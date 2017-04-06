Masters Highlights
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Not all up-and-downs are the same. @bubbawatson immediately followed his worst putt of the day with his best. #TheMasters https://t.co/KMFNK0qZyV4/6/2017, 11:21:22 PM
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Most people thought a 65 was impossible at Augusta today. No one told Charley Hoffman. https://t.co/ElWzHBll314/6/2017, 10:59:02 PM
💥💥
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
.@McIlroyRory and @jonrahmpga throwing 🎯 on 16. #TheMasters https://t.co/gqlVuFoPms4/6/2017, 10:45:28 PM
McGirt Had One of the Best Early Rounds of the Day
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @WilliamMcGirt's first round in under three minutes. #themasters https://t.co/gPOuSwPDle4/6/2017, 10:32:43 PM
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
After making the turn at +3, Ernie Els made four birdies on the back nine to shoot 72. #TheMasters https://t.co/qRhI5PMiyq4/6/2017, 10:25:40 PM
Rough Day Out for Spieth
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @JordanSpieth's first round in under three minutes. #themasters https://t.co/fn9R8Xpe864/6/2017, 10:05:57 PM
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Charley Hoffman | 9th Hole, Round 1 https://t.co/gXVPF4jXfV4/6/2017, 9:58:47 PM
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Jason Dufner | 13th Hole, Round 1 https://t.co/X2evMmetvK4/6/2017, 9:53:48 PM
This Was the One That Killed Jordan's Round
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Jordan Spieth | 15th Hole, Round 1 https://t.co/oJT5nVl2yJ4/6/2017, 9:51:49 PM
Ernie Goes Even
FOX Sports Golf @FoxSportsGolf
.@TheBig_Easy gets his even par with this shot! He just makes it look so nice and easy! #TheMasters https://t.co/6bKCwPP9GK4/6/2017, 9:01:32 PM
A Look Back at Rose on 13
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 13th Hole, Round 1 https://t.co/FSfUptH0qn4/6/2017, 7:53:44 PM
Yuta from Downtown!
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch Yuta Ikeda chip in for birdie from the left of No. 12 green. #themasters https://t.co/20vFEX1Uur4/6/2017, 8:59:41 PM
PittsburghSportsFan1 @DaBurghFan25
@DJohnsonPGA on practice tee #themasters https://t.co/OwqfriweDi4/6/2017, 5:03:00 PM
Can You Hear That Roar? 👂
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Phil Mickelson | 2nd Hole, Round 1 https://t.co/QkzJQM9cnd4/6/2017, 4:13:57 PM
So. Close.
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
There hasn't been a hole-in-one on No. 12 since 1988, but Daniel Summerhays came close this morning. #themasters https://t.co/TB2bSns1Td4/6/2017, 2:55:33 PM
Some Call It a Win Just Getting Over the Bunker
Kaymer rolls it home
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @MKaymer59 hole out for eagle from 43 yards at No. 2. #themasters https://t.co/xRzRXPv22L4/6/2017, 3:34:26 PM
Arnold Palmer Honored at Masters Ceremonial Tee Shotvia CBSSports.com
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Gary Player finds right side of fairway. Jack Nicklaus center-cut. Looked like Jack got him by a few yards, but Tom Watson called it: "Tie!"4/6/2017, 11:56:25 AM
Spieth Is Ready 😂
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @JordanSpieth skip the ball across the pond onto No. 16 green. #themasters https://t.co/NRx2b4oHzL4/4/2017, 8:02:01 PM
Bubba Uses Driver to Skip Across 16th at Mastersvia PGA.com
What a Round for the Leader