Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 1

Starting Pitcher Tale of the Tape

The Yankees are going with right-hander Sonny Gray, who they picked up from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. He was 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts with the Yankees, going 10-12 overall.

Gray faced the Indians three times this season, twice with Oakland and once with New York, going 1-2. His first start with the Yankees, Aug. 3 in Cleveland, saw him allow four runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Indians.

Cleveland has pegged righty Trevor Bauer for the ALDS opener. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA during the regular season and went 2-0 against the Yankees with two earned runs allowed in 13 innings.

Bauer made five appearances for Cleveland during last year's postseason run, going 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA. That included the infamous start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS which came only days after he sliced open a finger on his pitching hand tinkering with a drone. Blood poured from the wound almost immediately and he had to be pulled after 0.2 innings.

