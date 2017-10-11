Copy Link Icon

Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 5

The second participant in the ALCS will be determined on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Former Indian C.C. Sabathia will take the mound for the Yankees in the winner-takes-all game and he'll be opposed by Corey Kluber. Cleveland won the first two games of the series at home, but it was unable to close out at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees picked up plenty of momentum heading into Progressive Field.