Tom D'Angelo @tomdangelo44
- via Bleacher Report
Top Plays from 76ers vs. Heat - Game 1
- via Bleacher Report
Sixers Breeze by Heat in Game 1
Marco Belinelli hits from deep
Enrico @The700Level
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Ben Simmons Goes Off in Playoff Debut vs. Heat
Ben Simmons Brings the Heat to the Rim
Ben Simmons with the Hammer
Todd Dybas @Todd_Dybas
Liberty Ballers @Liberty_Ballers
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
The Heat end the first half with a four-point lead over the Sixers https://t.co/6fuh6ouCtA
Ben Simmons Gets Fancy
Refs Miss a Blatant Travel
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
FOX Sports Florida @FOXSportsFL
Tom D'Angelo @tomdangelo44
- via Bleacher Report
Embiid Wants to Return by Game 2 or 3
Embiid Rings the Pregame Bell Before the Game
Jessica Camerato @JCameratoNBCS
“Trust the Process” chant breaks out pregame. https://t.co/XugfwLzvHC
Dei Lynam @dlynamCSN
FOX Sports Florida @FOXSportsFL
NBA TV @NBATV
- via Bleacher Report
Bamba Working Out with Embiid Before Draft
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
New playoff court 👀🔥 https://t.co/6J1VwPA5fL
- via Bleacher Report
Every Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor
NBA TV @NBATV
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Dei Lynam @dlynamCSN
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Positive Residual @presidual
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Positive Residual @presidual
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
Kyle Scott @CrossingBroad
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ike Reese @Ike58Reese
NBA @NBA
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
The Ringer @ringer
Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff
FOX Sports Florida @FOXSportsFL
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Rob Perez @World_Wide_Wob
Hot Hot Hoops @hothothoops
Tom D'Angelo @tomdangelo44
ROY or Not: NBA Execs Prefer Ben Simmons