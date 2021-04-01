Falcons Announce 2021 NFL Game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Atlanta Falcons will play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2021 regular season, the team announced Thursday.

The exact details are yet to be determined, but the game will take place in October with the Falcons facing a non-divisional opponent.

Based on the potential home matchups for Atlanta, the options include the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team.

The Falcons have made just one trip to London: a 22-21 loss to the Lions at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

The upcoming matchup will count as a home game for Atlanta, an extra blow considering it will have nine road games as part of the new 17-game schedule next season. The squad will be left with just seven regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL will be returning to London after canceling the international series in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since 2007 all regular-season games were held within the United States.