Gonzaga vs. Xavier: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

Nigel Williams-Goss led all scorers with 23 points to lead Gonzaga to the first Final Four in school history with a dominant 83-59 win over Xavier on Saturday night.
It’s their time. @ZagMBB is Final Four bound for the first time in school history. https://t.co/DumwkyNpwP3/26/2017, 12:19:07 AM
History made! #FinalFour #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/NMtDULbhiP3/26/2017, 12:19:25 AM
Gonzaga is the first team from the state of Washington to advance to the Final Four since Seattle in 1958. https://t.co/62Ud8qgVCF3/26/2017, 12:22:42 AM
See You in Phoenix!
What a run for the Gonzaga program.
Gonzaga is headed to Phoenix! #FinalFour #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/cm84iO01UX3/26/2017, 12:22:14 AM
'Gonzaga Has Never Been to a Final Four'
How we feel about this game.... 😏 https://t.co/5khSjjYTjO3/26/2017, 12:16:13 AM
It Comes for All of Us
MARCH SADNESS https://t.co/1Fyz944sLe3/26/2017, 12:20:59 AM
Gonzaga 80, Xavier 59 (1:39 Second Half)
All over but the shouting. Gonzaga is heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
That Break Was Just Too Fast 😂
Just out there trying to do her job...
The only thing that can slow down Gonzaga 😂 #Elite8 https://t.co/P04kIJEmly3/26/2017, 12:17:07 AM
The #Kennel is going absolutely nuts here. Good time to be a #Gonzaga student. #History #UnitedWeZag #GoZags https://t.co/9lAXWVBLii3/26/2017, 12:13:53 AM
'Zags Fans Can Relax...kind of
Gonzaga leads 76-57 with 3:53 left. It's all but in the bag. All but. Cause this IS March.
One guy is arguing that Ganzaga has the game in the bag. His friend says don't get overconfident. I think that's the argument of the day.3/26/2017, 12:07:53 AM
They could have helped Xavier with that scoring issue...
The #USMNT was honored at halftime of today's #elite8 game between @ZagMBB & @XavierMBB at @SAPCenter. Good luck in the second half! 🏀️⚽️ https://t.co/0Uk4lOoLmX3/25/2017, 11:31:03 PM
So Close They Can Smell It!
Pure domination from the Bulldogs
Gonzaga closing in on the #FinalFour https://t.co/9869XJ2fXq3/26/2017, 12:06:48 AM
Gonzaga 75, Xavier 53 (6:07 Second Half)
Collins cleans up for Williams-Goss on the running lay up. It's a 12-4 run for the 'Zags and a 22-point lead. Final Four is beckoning!
2nd, 7:43 | GU 71-53. Williams-Goss at the line out of this timeout. He has a game-high 20 points. Williams with 19 points.3/26/2017, 12:00:45 AM
Waiting for That Final Buzzer....
Screen is back on! Zags are 8 minutes away from moving on!!!! https://t.co/l3MN1kAxpP3/26/2017, 12:01:23 AM
Gonzaga 71, Xavier 53 (7:43 Second Half)
Karnowski gets his fourth, but it might be too little, too late for Xavier. The 'Zags are under eight minutes from the first Final Four appearance in school history.
Probably Too Late for Xavier
Fourth on Karnowski.3/25/2017, 11:58:18 PM
- March 25, 2017
Back-to-back buckets. Let's make a run! https://t.co/cgMK57KGG63/25/2017, 11:55:09 PM
No Quit from the Musketeers!
It's March, anything can happen...
Xavier trying to fight its way back! #Elite8 https://t.co/E0kXGFyJsX3/25/2017, 11:54:38 PM
The More You Know!
A win for the whole state