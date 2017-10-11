    Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 5

    12:08am UTC Oct 12, 2017Cleveland
    Joe Tansey

    The second participant in the ALCS will be determined on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Former Indian C.C. Sabathia will take the mound for the Yankees in the winner-takes-all game and he'll be opposed by Corey Kluber. Cleveland won the first two games of the series at home, but it was unable to close out at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees picked up plenty of momentum heading into Progressive Field.

    17 minutes ago

      Here comes Chapman

      Joe Girardi is rolling the dice and will use Aroldis Chapman for two innings. The flamethrowing lefthander is coming in for the eighth.

    21 minutes ago

      Pitching change

      Shaw exits to a nice ovation after giving up one hit in two solid innings of work. Cody Allen is now in the game with no runners on base and two outs in the eighth.

    28 minutes ago

    30 minutes ago

      Robertson cruises through the seventh

      Robertson strands a runner on first as he gets Perez to ground out on a slow roller in front of the mound. The heart of the Yankees order will try to earn an insurance run in the eighth.

    39 minutes ago

    43 minutes ago

      Strike 'Em out, Throw 'Em Out for the Indians

      As Judge goes down on strikes once again, Perez throws out Gardner at second to finish off the top of the seventh inning.

    an hour ago

    an hour ago

      Yankees 3, Indians 2 (End 6th)

      Encarnacion drills a ball into deep center, but it stays in the park and the Indians remain behind by a run heading into the seventh inning. Frazier, Gardner and Judge are due up for the Yankees.

    an hour ago

    an hour ago

    an hour ago

      Shaw strikes out Headley

      Miller applauds from the top step of the dugout as Shaw gets Headley swinging to end the top of the sixth. Kipnis, Ramirez and Encarnacion are due up for the Indians.

    an hour ago

      Pitching change

      After he strikes out his fifth batter, Miller heads to the dugout as Terry Francona summons Bryan Shaw from the bullpen. Headley is pinch hitting for Ellsbury for the Yankees. Headley's numbers are strong against Miller, which is why the Indians made the change.

    2:04 am

      Miller Back Out for the 6th

    1:59 am

      Robertson forces double play

      David Robertson comes in and cleans up the damage right away as he gets Lindor to ground into a 6-3 inning-ending double play.

    1:57 am

    1:55 am

    1:52 am

      Indians on the board!

      Perez knocks a single down the right field line to score Jackson from second!

    1:50 am

      Back-to-back singles

      Jackson sends a single into the left center gap before Bruce knocks a hit into right field off Sabathia. The Yankees are getting the bullpen warm as Roberto Perez comes to the plate.

    1:42 am

      Miller gets through fifth

      After Gregorius singles with two outs. Gary Sanchez grounds into a fielder's choice to end the fifth inning.

    1:40 am

    1:37 am

      Miller wins 12-pitch battle against Gardner

      Miller finally sits Gardner down on strikes on the 12th pitch of the at-bat to start the fifth. The lefthanded reliever has two strikeouts against two batters so far.

    1:31 am

    1:30 am

      Yankees 3, Indians 0 (End 4th)

      Sabathia gets Kipnis and Encarnacion looking to close out the fourth. The lefthander has recorded eight strikeouts so far.

    1:25 am

      Lindor records Cleveland's first hit

      Francisco Lindor rolls a single into left field to put the Indians on the board in the hit column.

    1:29 am

    1:21 am

      Miller closes out the fourth

      Miller strikes out Frazier to conclude the top of the fourth. Will the early pulling of Kluber end up being beneficial for the Indians?

    1:19 am

    1:18 am

    1:17 am

      Kluber's pitch count rising

      Ellsbury reaches first with two outs after a walk. Kluber has made 68 pitches so far.

    1:07 am

      Nine up, nine down for C.C.

      Sabathia continues his dominance by setting down the side for the third inning in a row. He has struck out six of the nine batters he's faced.

    1:02 am

    1:07 am

    12:57 am

    12:55 am

      Home Run!

      Gregorius delivers his second dinger of the night, this one of the two-run variety!

    12:54 am

      Another Judge strikeout

      Judge goes down swinging once again. That's his 14th strikeout of the ALDS.

    12:51 am

      Gardner leads off third with single

      Gardner drives a pitch into right field to start off the third inning. Can Aaron Judge break his slump and put more pressure on Kluber?

    12:48 am

    12:47 am

      Sabathia dealing early on

      The Yankees lefthander has struck out four batters, including Jackson to end the second inning. Ideally the Yankees will get five or six innings out of the southpaw before turning the game over to the bullpen.

    12:39 am

      Kluber gets out of jam

      The Indians starter gets Todd Frazier to fly out to right field with runners on first and second. Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson are due up in the bottom of the second for the home team.

    12:40 am

    12:32 am

      Kluber walks Hicks with two outs

      Aaron Hicks fights back to earn a two-out walk off Kluber. Jacoby Ellsbury is up next for the Yankees.

    12:25 am

      Sabathia retires the side in order

      After he starts his outing on the mound with two strikeouts, Sabathia gets Jose Ramirez to ground out to third to end the first.

    12:19 am

      Lindor, Kipnis and Ramirez up first for Indians

      The Indians will look for a spark from the top of their order down a run against C.C. Sabathia.

    12:16 am

    12:15 am

      Home run!

      Didi Gregorius sends a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence to put the Yankees ahead 1-0.

    12:11 am

      First pitch!

      Brett Gardner bunts the first pitch of the game from Corey Kluber down the first base line. Carlos Santana takes care of the play and records an out at first.

    12:03 am

    59. October 11, 2017

    11:59 pm

    9:59 pm

      Indians Lineup

    63. Clock Icon9:59 pm

      Yankees Lineup