    Astros' Zack Greinke: Hopefully Wins Will Mean Boos 'Won't Be as Big of an Issue'

    Adam WellsApril 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Houston Astros star Zack Greinke has come up with a solution for the team to ignore boos during road games this season. 

    After the Astros' season-opening 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, Greinke told reporters the jeers won't matter as long as the team plays well. 

    "Got to hear some boos, finally. That wasn't fun to listen to, I didn't think, but we played good so it didn't matter," Greinke said. "Hopefully we'll keep playing good and it won't be as big of an issue."

    Per Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, A's reliever Chris Bassitt received one of the "biggest cheers of the night" when he unintentionally hit Carlos Correa with a pitch in the fourth inning. 

    Thursday marked Houston's first regular-season road game with fans in the stands since the franchise was disciplined by Major League Baseball for a cheating scandal. 

    MLB issued a report in January 2020 that revealed the Astros used a strategically placed camera to steal signs from opposing teams. They were then relayed to players on the field with a signal—including banging on a trash can—throughout the 2017 season when they won the World Series and part of the 2018 season. 

    Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB and subsequently fired by the Astros. The organization was fined $5 million and forfeited first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Thursday's game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland drew a maximum-capacity crowd of 10,436.  

    All 30 teams are selling a percentage of tickets to games this season after fans weren't permitted to attend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The Astros will play five more games on the road—two against Oakland, three against the Los Angeles Angels—before their home opener on April 8 against the Athletics. 

    Related

      MLB's Top 100 Prospects 📝

      @JoelReuter reveals our new 2021 prospect rankings as the season starts 📲

      MLB's Top 100 Prospects 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB's Top 100 Prospects 📝

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Greinke: Hope Astros' Wins Will Silence Fans' Boos

      Greinke: Hope Astros' Wins Will Silence Fans' Boos
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Greinke: Hope Astros' Wins Will Silence Fans' Boos

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Bassitt unhappy he made life easy for Astros in A's opening loss

      Chris Bassitt unhappy he made life easy for Astros in A's opening loss
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Chris Bassitt unhappy he made life easy for Astros in A's opening loss

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

      Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

      TIM BOOTH
      via Chron