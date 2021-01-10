    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest in NBA History to Record Triple-Double

    Adam WellsJanuary 10, 2021

    CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 9: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball on January 9, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith

    One day after falling one assist shy of recording his first career triple-double, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball made history Saturday night in a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

    Ball finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double. 

    On Friday night, Ball put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The rookie point guard recorded his first triple-double at 19 years and 140 days old. 

    Markelle Fultz previously held the record as the youngest player with a triple-double. He was 19 years and 317 days old when he did it for the Philadelphia 76ers in April 2018. 

    Ball, Fultz and Luka Doncic are the only teenagers in NBA history who have posted a triple-double. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      There’s Some Larry Johnson-Special in Ball

      There’s Some Larry Johnson-Special in Ball
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      There’s Some Larry Johnson-Special in Ball

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami

      Wizards star out due to health and safety protocols after contact tracing exposure to Jayson Tatum

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report