoff Run

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      3 Reasons Why LaMelo Can Still Win the ROTY

      3 Reasons Why LaMelo Can Still Win the ROTY
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      3 Reasons Why LaMelo Can Still Win the ROTY

      Jerry Donatien
      via ClutchPoints

      Excerpt: Behind the Kings' Decade of Dysfunction

      In his new book, @jakelfischer goes inside Sacramento's messy Cousins years

      Read the rest of 'Built to Lose: How the NBA's Tanking Era Changed the League Forever,' out now

      Excerpt: Behind the Kings' Decade of Dysfunction
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Excerpt: Behind the Kings' Decade of Dysfunction

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside Hawks' Shocking Turnaround

      How did Atlanta go from a losing record to a playoff squad in less than two months?

      Players and new HC Nate McMillan tell B/R the secrets of team's wild resurgence 📲

      Inside Hawks' Shocking Turnaround
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside Hawks' Shocking Turnaround

      Farbod Esnaashari
      via Bleacher Report