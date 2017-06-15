Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Parade 2017: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction
The Warriors Championship Parade is wrapped. Scroll below for updates and highlights from the event.
NBA @NBA
That's a Wrap!
The festivities have wrapped up in Oakland.
Mike Vernon @M_Vernon
Draymond Drops the Mic 🎤
Shots Fired!
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green to LeBron James: "Superteam this, Superteam that. 'I never played on a Superteam.' You started the Superteam, bro!" https://t.co/RVEWRXFVmy2017-6-15 21:09:46
Draymond Came Prepared!
Draymond just called out LeBron for saying he's never been on a superteam. And he came with some numbers, namely the draft positions of the Warriors' core guys compared to those of the Heatles.
Draymond Trying to Temper Expectations
First words out of Draymond's mouth were an attempt to squash some of the hype for his speech. "I was in a different place back then," he said of his 2015 speech.
NBA.com @NBAcom
NBA History @NBAHistory
Father-Son Championship Duos: @BillWalton (1977, 1986) Luke Walton (2009, 2010); Mychal Thompson (1987, 1988), Klay Thompson (2015, 2017) https://t.co/gRPeqm6SnV2017-6-15 21:00:38
ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea
1.5 million #Warriors fans gathered to celebrate the #NBAchampions... now that's #StrengthInNumbers! #DubNation https://t.co/jjh3e5Viyw2017-6-15 20:50:57
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
🗣 WAAAAARRRIIORRRRSSSSS https://t.co/IooLRojWNa2017-6-15 20:51:42
#PettyWarz @World_Wide_Wob
2016: LeBron wears Ultimate Warrior shirt during celebration 2017: "Every one of are just ultimate Warriors." - Steve Kerr #PettyWarz https://t.co/uAtAe8HFLB2017-6-15 20:47:29
NBA.com @NBAcom
Hearing from the Front Office Now
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
#WarriorsParade 🏆🙌🏽💛💙 https://t.co/Vpwg6pTZA02017-6-15 20:24:05
Fitz Is Introducing the Players Now!
NBA.com @NBAcom
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Coach Kerr 🙌🏽🏆🎉 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/RHpUWY31QV2017-6-15 19:49:52
...And Dray Fired Back
So, LeBron Responds to Draymond's Shirt...
Aaaand Draymond Fires Back...
Drew Corrigan @Dcorrigan50
DRAYMOND CALLS LEBRON BALD https://t.co/QKo8yjjPpm2017-6-15 19:42:13
Coming Up!
NBA.com @NBAcom
Kerr on Having to Fit Kevin Durant in on the Warriors
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr with the A+ imagery https://t.co/50mohRoEqH2017-6-15 19:36:56
The King Responds to Draymond!
Baxter Holmes @BaxterHolmes
🔥 https://t.co/vR1fOOTUkP2017-6-15 19:19:45
Zaza on the Warriors' Team-first Mentality
NBA TV @NBATV
"So many guys sacrificed just to experience this amazing day." -@zaza27 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/IHG3axurlF2017-6-15 19:13:32
Curry on the Blue Carpet
NBA TV @NBATV
"I remember packing my bags April 15 figuring what I'm going to do in the offseason." -Steph Curry reflects on how far @warriors have come. https://t.co/knWcpd4nVt2017-6-15 19:10:48
The Full Draymond Interview
NBA TV @NBATV
"It's been an amazing ride. Hopefully we can continue to win more."- @Money23Green #WarriorsParade https://t.co/3WGd5bCLHi2017-6-15 18:58:43
Draymond on the Q
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"The Q, that's what their arena is called. Got them out quick. I was waiting on this moment." @Money23Green on his 'Quickie' shirt 👀 https://t.co/E4vTavOKxL2017-6-15 18:51:47
Another Classic Interview
David Swander @dlswander
"The Q, that's the name of their arena. We got in and out real quick" #WarriorsParade https://t.co/JM0vWivDPu2017-6-15 18:51:13
McCAW!
NBA TV @NBATV
.@warriors rookie @PMcCaw0 speaks with @ROSGO21 at the #WarriorsParade https://t.co/iM36plH0bP2017-6-15 18:48:00
Kevin Durant on Vindication
NBA TV @NBATV
"It's going to be even better next year because of that experience." @ROSGO21 spoke w/ the "Real MVP" and #NBAFinals MVP. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/OhSoBXi2f02017-6-15 18:39:56
Klay Thompson on Having to "Sacrifice"
NBA TV @NBATV
"Just to see their excitement to see you... that really is priceless. I hope to do this every year." @KlayThompson with @ROSGO21 https://t.co/Z35uJ03i122017-6-15 18:32:05
#PettySZN
Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey
Who wore it better? https://t.co/yRnH7YIwlB2017-6-15 17:57:05
To the Stage!
