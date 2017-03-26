    Gonzaga vs. Xavier: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

    Xavier Basketball logoXavier Basketball
    vs
    Gonzaga Basketball logoGonzaga Basketball

    10:09pm UTC Mar 25, 2017San Jose, CA
    Kevin McRae

    Nigel Williams-Goss led all scorers with 23 points to lead Gonzaga to the first Final Four in school history with a dominant 83-59 win over Xavier on Saturday night.

    1. 21 minutes ago

    2. 24 minutes ago

    3. 10 minutes ago

      The More You Know!

      A win for the whole state

    4. 22 minutes ago

      See You in Phoenix!

      What a run for the Gonzaga program.

    6. 23 minutes ago

      'Gonzaga Has Never Been to a Final Four'

    7. 26 minutes ago

    8. 23 minutes ago

      It Comes for All of Us

      😢

    9. 27 minutes ago

      Gonzaga 80, Xavier 59 (1:39 Second Half)

      All over but the shouting. Gonzaga is heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

    11. 27 minutes ago

      That Break Was Just Too Fast 😂

      Just out there trying to do her job...

    12. 29 minutes ago

    13. 32 minutes ago

      'Zags Fans Can Relax...kind of

      Gonzaga leads 76-57 with 3:53 left. It's all but in the bag. All but. Cause this IS March.

    14. 33 minutes ago

      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      They could have helped Xavier with that scoring issue...

    16. 37 minutes ago

      So Close They Can Smell It!

      Pure domination from the Bulldogs

    17. 38 minutes ago

      Gonzaga 75, Xavier 53 (6:07 Second Half)

      Collins cleans up for Williams-Goss on the running lay up. It's a 12-4 run for the 'Zags and a 22-point lead. Final Four is beckoning!

    18. 40 minutes ago

    19. 42 minutes ago

      Waiting for That Final Buzzer....

    21. 43 minutes ago

      Gonzaga 71, Xavier 53 (7:43 Second Half)

      Karnowski gets his fourth, but it might be too little, too late for Xavier. The 'Zags are under eight minutes from the first Final Four appearance in school history.

    22. 44 minutes ago

      Probably Too Late for Xavier

    23. March 25, 2017

    24. an hour ago

    25. an hour ago

      No Quit from the Musketeers!

      It's March, anything can happen...

