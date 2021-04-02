Astros' Zack Greinke: Hopefully Wins Will Mean Boos 'Won't Be as Big of an Issue'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Houston Astros star Zack Greinke has come up with a solution for the team to ignore boos during road games this season.

After the Astros' season-opening 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, Greinke told reporters the jeers won't matter as long as the team plays well.

"Got to hear some boos, finally. That wasn't fun to listen to, I didn't think, but we played good so it didn't matter," Greinke said. "Hopefully we'll keep playing good and it won't be as big of an issue."

Per Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, A's reliever Chris Bassitt received one of the "biggest cheers of the night" when he unintentionally hit Carlos Correa with a pitch in the fourth inning.

Thursday marked Houston's first regular-season road game with fans in the stands since the franchise was disciplined by Major League Baseball for a cheating scandal.

MLB issued a report in January 2020 that revealed the Astros used a strategically placed camera to steal signs from opposing teams. They were then relayed to players on the field with a signal—including banging on a trash can—throughout the 2017 season when they won the World Series and part of the 2018 season.

Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB and subsequently fired by the Astros. The organization was fined $5 million and forfeited first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Thursday's game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland drew a maximum-capacity crowd of 10,436.

All 30 teams are selling a percentage of tickets to games this season after fans weren't permitted to attend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Astros will play five more games on the road—two against Oakland, three against the Los Angeles Angels—before their home opener on April 8 against the Athletics.