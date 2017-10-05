    Yankees vs. Indians: Live Updates and Score for ALDS Game 1

    11:38pm UTC Oct 5, 2017Cleveland
    Brian J. Pedersen

    Follow live as the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Yankees, behind Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius, powered their way past the Minnesota Twins 8-4 in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game. Cleveland, which is looking to get back to the World Series after falling in seven games to the Chicago Cubs last year, has been the hottest team in baseball of late thanks to a 22-game win streak.

      Double Play!

      Gary Sanchez bounces into a 5-4-3 twin killing.

      Judge Strikes Out Again, But ...

      Because the pitch was so far outside it cost past Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez and to the backstop. That enabled Aaron Judge to get to first on the wild pitch to lead off the fourth.

      Clean Sheet

      Sonny Gray strikes out two in his first perfect inning of the night.

      Indians lead 1-0 after three.

      Gray's First Punchout

      He gets Francisco Lindor to chase high heat for the first out of the bottom of the third.

      Bauer Wins 10-pitch Battle

      Brett Gardner made him work but Trevor Bauer got the inning-ending groundout for a third scoreless frame. He's thrown 49 pitches through three.

      Pics or It Didn't Happen

      Kipnis in Center? Yessir.

      Laying Out Like a Boss

      Jason Kipnis, moved from second base after returning from injury late in the season, just made a diving catch in left-center field to rob Chase Headley of extra bases.

      Could Have Been More

      Indians manage only one run after loading the bases with no outs.

      Run-Scoring ... Double Play?

      Perez grounds one up the middle and Didi Gregorius slides to make the grab. He quickly flips to second and the throw to first doubles up Perez, but Jay Bruce scores.

      1-0 Cleveland

      Plunked!

      Chisenhall takes one on the arm as Sonny Gray's cutter went too far inside.

      Bases loaded, no outs for catcher Roberto Perez.

      Runners on the Corners

      Carlos Santana singles to center, Bruce goes to third. No outs for Lonnie Chisenhall.

      BRUUUUUUUUUCE

      Jay Bruce, an August pickup from the New York Mets, doubles off the left field wall to lead off the bottom of the second for Cleveland.

      Bauer Dealing

      Three strikeouts through two scoreless frames.

      JUST Missed One

      Frazier blasts one down the left field line but it was a few feet foul.

      First Yankees Baserunner

      Greg Bird walks on four pitches with two outs. Todd Frazier to the plate.

      Two Quick Outs

      Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro both hit into weak groundouts. Not gonna get it done.

    28. October 5, 2017

      Now THAT is a wild pitch

      Sonny Gray's hard slider down and away hits the ground, goes off Gary Sanchez's wrist and ALL THE WAY onto the top of the backstop, allowing Kipnis to go to third.

      Staying Out of the Double Play

      Kipnis, who reached on a fielder's choice, runs on a 3-2 pitch to Jose Ramirez. That keeps him from getting forced at second on a ground out, so Edwin Encarnacion is up with a runner in scoring position and two outs.

      Leadoff Walk for Lindor

      Francisco Lindor is on first for Jason Kipnis, who is now Cleveland's center fielder after being its second baseman prior to getting hurt midway through the season.

      Bauer Breaking Good

      Off-speed pitches get him strikeouts of Judge and Gary Sanchez for a 1-2-3 top of the first. Indians coming up to the plate.

      All Rise ... Then Sit Down

      After Gardner pops out, Bauer gets Aaron Judge to strike out looking on a breaking ball, outside corner.

      Here. We. Go.

      Cleveland's Trevor Bauer fires a first-pitch strike to Yankees leadoff hitter and center fielder Brett Gardner.

      Meanwhile in Houston ...

      The Houston Astros just finished off an 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their series. Houston's Jose Altuve hit three home runs, the 10th player in postseason history to do so.

    43. Clock Icon11:32 pm

      About 10 Minutes Until First Pitch

      Is That Good?

      Starting Pitcher Tale of the Tape

      The Yankees are going with right-hander Sonny Gray, who they picked up from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. He was 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts with the Yankees, going 10-12 overall.

      Gray faced the Indians three times this season, twice with Oakland and once with New York, going 1-2. His first start with the Yankees, Aug. 3 in Cleveland, saw him allow four runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Indians.

      Cleveland has pegged righty Trevor Bauer for the ALDS opener. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA during the regular season and went 2-0 against the Yankees with two earned runs allowed in 13 innings.

      Bauer made five appearances for Cleveland during last year's postseason run, going 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA. That included the infamous start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS which came only days after he sliced open a finger on his pitching hand tinkering with a drone. Blood poured from the wound almost immediately and he had to be pulled after 0.2 innings.

      Ah, Memories

      Remember Joba Chamberlain?

    50. Clock Icon8:50 pm

      Yankees Unveil ALDS Roster

      New York is going with 13 hitters and 12 pitchers.