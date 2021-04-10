    David Savard Traded to Lightning in 3-Team Deal with Blue Jackets, Red Wings

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 10, 2021

    Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Columbus Blue Jackets sent defenseman David Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

    Columbus will receive a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder. As part of the move, Tampa Bay also acquired Brian Lashoff from the Detroit Red Wings in return for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

    Savard has one goal and five assists in 40 games this season for the struggling Blue Jackets. The 30-year-old now joins a Lightning club looking to become the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. 

    The Blue Jackets (15-19-8, 38 points) have struggled mightily this season despite trading for sniper Patrik Laine early on.

    Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 27-11-2 (56 points) and one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Central Division. Only the top four seeds in each division will advance to the playoffs, and it's clear the Lightning are gearing up for another run. 

    Savard is finishing up a five-year, $21.3 million contract and is expected to hit free agency this offseason. 

