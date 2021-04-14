Champions League Results 2021: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Quarterfinal Games

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Only four teams remain in the UEFA Champions League after the quarterfinals wrapped up on Wednesday, and there won’t be any shortage of star power in the next round.

After Chelsea and PSG advanced past FC Porto and Bayern Munich, respectively, on Tuesday, Manchester City and Real Madrid became the final two clubs to clinch semifinal berths as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund were eliminated on Wednesday.

With 2020 champion Bayern and 2019 champion Liverpool ousted, Real Madrid remain the most recent Champions League-winning club still alive, having claimed three straight titles from 2016-2018. Chelsea last won the Champions League in 2012 while PSG and Manchester City are looking for their first titles.

Here’s a look at how all the action played out on Wednesday.

Wednesday UCL Results

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (Real Madrid win 3-1 aggregate)

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (MCFC win 4-2 aggregate)

UCL Semifinal Matchups

PSG vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool did everything it could to break through Real Madrid’s defense on Wednesday. The Reds attempted 15 shots, four of them landing on target, and held possession for 56 percent of the match. None of it mattered.

Real Madrid held firm after posting a 3-1 victory in the first leg and ensured Liverpool would be exiting the tournament early yet again. That’s not to say The Reds didn’t have Real worried at a few different moments.

Right from the opening kickoff, Liverpool star Mo Salah was able to break free in front of the net for a point blank attempt on keeper Thibaut Courtois, who was able to kick the shot away with ease. Three years after Real Madrid eliminated Liverpool 3-1 in the final, The Reds were desperately hoping to avoid the same result.

A scoreless draw made that impossible.

Real Madrid may be a long ways from their 2010s dynasty, but there is no shortage of talent in the roster. Wednesday proved that again as a Liverpool club still looking for a signature accomplishment this year fell flat.

The Reds have now lost the Community Shield to Arsenal, are sixth in the Premier League table and were eliminated in the fourth round of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, attempted just six shots all game as they looked to hold off one final attack by The Reds to book themselves into the semis.

Things were a bit dicier for Manchester City—at least until Riyad Mahrez help City regain control of the tie in the 55th minute. Phil Foden finished it off in the 75th minute.

After Dortmund opened the scoring with a Jude Bellingham goal in the 15th minute—and with one all-important away goal netted in the first leg—City found itself in a battle for the next 75 minutes. The two sides traded scoring opportunities with Dortmund landed three of its 10 shots on net while MCFC put five of its 17 attempts on target.

Riyad Mahrez finally broke through for City in the 55th minute, giving way to Foden’s strike not long after.

Man City ended the match having held 62 percent possession as Dortmund once again fails to reach the championship round for the first time since 2013. Now it’s up to Man City to take down Kylian Mbappe and a lethal PSG team in order to reach the final.