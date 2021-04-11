Nick Foligno Reportedly Traded to Maple Leafs from Blue Jackets in 3-Team Deal

Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

It has been a disappointing season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they reportedly traded their captain.

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports, the Blue Jackets traded Nick Foligno to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The trade also involved the San Jose Sharks, as Elliotte Friedman noted:

Seravalli previously reported the Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals were among the teams that could trade a first-round pick to the Blue Jackets in a deal that included Foligno.

While Foligno played the first five seasons of his career for the Ottawa Senators, it will be somewhat jarring to see him suit up for a team outside of Columbus at this point given his status with the franchise.

The Blue Jackets made the playoffs one time in their entire history before he arrived for the 2012-13 campaign. They have made the playoffs five times with him on their roster, including in each of the last four seasons.

They also won their first postseason series in franchise history when they stunned the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning with a first-round sweep in 2019.

However, they are just 15-20-8 this season and sitting in seventh place in the Central Division. Foligno is also a free agent after the season, so moving him for draft capital could help facilitate a rebuild.

Columbus also traded David Savard in a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings and landed a 2021 first-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

As for Foligno, he was a 2015 All-Star on the ice and won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Mark Messier Leadership Award during the 2016-17 campaign in a testament to what he brings a team beyond his statistics.

The veteran has just 16 points in 42 games this season but could provide leadership and two-way play from the wing for the Maple Leafs. He is a forward who can remain on the ice during the penalty kill and create for others when on the attack.

That could help Toronto win its first Stanley Cup since 1967.