Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 5
The second participant in the ALCS will be determined on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. Former Indian C.C. Sabathia will take the mound for the Yankees in the winner-takes-all game and he'll be opposed by Corey Kluber. Cleveland won the first two games of the series at home, but it was unable to close out at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees picked up plenty of momentum heading into Progressive Field.
Here comes Chapman
Joe Girardi is rolling the dice and will use Aroldis Chapman for two innings. The flamethrowing lefthander is coming in for the eighth.
Pitching change
Shaw exits to a nice ovation after giving up one hit in two solid innings of work. Cody Allen is now in the game with no runners on base and two outs in the eighth.
Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner
Tremendous performance tonight by the Yankees' remaining 2009 WS champions: Sabathia & Robertson (7 ip, 2 r) and Gardner (2 hits, run)2017-10-12 02:41:54
Robertson cruises through the seventh
Robertson strands a runner on first as he gets Perez to ground out on a slow roller in front of the mound. The heart of the Yankees order will try to earn an insurance run in the eighth.
Jordan Bastian @MLBastian
Aaron Judge is now 1-for-19 in the ALDS with a single-postseason-series record 16 strikeouts.2017-10-12 02:28:59
Strike 'Em out, Throw 'Em Out for the Indians
As Judge goes down on strikes once again, Perez throws out Gardner at second to finish off the top of the seventh inning.
Sweeny Murti @YankeesWFAN
5 outs on 9 pitches for Robertson certainly changes things. Might be able to get through the 7th now.2017-10-12 02:22:37
Yankees 3, Indians 2 (End 6th)
Encarnacion drills a ball into deep center, but it stays in the park and the Indians remain behind by a run heading into the seventh inning. Frazier, Gardner and Judge are due up for the Yankees.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Indians fans look away https://t.co/KRn0jvhapn2017-10-12 02:17:18
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
12 of Yankees 18 outs thru 6 innings are strikeouts. 9 of 15 Indians outs are Ks, headed to bottom of 62017-10-12 02:12:59
Shaw strikes out Headley
Miller applauds from the top step of the dugout as Shaw gets Headley swinging to end the top of the sixth. Kipnis, Ramirez and Encarnacion are due up for the Indians.
Pitching change
After he strikes out his fifth batter, Miller heads to the dugout as Terry Francona summons Bryan Shaw from the bullpen. Headley is pinch hitting for Ellsbury for the Yankees. Headley's numbers are strong against Miller, which is why the Indians made the change.
Jerry Crasnick @jcrasnick
Terry Francona would feel better about this being a bullpen game if Andrew Miller hadn't already thrown 27 pitches entering the 6th.2017-10-12 02:02:46
Robertson forces double play
David Robertson comes in and cleans up the damage right away as he gets Lindor to ground into a 6-3 inning-ending double play.
Jared Diamond @jareddiamond
Eh, maybe Girardi waited one batter too long, but that wasn't egregious. Even that last hit was just a grounder that slipped through.2017-10-12 01:56:58
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
WE GOT A GAME! Indians chase CC and have cut the deficit to 3-2 #ALDS2017-10-12 01:54:56
Indians on the board!
Perez knocks a single down the right field line to score Jackson from second!
Back-to-back singles
Jackson sends a single into the left center gap before Bruce knocks a hit into right field off Sabathia. The Yankees are getting the bullpen warm as Roberto Perez comes to the plate.
Miller gets through fifth
After Gregorius singles with two outs. Gary Sanchez grounds into a fielder's choice to end the fifth inning.
Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1
15 strikeouts in 16 Division Series ABs for Aaron Judge. #Yankees #Indians2017-10-12 01:39:17
Miller wins 12-pitch battle against Gardner
Miller finally sits Gardner down on strikes on the 12th pitch of the at-bat to start the fifth. The lefthanded reliever has two strikeouts against two batters so far.
Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1
Sabathia has 8 Ks, 2 in each inning. Career playoff high is 9 set when he threw CG to win decisive DS G5 in '12 against #Orioles. #Yankees2017-10-12 01:31:20
Yankees 3, Indians 0 (End 4th)
Sabathia gets Kipnis and Encarnacion looking to close out the fourth. The lefthander has recorded eight strikeouts so far.
