Jets Rumors: 49ers DC Robert Saleh to Interview for Vacant HC Position

Michael Reaves

Add the New York Jets to the growing list of head-coaching interviews for Robert Saleh.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Jets plan to speak with the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator on Friday.

Saleh has been one of the most popular interview candidates for teams since the regular season ended on Sunday.

Pelissero noted the 41-year-old has already interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, will meet with the Detroit Lions on Thursday and is going to speak with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers at some point.

The Jets fired Adam Gase on Jan. 3, shortly after their 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots. They finished 2-14 in 2020 and went 9-23 overall in two seasons with Gase as head coach.

New York has posted losing records in each of the past five seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. The franchise has two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including the No. 2 overall selection.

Saleh just finished his fourth season as San Francisco's defensive coordinator. The 49ers have finished in the top six in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA in each of the past two years.