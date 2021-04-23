Steelers' Justin Layne Arrested for Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, Firearm

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop in Lake County, Ohio.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported Layne faces charges of driving under suspension, a speed limit violation and having a firearm in his vehicle. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided further details about the stop:

The Steelers are "aware" of the situation but had no further comment, per Fittipaldo.



Layne was arrested around 1:20 a.m. local time and will have his first hearing at Willoughby Hills Municipal Court later Friday morning, per Fox 8 Cleveland.

The 23-year-old defensive back is a Cleveland native who attended Benedictine High School in the city before playing college football at Michigan State.

He was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Layne has recorded 25 total tackles in 26 games across two seasons in Pittsburgh while playing a reserve role in the secondary and working on special teams.

The 6'2'' corner was expected to compete for a larger role opposite Joe Haden in 2021 following the free-agent departure of Mike Hilton, who signed with the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals in March.

Layne could be subject to NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy based on the outcome of the case.