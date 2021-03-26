    UConn's Paige Bueckers Already 'Best Player' in CBB, Diana Taurasi Says

    Adam WellsMarch 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Freshman sensation Paige Bueckers has received high praise from one of the greatest players in Connecticut basketball history. 

    Former Huskies superstar Diana Taurasi called Bueckers "the best player in basketball already" because of how easy the game comes to her:

    Bueckers has already been showered with accolades as she pursues a national championship in her first year with the Lady Huskies. The 19-year-old has been named Big East Player and Freshman of the Year, a first-team All-American and was named Most Outstanding Player in the Big East tournament. 

    Including two NCAA tournament games, Bueckers is averaging 19.9 points on 53.9 percent shooting (46.7 percent from three), 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest. 

    Taurasi played for UConn from 2000 to 2004. She won three national titles, was named Most Outstanding Player in the tournament twice and was named Associated Press College Player of the Year for the 2002-03 season. 

    The Lady Huskies earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women's tournament with a 26-1 record and will take on Iowa on Saturday with a berth in the Elite Eight at stake. 

