Report: DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris Receive Positive Medical Checks Amid Injury Rehab

Two of Alabama's top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft reportedly received positive news during a recent medical evaluation.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Najee Harris' ankle that he twisted in the College Football Playoff Championship Game "checked out well with no concerns."

Rapoport also noted that Heisman winner DeVonta Smith's dislocated finger that had torn ligaments is "healing fine with no issues ahead."

Harris' injury occurred in the first quarter of Alabama's win over Ohio State on Jan. 11. He scored on a 4th-and-1 play from the one-yard line, but he appeared to have his ankle twisted by Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland.

Despite being unhappy about the play, Harris was able to finish the game. He racked up 79 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win.

Smith was also injured in that game when he took a hard hit in the third quarter. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain worked for nearly 25 minutes attempting to realign Smith's thumb, but he was unable to do so in the medical tent.

“It had a rare variation where it wasn’t able to be put back in without having surgery, which is pretty uncommon,” Cain told Dellenger.

Dellenger noted that Smith underwent surgery in mid-January, with doctors expecting the "finger to have full functionality."

Even though Smith didn't play most of the second half against Ohio State, he still finished the game with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Smith to be the No. 8 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in his most recent mock draft. Harris is projected to be the 24th player taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith became the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy last season. He led the nation with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 games.

Harris set career-highs with 251 carries, 1,466 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in 2020.