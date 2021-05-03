Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka Set for Women's Title Match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Credit: WWE.com

WWE added another another WrestleMania 37 rematch to the WrestleMania Backlash card.

The promotion announced Monday that Rhea Ripley will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Asuka. Ripley beat Asuka at the Showcase of the Immortals to take the title on April 11.

One day after their WrestleMania encounter, the two met once again for the gold on Raw. That match ended in a disqualification after Charlotte Flair attacked both stars outside of the ring.

Assuming this is it, WrestleMania Backlash will allow for Ripley and Asuka to have a proper end to their feud. Ripley's victory capped off a very good bout last month, and the second go-round should be just as entertaining.

This may also set the table for Flair to make a run at the belt.

Prior to involving herself in the championship clash on Raw, The Queen vented her frustration at being left off the WrestleMania 37 card altogether.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sooner or later she'll presumably set her sights on the champion.

With WrestleMania Backlash nearly two weeks away on May 16, there's also still time for Flair to find a way to make Ripley vs. Asuka a Triple Threat match. Flair already had Sonya Deville lift her indefinite suspension, so maybe Deville can do her another solid.