Knicks Rumors: John Henson, NY Agree to 10-Day Contract in Free Agency

The New York Knicks have signed free-agent big man John Henson to a 10-day contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Henson played the 2019-20 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.0 minutes per game.

The 6'9", 219-pound big spent his first six-plus seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 boards in 20.1 minutes per game. The Bucks traded Henson to the Cavs as part of a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 7, 2018.

The addition of Henson comes one week after news dropped that Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson, who broke his right foot on March 27, will likely be out for the remainder of the season unless New York goes deep into the postseason, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Nerlens Noel has been starting at the 5, and Taj Gibson can provide some minutes there as well.

The Knicks added 6'10" Norvel Pelle via a 10-day contract Saturday. He became a Knicks legend within minutes after he shot free throws with a dislocated index finger before adding a pair of blocks on the other end after team trainers worked on him.

Pelle shouldn't miss any time, though, and he's listed as probable for the Knicks' game against the Nets on Monday.

The Knicks ultimately need some more size in the paint for the stretch run with Robinson out, as Gibson is best suited at the 4. Adding Henson brings some more competition into the mix with the Knicks (25-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) looking to go over .500 on Monday against Brooklyn.