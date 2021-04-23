Steelers' Justin Layne Arrested for Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, Firearm

Steelers' Justin Layne Arrested for Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, FirearmApril 23, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop in Lake County, Ohio.
Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported Layne faces charges of driving under suspension, a speed limit violation and having a firearm in his vehicle. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided further details about the stop:
Ray Fittipaldo @rayfitt1
Officers said two other male passengers were in the car with Layne. They observed marijuana and marijuana odor. They also observed a loaded 9 mm glock handgun in the center console. After interviews at the scene it was determined Layne would be the person charged with the felony.
The Steelers are "aware" of the situation but had no further comment, per Fittipaldo.
Layne was arrested around 1:20 a.m. local time and will have his first hearing at Willoughby Hills Municipal Court later Friday morning, per Fox 8 Cleveland.
The 23-year-old defensive back is a Cleveland native who attended Benedictine High School in the city before playing college football at Michigan State.
He was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 draft.
Layne has recorded 25 total tackles in 26 games across two seasons in Pittsburgh while playing a reserve role in the secondary and working on special teams.
The 6'2'' corner was expected to compete for a larger role opposite Joe Haden in 2021 following the free-agent departure of Mike Hilton, who signed with the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals in March.
Layne could be subject to NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy based on the outcome of the case.
Steelers CB Layne Arrested
Justin Layne charged with firearm offense and driving under suspension during traffic stop in Ohio early this morning