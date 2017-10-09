    Vikings vs. Bears: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Monday Night Football

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings
    vs
    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    12:30am UTC Oct 10, 2017Chicago
    Maurice Moton

    It's all about quarterbacks in the Monday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Sam Bradford returns to action since an impressive Week 1 performance. Mitchell Trubisky makes his NFL debut against a division opponent. The edge goes to the veteran signal-caller, but the Bears hold the advantage between the two ground attacks. We'll see the Vikings move forward without rookie ball-carrier Dalvin Cook while Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lead the Bears backfield.

    1. Clock Icona few seconds ago

      Game Score Recap

      Leonard Floyd sacks Sam Bradford for a safety (2-0 Bears)

      Kai Forbath kicks a 26-yard field goal (3-2 Vikings)

    2. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

      Everson Griffin Strips Trubisky

      The Vikings will have an opportunity to score on a short field. Bradford needs to establish a rhythm.

    3. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

      Will Sam Bradford Finish the Game?

      At this rate, we'll see Case Keenum start the second half.

    4. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

      Leonard Floyd Drops Sam Bradford, Again!

      Bradford took a while to pick himself off the ground. Team trainers are having a conversation with him on the bench.

    6. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

      Bears Playing Better Than Their Drive Results

      Chicago has outgained Minnesota 124-13, but the offense can't reach field-goal range for kicker Connor Barth.

    7. Clock Icon17 minutes ago

      Early Quarterback Switch?

      ESPN broadcaster Jon Gruden mentioned that he saw Case Keenum warming up on the sideline.

    8. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

      Poor Start for Sam Bradford

      Bradford still shaking off the rust from his three-week absence.

    9. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

      Down Goes Sam Bradford, Again!

      Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio disguises the pass rush and sent Akiem Hicks to disrupt the play.

    11. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

      Bradford Hasn't Jump-Started the Offense Yet

      If not for penalties, the Bears offense would have dominated the first quarter. Chicago has committed five infractions, which cost the team 40 yards.

    12. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

      Welcome Back Sam Bradford!

      Leonard Floyd takes Bradford down in the end zone to give the Bears an early 2-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter.

    13. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

      A Look Back at Trubisky's First Pass

      Thus far, he's completed 6-of-8 passes for 55 yards.

    14. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Michael Floyd Served a Four-Game Suspension

      Floyd's presence will likely push Laquon Treadwell further down the pecking order at wide receiver.

    16. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Translation: He's Overthrowing Receivers

      For the record, Gheorghe Muresan stands at 7'7".

    17. Clock Iconan hour ago

      John Fox, What Are You Doing?

      The Bears punt team took the field on 4th-and-2 at the Vikings' 38-yard line. Then, they came off the field. The offense couldn't get the play off in time.

    18. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Bears Shuffle Their Linebackers

      Willie Young will miss the rest of the season with torn triceps. The coaching staff had to improvise with the personnel.

    19. Clock Icon12:43 am

      Latavius Murray Stands at 6'3"

      Without Dalvin Cook, Murray will carry the load in the backfield with Jerick McKinnon in the mix, especially on passing downs.

    21. Clock Icon12:37 am

      A Successful First for Trubisky

      The Bears had some terrible starts with quarterback Mike Glennon under center. A little early success is a good sign for the rookie.

    22. Clock Icon12:34 am

      Tough Crowd

      The Bears fans want to see results before going all in on the rookie quarterback.

    23. Clock Icon12:26 am

      We'll Take a 👀 at Trubisky First

      He's going to face the Vikings pass defense that's ranked No. 24 in yards allowed.

    24. Clock Icon12:23 am

      Bears History Lesson

      Craig Krenzel beat the San Francisco 49ers in his first start during the 2004 season. Unfortunately, his career ended after that year. He only played in six games. Trubisky hopes to replicate Krenzel's start with a much longer tenure in the NFL.

    26. Clock Icon12:17 am

      Vikings vs Bears 2017-10-09

      Keep Expectations Low For Mitch Trubisky's Debut

      Tony Chow
      via FiveThirtyEight

    27. Clock Icon12:09 am

      A Special Day for a Fan 🎂

      Mitchell Trubisky's first game could breathe life into the Bears season. At 1-3, in a divisional game, the rookie signal-caller could make an early statement.

    28. Clock Icon12:06 am

      More Passing Action?

      Without rookie ball-carrier Dalvin Cook, we could see the offense lean on quarterback Sam Bradford to push the ball downfield. In Week 1, he flashed an aggressive approach, averaging 10.8 yards per pass attempt against the Saints.

    29. October 9, 2017

    30. Clock Icon11:18 pm

      Vikings Inactives

      On a side note, the Vikings activated wide receiver Michael Floyd to the active roster.

    32. Clock Icon11:16 pm

      Bears Inactives

      Cornerback Marcus Cooper will miss his first game due to a back injury.

    33. Clock Icon11:10 pm

      It's Official ✔

      Quarterback Sam Bradford will return to action for the first time since Week 1.

    34. Clock Icon9:28 pm

      Vikings vs Bears 2017-10-09

      Those who know Mitchell Trubisky believe he's ready for debut

      Jeff Dickerson
      via ESPN.com

    35. Clock Icon9:27 pm

      Vikings vs Bears 2017-10-09

      Will Sam Bradford Play on Monday Night?

      Vikings
      via Vikings