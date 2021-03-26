Texas' Shaka Smart Reportedly Agrees to Contract as New Marquette HC

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

After his team's disappointing early exit in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Texas head coach Shaka Smart is reportedly moving on.

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Marquette is going to name Smart as its next men's head basketball coach.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports added that a contract has been agreed to in principle.

Rothstein noted that administrators from Marquette will meet with players on Friday to address the situation.

Marquette had an opening at head coach after firing Steve Wojciechowski on March 19 coming off a 13-14 record this season.

The Golden Eagles have made just two tournament appearances since the 2013-14 season.

For Smart's Longhorns, expectations were high going into the tournament. They were a No. 3 seed in the East Region, their highest seeding since the 2007-08 season.

Texas' hopes were quickly dashed when it was upset 53-52 by No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in the round of 64. It marked Smart's fifth consecutive tournament loss dating back to his final two years at VCU.

Following the loss to Abilene Christian, Smart's future with the Longhorns was up in the air. He still had two years remaining on his contract after signing an extension in August 2016.

Smart is 272-142 in 12 seasons as a head coach between VCU and Texas. He led the Rams to the Final Four in the 2011 tournament.