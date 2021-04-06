    Baylor vs. Gonzaga: Score, Celebration Highlights from 2021 NCAA Championship

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Well, that was a bit anticlimactic.

    The three games in the NCAA women's Final Four were decided by 12 combined points, while Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater to push Gonzaga past UCLA in the men's semifinals. Monday night had little in the way of drama.

    Baylor took control early and continued to dominate in the men's national championship, rolling past the Zags 86-70.

    Jared Butler (22 points), MaCio Teague (19 points) and Davion Mitchell (15 points) all scored in double figures, while Mark Vital's 11 rebounds helped the Bears claim a 38-22 edge on the boards.

    Butler was honored as the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

    The NCAA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols meant Baylor couldn't celebrate in the manner champions usually do. But that did little to dampen the Bears' enthusiasm as they basked in the program's first title.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The family of head coach Scott Drew was emotional while watching from the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Baylor won 21 games in Drew's first three seasons as it dealt with the fallout from the scandal surrounding his predecessor, Dave Bliss.

    Drew steadily built the Bears up, getting them to the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012. Monday represents his crowning achievement, and it probably won't be the last time the team is in the Final Four.

    Related

      Jared Butler: Our Title Deserves a Movie on It

      Jared Butler: Our Title Deserves a Movie on It
      Baylor Basketball logo
      Baylor Basketball

      Jared Butler: Our Title Deserves a Movie on It

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Baylor Spoils Gonzaga's Shot at Perfect Season

      Bears got off to a hot start and never cooled down; now they're national champions 🏆

      Baylor Spoils Gonzaga's Shot at Perfect Season
      Baylor Basketball logo
      Baylor Basketball

      Baylor Spoils Gonzaga's Shot at Perfect Season

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Title Odds for Next Year 🔮

      Gonzaga (+900), Baylor (+1200) lead the way-too-early favorites. See the full odds for 2022 and tell us who you like

      Title Odds for Next Year 🔮
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Title Odds for Next Year 🔮

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners & Losers of the Men's Tourney 🏀

      The epic finale to March Madness is behind us. Here's the triumphs and fails of this year's men's tournament ➡️

      Winners & Losers of the Men's Tourney 🏀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Winners & Losers of the Men's Tourney 🏀

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report