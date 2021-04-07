Tiger Woods Thanks Good Samaritans, First Responders for Helping Him After Car Crash

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Tiger Woods has issued a statement thanking the firefighters and police officers who helped him after the Feb. 23 car crash that left him hospitalized with multiple leg injuries.

In a post on Twitter, Woods said he is "so grateful" to the people who first discovered his vehicle and called the authorities, as well as the "LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez" for their efforts at the scene of the accident:

Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said in a statement released on Feb. 24 that Woods needed surgery to repair "open fractures" in his lower right leg that were stabilized with a "combination of screws and pins" in his foot and ankle.

L.A. County sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that Woods' vehicle was going 84-87 mph on a stretch of road with a 45 mph speed limit outside of Los Angeles before hitting a tree at 75 mph.

Woods noted on Wednesday that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has completed its investigation into the accident and the case has been closed.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,'' Villanueva said.

Woods announced on March 16 that he was released from the hospital and returned home to continue his rehab.