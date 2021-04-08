    Warriors' President, COO, HOFer Rick Welts to Retire at End of Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors President and COO Rick Welts will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Hall of Famer is stepping away after 46 seasons in the NBA. Welts has been with the Warriors since 2011, having previously spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and the NBA league office.

    In 2011, Welts came out as gay in a New York Times article by Dan Barry. He broke ground in helping destigmatize homosexuality within the NBA, and Welts is considered perhaps the most prominent gay executive in sports. 

    Welts joined the Warriors in part to live with his partner, Todd Gage, whom he married last year. When Welts joined the franchise, it had made the postseason just once in the previous 17 seasons. The Warriors are now viewed as one of the NBA's premier franchises, having made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, including a run of five straight Finals appearances.

    “The opportunity with the Warriors was recognized by everyone, except the Warriors,” Welts told Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. “The view from the outside was that it was a remarkable market, remarkable fan support, there were companies in the Bay Area that were charting the future of the world, there was the physical beauty of living in the Bay Area. It was so compelling to everyone from the outside looking in.”

    Welts said he planned to retire after the 2019-20 season but was talked into staying for one more year by Warriors management. He will continue working with the franchise as a consultant. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kevin Durant, Draymond Green finally explain viral hyped-up meme

      Kevin Durant, Draymond Green finally explain viral hyped-up meme
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Kevin Durant, Draymond Green finally explain viral hyped-up meme

      RSN
      via RSN

      Draymond Joins KD's Podcast ❗️

      🍿 Details on viral 2018 altercation 👀 Real parking lot story after 2016 Finals 📲 Former teammates set record straight

      Draymond Joins KD's Podcast ❗️
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond Joins KD's Podcast ❗️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA rumors: Warriors president Rick Welts retiring after season

      NBA rumors: Warriors president Rick Welts retiring after season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      NBA rumors: Warriors president Rick Welts retiring after season

      RSN
      via RSN

      Warriors sign Gary Payton II to 10-day contract

      Warriors sign Gary Payton II to 10-day contract
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors sign Gary Payton II to 10-day contract

      Brady Klopfer
      via Golden State Of Mind