Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Parade 2017: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

    7:00pm UTC Jun 15, 2017Oakland
    The Warriors Championship Parade is wrapped. Scroll below for updates and highlights from the event.

      Watch the Parade Here!

      You can watch the parade as it unfolds here or on NBA TV.

      That's a Wrap!

      The festivities have wrapped up in Oakland.

      Draymond Drops the Mic 🎤

      Shots Fired!

      Draymond Came Prepared!

      Draymond just called out LeBron for saying he's never been on a superteam. And he came with some numbers, namely the draft positions of the Warriors' core guys compared to those of the Heatles.

      Draymond Trying to Temper Expectations

      First words out of Draymond's mouth were an attempt to squash some of the hype for his speech. "I was in a different place back then," he said of his 2015 speech.

      Hearing from the Front Office Now

      Fitz Is Introducing the Players Now!

      ...And Dray Fired Back

      So, LeBron Responds to Draymond's Shirt...

      Aaaand Draymond Fires Back...

      Coming Up!

      Kerr on Having to Fit Kevin Durant in on the Warriors

      The King Responds to Draymond!

      Zaza on the Warriors' Team-first Mentality

      Curry on the Blue Carpet

      The Full Draymond Interview

      Draymond on the Q

      Another Classic Interview

      McCAW!

      Kevin Durant on Vindication

      Klay Thompson on Having to "Sacrifice"

      #PettySZN

      To the Stage!

      What a Scene

      Draymond Is Now Running on the Street

      Draymond Has Ditched the Bus

      Finals MVP Kevin Durant

      Steph, Larry, and Family

      The Real MVP

      Mike Brown Is Living the Dream

      Both the Cavs and Lakers are still paying their former coach, Mike Brown, who's now an assistant for the Warriors.

      Two-Time MVP, Two-Time Champion

      Camcorder?

      Zaza going old school.

      Bay Area Legends

      Star Power

      The parade features a bunch of buses. Each one has two players and loads of celebrities. Barry Bonds, Ricky Henderson, Dancing Mom, etc...

      Draymond Still Getting Shots Up

      Shades of Mad Max in Oakland Today

      Bold Move, Sir

      2 Legit

      Now That's Team Spirit

      Future Warriors fan on deck!

      Caw! Caw!

      Shirts Galore

      The players are launching plenty of tees into the crowd. That'd be a heck of a souvenir to come away with.

      Larry's on His Way

      The players are loaded into the top of a double-decker bus, soaking in all the love from the thousands in attendance.

      And We're Off!

      Clydesdales and trolleys and buses, oh my!

      Toaster Guy!

      The Warriors only lost two games after Klay Thompson signed a toaster in February. Two games.

