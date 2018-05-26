Madrid's Bale Scores a GOAT Goal in UCL Final
Look. At. It.
Emilio Sansolini @EmilioSansolini
🔥 https://t.co/6Eqa5l87vf
OBJ Knows
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
Bale’s goal was ridiculous. 👀
The World Can't Believe It...
Football's Funny
B/R Football @brfootball
Gareth Bale: 9:15pm vs. 11:15pm https://t.co/wwyGavBk5l
Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5
Ohmyyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed 🙊🙊⚽️ @GarethBale11 #UCLfinal #madrid #bale
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Man bun had one of the sickest goals ever #HalaMadrid
Bale Already Teasing an Exit?!
Richard Jolly @RichJolly
Gareth Bale on BT: "I need to be playing week in, week out and that hasn't happened this season. I need to sit down in the summer and discuss it with my agent."
Bale Bicycle > Ronaldo Bicycle
Footy Humour @FootyHumour
Ronaldo trying to think about how he can upstage Bale... https://t.co/4mY2KJmxVS
B/R Football @brfootball
🚴♂️🚴♂️ https://t.co/eU2fq3XJ6v
GOAT Champions League Moment
Astonishing from Bale 👏👏👏 #UCLfinal https://t.co/PWh7AFoeaj
Ryan Shazier @RyanShazier
That GOAL was so LIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 by @GarethBale11 #ChampionsLeagueFinal
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
Congratulations @realmadrid dominating in Europe. Euroleague and now Champions league. Unbelievable!! History! 🙌🏼🔝
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Gareth wins it for Real Madrid with a wonder goal and a howler. Surely any club would pay the Bale now.
roger bennett @rogbennett
“Art is the nearest thing to life it is a mode of amplifying experience and extending our contact with our fellow-men beyond the bounds of our personal lot” George Elliot wrote that. Substitute the word “Football” for “art” here and it sums up Gareth Bale in this moment https://t.co/m01jC9MBhl
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
OMG! Bale has out Ronaldo’d Ronaldo. Incredi-BALE.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Live scenes from the #MOTD office after that Gareth Bale goal... 👉 https://t.co/OFrIq10Gyh #UCLFinal #RMALIV #LFC https://t.co/Nial2IKNen
ج. @jawaheralajmy_
Gareth Bale!🔥 https://t.co/DDZqjtfAH3
Mark Froggatt @Mark_Froggatt
Gareth Bale, you absolute beast! Deserves a place in the history books for that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
GARETH BALE, ARE YOU SERIOUS
GOAT Champions League bicycle kick wins classic final for Madrid 🎥 (US Only)