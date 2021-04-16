Aaron Donald Surveillance Video of Altercation with DeVincent Spriggs Surfaces

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

An attorney for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Friday he's obtained video evidence to contradict allegations Donald severely injured DeVincent Spriggs during a fight outside a Pittsburgh bar last weekend.

Casey White said on 93.7 The Fan (via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) that the video and multiple eyewitnesses suggest Spriggs was the aggressor and Donald helped save him from being further attacked.

"He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury," White said. "It's fantastic, from a defense attorney's perspective, to be honest with you."

Todd Hollis, Spriggs' attorney, said Wednesday he'd submitted a "formalized statement" to Pittsburgh police seeking a criminal investigation into Donald, per TMZ Sports.

Hollis told TMZ the incident began when his client accidentally bumped into the NFL player inside the club. He alleged both parties were asked to leave and Donald became aggressive once outside.

Spriggs suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose, concussion arm injury and cuts that required 16 stitches on the night in question. His attorney released a photo showing an extremely swollen eye and said his client was also dealing with "severe trauma."

White said Friday he doesn't dispute Spriggs was seriously injured but that Donald "didn't cause any trouble." The lawyer said Spriggs was aggressive toward Donald and swung a bottle at him, at which point Donald was restrained by others and then helped pull away people who were attacking Spriggs, per Batko.

"We have the surveillance video, and we have five corroborating witnesses at this point," White said. "And we have more that are coming out of the woodwork."

He added Donald told him to expedite the discovery process because he "didn't do anything" and has no interest in a financial settlement, per Batko:

"The first thing Aaron said to me is, 'I hired you to make this go away—quickly—because I didn't do anything. I’m not paying anybody anything. You and I can walk to the police department and tell them the story. Get the video, get the witnesses, I didn't do anything. I just want to go to the weight room and not have anybody ask me about this situation, because nothing happened.'"

The Rams issued a statement after the initial allegations.

'We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald," the team said. "We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Donald, 29, is one of the NFL's best players. He has been named Defensive Player of the Year three times and earned Pro Bowl selections in all seven of his pro seasons.

He's a Pittsburgh native and was a standout lineman at the University of Pittsburgh before being selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 draft.