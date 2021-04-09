Tiger Woods Believed He Was in Florida After Crash, Police Report Says

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Tiger Woods was so disoriented after his single-car crash in February that he didn't know what state he was in.

According to a 22-page collision report obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Woods told the sheriff’s deputy at a Los Angeles area hospital that he believed he was in Florida at the time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday that Woods was driving at least 82 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

The crash resulted in multiple broken bones in Woods' right leg.

