Marcus Morris Gets Memed
🙌🙌🙌
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
KHLOE DESERVES BETTER https://t.co/B6NKHZHcb7
Mood
jaylen brown stan @BesharmKutti
https://t.co/mhk5qgi812
😯
greek mill @georgeythegreek
“YOU TOOK ADVANTAGE OF SOMEONE THAT LOVED YOU” https://t.co/6G8CBaqVYy
What Did She Do to You?!
Seerat Sohi @DamianTrillard
“She was nine months pregnant man!!” https://t.co/4OHwlHsj88
It's Always Laurel!
SB Nation @SBNation
IT'S NOT YANNY. IT'S LAUREL! https://t.co/O64xYHtzam
M's Fire-Sale Advocate Alex Warneke @alexwarneke
"A HOT DOG *IS* A SANDWICH" https://t.co/rNuVUekkhY
Very True 😂
Michelle Bruton @MichelleBruton
Me when my friends don’t order their own side of fries and then start eating mine https://t.co/XruIceETWG
😂😂😂
Blog Boyz @CountOnVic
“KRIS JENNER OWNS YOU YOU BUM” https://t.co/7k5xDuQHAg
Meredith Minkow @murrminks
🗣 THIS IS FOR KHLOE AND KIM AND KRIS AND KOURTNEY AND ROB https://t.co/bIeHG9IuB4
Daman Rangoola @damanr
“WHILE I CAN UNDERSTAND WHY YOU DISAGREE I STILL THINK DIVERSIFYING YOUR ASSETS AND MOVING AWAY FROM BEING SO RELIANT ON THE REAL ESTATE MARKET IS THE BETTER OPTION!!” https://t.co/gkLmQcM6tu
He Really Is!
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
MARCUS SMART IS A REALLY SWEET PERSON https://t.co/5upMUg6xSE
Michael Nocera @MichaelNocera2
Electric City, population: Marcus Morris https://t.co/rJUIpLX0dp
Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat
Pretend I photoshopped the Stanford guy on Marcus Morris face, I’m too tired to do it https://t.co/Lwkk1lSYbQ
Al Horford Forever!
Lee Schechter @LeeSchechter
AL HORFORD IS ELITE https://t.co/ttrQskFUKl
Sometimes Cooler Heads Can Prevail
Get Smarf @trevorbnj
Mook, calmly explaining to Tristan the wonders of monogamy https://t.co/WbggypsAS6
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
🗣️ "2-0" https://t.co/vCcTHxy8v7
nuanced opinion guy @charles_kinbote
Here’s how I’d meme this. Marcus Morris is my depression, Tristan Thompson is me https://t.co/i9XS5R9TuU
Weekend Warrior Pod @Wkndwarpod
Marcus Morris repping every Kardashian fan in the world tonight. https://t.co/hWurBew2Gs
The Crossover @TheCrossover
"NEVA LOSS AT HOME IN THE PLAYOFFS" https://t.co/9HCcXWLL12
🔥🔥🔥
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
CAVS-CELTICS IS FINE!! https://t.co/chMPGLCuZq
Big Slime #UglyBoyz @LordBalvin
Ahhhh! Ahhhhhhh!! https://t.co/RFwcBj3wfg
Let's Get Scary!
Born Salty @cjzero
"TERRY AIN'T THE ONLY SCARY ONE AROUND HERE" https://t.co/DEUr2na1Jf
Sam Cooper @SamDCooper
https://t.co/wWZVU5UIq4
This Meme Is Going Places
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
We’re gonna get a lot of mileage outta this one https://t.co/R328ivx72B
Marcus Morris Screamed at Tristan 😤