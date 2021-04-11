Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Return from Injury in Around 2 Weeks

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be nearing his return to the court.

Davis, who has been out since mid-February after suffering a right calf strain and an aggravation of his right Achilles tendinosis, may be playing again within the next 10 days to two weeks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

Team doctors will re-evaluate the eight-time All-Star when the Lakers return to Los Angeles on Thursday, per Wojnarowski. L.A. is currently on a seven-game road trip that ends Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

