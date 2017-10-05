Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 1
Follow live as the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Yankees, behind Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius, powered their way past the Minnesota Twins 8-4 in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game. Cleveland, which is looking to get back to the World Series after falling in seven games to the Chicago Cubs last year, has been the hottest team in baseball of late thanks to a 22-game win streak.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Trevor Bauer has no-hit the Yankees through four innings. Bauer at 61 pitches. Kluber-esque.2017-10-6 00:49:33
Double Play!
Gary Sanchez bounces into a 5-4-3 twin killing.
Judge Strikes Out Again, But ...
Because the pitch was so far outside it cost past Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez and to the backstop. That enabled Aaron Judge to get to first on the wild pitch to lead off the fourth.
Clean Sheet
Sonny Gray strikes out two in his first perfect inning of the night.
Indians lead 1-0 after three.
Bauer Wins 10-pitch Battle
Brett Gardner made him work but Trevor Bauer got the inning-ending groundout for a third scoreless frame. He's thrown 49 pitches through three.
Pics or It Didn't Happen
Scott Heimann @ScottHeimann
Probably some sort of record @Indians #RallyTogether https://t.co/YWwaqmmnHt2017-10-5 23:58:35
Kipnis in Center? Yessir.
MLB @MLB
.@TheJK_Kid channels The Kid. #ALDS https://t.co/fZLEMOAbzG2017-10-6 00:37:33
Laying Out Like a Boss
Jason Kipnis, moved from second base after returning from injury late in the season, just made a diving catch in left-center field to rob Chase Headley of extra bases.
AL Central champs! @Indians
WHY ARE YOU PLAYING JASON KIPNIS IN CEN------ https://t.co/7vXWejny472017-10-6 00:25:28
Could Have Been More
Indians manage only one run after loading the bases with no outs.
AL Central champs! @Indians
Bruce doubles and scores -- we lead! #RallyTogether https://t.co/JqMfBFcdIM2017-10-6 00:21:18
Run-Scoring ... Double Play?
Perez grounds one up the middle and Didi Gregorius slides to make the grab. He quickly flips to second and the throw to first doubles up Perez, but Jay Bruce scores.
1-0 Cleveland
Plunked!
Chisenhall takes one on the arm as Sonny Gray's cutter went too far inside.
Bases loaded, no outs for catcher Roberto Perez.
Runners on the Corners
Carlos Santana singles to center, Bruce goes to third. No outs for Lonnie Chisenhall.
AL Central champs! @Indians
Awesome moment earlier: Sandy throws the first pitch 20 years after his big '97 Game 4 homer! #RallyTogether https://t.co/VsPALN8f9P2017-10-6 00:05:47
Joe Noga @JoeNogaCLE
LeBron James and the Cavaliers on the Progressive Field scoreboard. https://t.co/W0k6lAp57U2017-10-6 00:12:31
BRUUUUUUUUUCE
Jay Bruce, an August pickup from the New York Mets, doubles off the left field wall to lead off the bottom of the second for Cleveland.
Bauer Dealing
Three strikeouts through two scoreless frames.
JUST Missed One
Frazier blasts one down the left field line but it was a few feet foul.
First Yankees Baserunner
Greg Bird walks on four pitches with two outs. Todd Frazier to the plate.
Two Quick Outs
Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro both hit into weak groundouts. Not gonna get it done.
Big League Stew @bigleaguestew
Woah, woah, woah ... the Indians and Yankees gave us a 0-0 first inning. https://t.co/Q6TQlPKMgc2017-10-6 00:01:08
Brian Pedersen @realBJP
BREAKING: a scoreless first inning in the #MLBPostSeason2017-10-6 00:00:04
October 5, 2017
Now THAT is a wild pitch
Sonny Gray's hard slider down and away hits the ground, goes off Gary Sanchez's wrist and ALL THE WAY onto the top of the backstop, allowing Kipnis to go to third.
