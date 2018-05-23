NFL New Anthem Rules
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
If the league can fine teams for players peacefully protesting during the anthem, you are effectively banning such protests. Let's not kid ourselves. No player will want to be responsible for a team getting fined.
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
or and hear me out here this is pretty radical but: let people protest social injustices in america without fining them tens of thousands of dollars https://t.co/Glp7BkaRp6
Damon Harrison Sr. @snacks
It’s crazy to think that they think ratings dropped because of the kneeling. 😂😂 I can promise you it was wayyyy more people ACTUALLY not watching due to the support of the kneeling than the ones who opposed. Most of those TV games were actually terrible tbh...
Classic Goodell Here
Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN
Roger Goodell took exactly three questions on the new anthem policy, and we are told he will not speak publicly again today.
Matt Mullin @matt_mullin
“Gather 'round kids, your grandpa is going to tell you the story of how a crazy game called football started the second civil war…”
Master @MasterTes
When the NFL sees an athlete kneeling https://t.co/q43XUmAt82
Matt Barrows @mattbarrows
The NFL players who kneeled in previous years risked getting death threats, losing friends and having their jobs taken away. I’m not sure a fine will deter someone who truly wants to make a statement.
Zito @_Zeets
Somehow forced patriotism while taking money from the military isn't politics but pointing out police brutality by taking a knee before a game is politics
This Isn't the American Way
Robert Klemko @RobertKlemko
The notion that players are disrespecting the flag by demonstrating their belief that this country is not living up to the cherished ideals the flag represents is purely an invention of those who are willfully trampling those ideals on a daily basis. https://t.co/QsvcB8BLIo
Fanning the Flames
NFL's going to get a nice lesson on unintended consequences
Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal
This policy, as explained, is geared to get focus back on football, put last Fall behind league. A strong argument to be made the policy will have the opposite effect.
Sage Rosenfels @SageRosenfels18
OMG!!!! Somebody find these NFL employees and turn them in. https://t.co/5R0Oo5122U
Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks
The new anthem policy states that players "shall stand and show respect for the flag and anthem." Issue with this: it implies that those that kneeled weren't respecting the flag. Furthering the false idea that the protests were about the flag. The protests are about injustice.
Kyle Meinke @kmeinke
It's interesting to watch the NFL try to legislate patriotism. https://t.co/Roeh4Cp5Jz
Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ
Don't players have the right to peacefully protest under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? https://t.co/PmdPkzV8tS
- via SI.com
Can NFL Legally Require Players to Stand for the Anthem?
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
What will be interesting with the new policy is if there’s an event like the Trump thing last September, would an owner willingly pay a fine so his players can protest? Can think of a few owners who I think would consider it.
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Pretty interesting that the issue of the national anthem protests had died down to basically a non-issue until the NFL put it in the spotlight again this week
Jim Trotter @JimTrotter_NFL
In truth, the only significant change under the proposed new anthem policy is that players no longer will be subject to discipline from THE LEAGUE if they demonstrate. That decision now rests with the team.
Kevin Jones @Mr_KevinJones
The NFL is taking rights away from human beings. Peaceful protesting is an amendment this country gives us. The NFL is basically saying corporate sponsor $$ matters more than our players. A disgraceful day for the league
Brad Wells @BradWellsNFL
Roger Goodell and the NFL owners are TERRIBLE at messaging. It's so stupidly easy to poke holes in the drivel they put out. It's as if this policy invites litigation.
- via Bleacher Report
NFLPA Claps Back Over Anthem Policy
Dan Devine @YourManDevine
Pretty good reminder that there’s no such thing as sticking to sports, because sports isn’t and has never been just “sports" https://t.co/6bFMi8uOnZ
Apparently It's Too Late for That 🤷
Tully Corcoran @tullycorcoran
I have a proposal for the NFL and the anthem thing: Just don't worry about it.
Doug Farrar @BR_DougFarrar
Clear violation of the First Amendment. https://t.co/oj4vceq7i5
Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL
This will be the new standard of proper respect showing during the anthem... https://t.co/pyoU98RA9F
Great Question
Kyle Meinke @kmeinke
Who gets to decide that kneeling isn't showing "appropriate respect" for the anthem? That method of protest was designed by a Green Beret specifically because it was respectful. https://t.co/Sf2BtzWzV5
shalise manza young @shalisemyoung
it's not a compromise.
Sometimes Common Sense Doesn't Win
Brandon Kiley @BKSportsTalk
Dear NFL, Here's your anthem policy solution: Players, coaches, team personnel, etc. stay in the locker room for the national anthem. They enter the game for pre-game introductions following the anthem. This is what CFB does. It's what you did until 2010. Signed, Common sense
Les Bowen @LesBowen
It’s like the league’s premise in drafting this is “gosh we seem to have some guys who don’t like the national anthem...” Total fail.
Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones
What could go wrong with that approach 🤦♀️ https://t.co/KeOCGk6v6c
Makes as Much Sense as This Policy
Patrick Monahan @pattymo
Hearing reports about the NFL’s new national anthem policy. Players will earn “anthem disrespect coins” for good performance on and off the field. They can then cash the coins in for various acts of disrespect towards the anthem
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Coming soon, at a rally somewhere: “How about this one, folks? They didn’t want to make the players stand for the national anthem but you know what? We made them do it. We did it. Together. If we can do that together, what else can we do? Or should I say, ‘What can’t we do?'”
Damon Harrison Calls Out NFL