Lindor records Cleveland's first hit
Francisco Lindor rolls a single into left field to put the Indians on the board in the hit column.
Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner
Kluber first 5 postseason games: 30.1 IP, 3 ER (0.89 ERA) Kluber last 3 postseason games: 10.1 IP, 13 ER (11.32 ERA)2017-10-12 01:24:37
Miller closes out the fourth
Miller strikes out Frazier to conclude the top of the fourth. Will the early pulling of Kluber end up being beneficial for the Indians?
Sweeny Murti @YankeesWFAN
Kluber to Miller. That should be a good thing for the Indians, but not in the 4th inning.2017-10-12 01:18:45
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Corey Kluber leaves. 6 1/3 innings in two starts in this series.2017-10-12 01:17:27
Kluber's pitch count rising
Ellsbury reaches first with two outs after a walk. Kluber has made 68 pitches so far.
Nine up, nine down for C.C.
Sabathia continues his dominance by setting down the side for the third inning in a row. He has struck out six of the nine batters he's faced.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Andrew Miller is throwing in the CLE bullpen.2017-10-12 00:56:25
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Last @Yankees hitter with a multi-HR game when facing elimination in postseason: Jason Giambi, 2003 ALCS Game 7. @MLB2017-10-12 01:06:40
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
DIDI AGAIN! ARE YOU SERIOUS?! @Yankees take the 3-0 lead in the 3rd. https://t.co/s7dekYhyjy2017-10-12 00:56:58
Home Run!
Gregorius delivers his second dinger of the night, this one of the two-run variety!
Another Judge strikeout
Judge goes down swinging once again. That's his 14th strikeout of the ALDS.
Gardner leads off third with single
Gardner drives a pitch into right field to start off the third inning. Can Aaron Judge break his slump and put more pressure on Kluber?
Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1
Sabathia 6 up, 6 down. 15 of 27 pitches have been sliders. He has 4 Ks. He had 4 or fewer in 14 of 28 starts this year. #Yankees #Indians2017-10-12 00:47:31
Sabathia dealing early on
The Yankees lefthander has struck out four batters, including Jackson to end the second inning. Ideally the Yankees will get five or six innings out of the southpaw before turning the game over to the bullpen.
Kluber gets out of jam
The Indians starter gets Todd Frazier to fly out to right field with runners on first and second. Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson are due up in the bottom of the second for the home team.
Jordan Bastian @MLBastian
Jacoby Ellsbury owns the MLB reg-season record for reaching via catcher's interference (31). He does so again here in the 2nd.2017-10-12 00:37:41
Kluber walks Hicks with two outs
Aaron Hicks fights back to earn a two-out walk off Kluber. Jacoby Ellsbury is up next for the Yankees.
Sabathia retires the side in order
After he starts his outing on the mound with two strikeouts, Sabathia gets Jose Ramirez to ground out to third to end the first.
Lindor, Kipnis and Ramirez up first for Indians
The Indians will look for a spark from the top of their order down a run against C.C. Sabathia.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
DIDI GREGORIUS GONE! Solo homer off Corey Kluber giving the @Yankees the 1-0 lead. https://t.co/Yzk2mwLitt2017-10-12 00:15:52
Home run!
Didi Gregorius sends a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence to put the Yankees ahead 1-0.
First pitch!
Brett Gardner bunts the first pitch of the game from Corey Kluber down the first base line. Carlos Santana takes care of the play and records an out at first.
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
The #Indians have lost six straight deciding Game 5/7/WCs. They've only won one...and it was against the #Yankees https://t.co/RNJLBYvyKJ https://t.co/5HrWrueaxc2017-10-12 00:00:36
- October 11, 2017
Jordan Bastian @MLBastian
Kluber on mound. Miller rested. Edwin back. Game in Cleveland. Can't say Indians didn't have things aligned the way they wanted for Game 5.2017-10-11 23:00:04
Indians Lineup
AL Central champs! @Indians
Ready to rock. #RallyTogether https://t.co/uqsT58rRCj2017-10-11 19:45:06
Yankees Lineup
New York Yankees @Yankees
We're 3-0 with this lineup graphic so we're sticking with it again! Here we go! https://t.co/M1Hzr2MFeS https://t.co/R6mkpMmDwf2017-10-11 20:25:45
Miller Back Out for the 6th