Staying Out of the Double Play
Kipnis, who reached on a fielder's choice, runs on a 3-2 pitch to Jose Ramirez. That keeps him from getting forced at second on a ground out, so Edwin Encarnacion is up with a runner in scoring position and two outs.
Leadoff Walk for Lindor
Francisco Lindor is on first for Jason Kipnis, who is now Cleveland's center fielder after being its second baseman prior to getting hurt midway through the season.
Big League Stew @bigleaguestew
Trevor Bauer looking like the most dominant starter we've seen so far in the postseason after K'ing Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Just like we all expected.2017-10-5 23:49:19
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
It's one inning, but you don't pitch Kluber second in this series without having a ton of faith in Bauer #3Indians2017-10-5 23:46:57
Bauer Breaking Good
Off-speed pitches get him strikeouts of Judge and Gary Sanchez for a 1-2-3 top of the first. Indians coming up to the plate.
Pete Caldera @pcaldera
If Judge sees a fastball in the strike zone this series, it'll be a mistake.2017-10-5 23:43:57
All Rise ... Then Sit Down
After Gardner pops out, Bauer gets Aaron Judge to strike out looking on a breaking ball, outside corner.
Here. We. Go.
Cleveland's Trevor Bauer fires a first-pitch strike to Yankees leadoff hitter and center fielder Brett Gardner.
Meanwhile in Houston ...
The Houston Astros just finished off an 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their series. Houston's Jose Altuve hit three home runs, the 10th player in postseason history to do so.
👀
Big League Stew @bigleaguestew
A-Rod picks Yankees to beat Indians in 5 on Fox pre-game show. David Ortiz: "You gotta pick them because you're still on the payroll."2017-10-5 23:32:30
Jayne @jaynethenurse
View of the field as the Indians start off the #ALDS #rallytogether https://t.co/NvhzNsJxOZ2017-10-5 23:17:38
About 10 Minutes Until First Pitch
Joe Noga @JoeNogaCLE
Welcome to the American League Division Series. https://t.co/x6N8oftqUE2017-10-5 23:25:22
Is That Good?
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Francisco Lindor is hitting .310/.355/.466 in the postseason for his career https://t.co/2CvUnONAOa https://t.co/N8A0QLgSbe2017-10-5 23:20:10
FOX Sports @FOXSports
.@Ken_Rosenthal explains why Terry Francona went with Trevor Bauer over Corey Kluber in Game 1. https://t.co/qr8ncGFl722017-10-5 23:10:53
Starting Pitcher Tale of the Tape
The Yankees are going with right-hander Sonny Gray, who they picked up from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. He was 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts with the Yankees, going 10-12 overall.
Gray faced the Indians three times this season, twice with Oakland and once with New York, going 1-2. His first start with the Yankees, Aug. 3 in Cleveland, saw him allow four runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Indians.
Cleveland has pegged righty Trevor Bauer for the ALDS opener. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA during the regular season and went 2-0 against the Yankees with two earned runs allowed in 13 innings.
Bauer made five appearances for Cleveland during last year's postseason run, going 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA. That included the infamous start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS which came only days after he sliced open a finger on his pitching hand tinkering with a drone. Blood poured from the wound almost immediately and he had to be pulled after 0.2 innings.
Ah, Memories
Remember Joba Chamberlain?
MLB @MLB
The @Yankees and @Indians will play tonight, on the 10-year anniversary of the midges! https://t.co/ssfTj8AjH3 #ALDS https://t.co/MLgdB44vzw2017-10-5 19:25:10
MLB Lineups @mlblineups
The Game 1 lineup is in, the @Yankees and @Indians are ready to battle. https://t.co/wJfzgiEi3R https://t.co/smnj2diPx42017-10-5 20:38:05
Yankees Unveil ALDS Roster
New York is going with 13 hitters and 12 pitchers.
New York Yankees @Yankees
By position: https://t.co/1i7tByYT472017-10-5 16:38:05
Gray's First Punchout
He gets Francisco Lindor to chase high heat for the first out of the bottom of the third.