Follow B/R

Madrid's Bale Scores a GOAT Goal in UCL Final logo
Madrid's Bale Scores a GOAT Goal in UCL Final

    GARETH BALE, ARE YOU SERIOUS

    GOAT Champions League bicycle kick wins classic final for Madrid 🎥 (US Only)

  1. Look. At. It.

  2. OBJ Knows

  3. The World Can't Believe It...

    Madrid's Bale Scores a GOAT Goal in UCL Final logo
    Madrid's Bale Scores a GOAT Goal in UCL Final

    The World Can't Believe It...

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

  4. Football's Funny

  7. Bale Already Teasing an Exit?!

  8. Bale Bicycle > Ronaldo Bicycle

  10. GOAT Champions League Moment