NBA @NBA
Steph Curry on the move! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/cZNWJucuUg2017-6-15 18:18:40
What a Scene
sam esfandiari @samesfandiari
https://t.co/xzMVZ9TJXA2017-6-15 18:11:46
Draymond Is Now Running on the Street
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Tell us how you really feel, @Money23Green. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/kGQz6LhTcO2017-6-15 18:01:29
Draymond Has Ditched the Bus
NBA.com @NBAcom
Draymond & Mistah F.A.B. on the mic at https://t.co/LvC1YcCCMF! #DubNation #WarriorsParade https://t.co/3Xgn6smmTg2017-6-15 18:01:42
Finals MVP Kevin Durant
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
MVP 🏆 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/P2zXARfAH32017-6-15 17:57:32
Steph, Larry, and Family
NBA @NBA
🏆🏆 Champ @StephenCurry30 and family! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/de5iAbtBEm2017-6-15 17:47:56
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
GIANT SHOPPING CART https://t.co/5YoU7f1nHG2017-6-15 17:46:47
The Real MVP
Sports Illustrated @SInow
TOASTER GUY OUT HERE https://t.co/3w6YfjYrki2017-6-15 17:40:06
Mike Brown Is Living the Dream
Both the Cavs and Lakers are still paying their former coach, Mike Brown, who's now an assistant for the Warriors.
sam esfandiari @samesfandiari
TFW Cleveland's paying you to do this https://t.co/f9I8hOArSR2017-6-15 17:42:32
Two-Time MVP, Two-Time Champion
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
HI STEPH https://t.co/N81rq3AhJJ2017-6-15 17:41:00
Camcorder?
Zaza going old school.
sam esfandiari @samesfandiari
Zaza is my father https://t.co/ZvdehlYBwH2017-6-15 17:39:49
Bay Area Legends
Ahmed Fareed @FareedNBCS
Barry Bonds AND Ricky Henderson riding together in the Warriors Parade. #AuthenticFan https://t.co/9cQsVdWkP32017-6-15 17:33:37
Star Power
The parade features a bunch of buses. Each one has two players and loads of celebrities. Barry Bonds, Ricky Henderson, Dancing Mom, etc...
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KlayThompson & @Matt_Barnes22 make an early appearance at the #WarriorsParade with special guest @G_Eazy! https://t.co/kLqMWH1MMz2017-6-15 17:33:16
Draymond Still Getting Shots Up
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers (via @warriors) https://t.co/Q1T6jEF3jm2017-6-15 17:33:07
Shades of Mad Max in Oakland Today
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
THE SNAIL SHOOTS FLAMES https://t.co/mKGXCiw92T2017-6-15 17:31:01
Bold Move, Sir
95.7 Dubs Radio @957thegame
Guy in a LeBron James jersey attempting to crash #Warriors parade & getting jeered by fans (via @JDJohnDickinson) https://t.co/ieH0vRzets2017-6-15 17:26:45
2 Legit
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
MC HAMMER IS RIDING A SNAIL https://t.co/FQ7qEyIh8N2017-6-15 17:27:47
Now That's Team Spirit
Future Warriors fan on deck!
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Fans are having a ball at #warriors NBA championship parade today https://t.co/xCyfBJ6juw2017-6-15 17:26:43
Caw! Caw!
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
NBA champ Pat McCaw taking over our Snapchat/Instagram to show off the Warriors parade madness https://t.co/EyHxHGzxfq2017-6-15 17:24:23
Shirts Galore
The players are launching plenty of tees into the crowd. That'd be a heck of a souvenir to come away with.
Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby
Klay signing t-shirts and throwing them back out into the crowd. Also, what's good Matt Barnes?? 🍾🥂🏆 https://t.co/CdZIBFlw5n2017-6-15 17:19:40
Larry's on His Way
The players are loaded into the top of a double-decker bus, soaking in all the love from the thousands in attendance.
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
🏆🎉 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/SXZPB2BGxV2017-6-15 17:14:17
And We're Off!
Clydesdales and trolleys and buses, oh my!
NBA TV @NBATV
Toaster Guy!
The Warriors only lost two games after Klay Thompson signed a toaster in February. Two games.
Ronnie • GSWToaster @R_Dollaz
It's real https://t.co/mmjbtOhX9s2017-6-15 16:56:36
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
🎉🏆 @IanClark ready to go! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/9OCyrnw5Ba2017-6-15 16:58:39
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Klay at the @warriors parade like... #ToasterStreak Watch live coverage of the Championship parade at 1pm ET on @NBATV https://t.co/xHtEfteFe32017-6-15 16:56:57
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Steph & Larry arrive 🏆 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/PIB4YJahRD2017-6-15 16:43:46
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Let's get it started, #DubNation 🎉🏆 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/97XcBaubbN2017-6-15 16:18:59
NBA.com @NBAcom
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
We're showing some old NBA championship parade moments on #TheJump today - let me know your favorites and we'll see which ones make it in https://t.co/xEsuPJ7oEg2017-6-15 15:32:33
FanRag Sports @FanRagSports
Fan whose toaster #Warriors SG Klay Thompson signed invited to title parade. https://t.co/5FwJtNcjpd2017-6-15 15:22:00
Watch the Parade Here!
