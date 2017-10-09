Vikings vs. Bears: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Monday Night Football
It's all about quarterbacks in the Monday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Sam Bradford returns to action since an impressive Week 1 performance. Mitchell Trubisky makes his NFL debut against a division opponent. The edge goes to the veteran signal-caller, but the Bears hold the advantage between the two ground attacks. We'll see the Vikings move forward without rookie ball-carrier Dalvin Cook while Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lead the Bears backfield.
Leonard Floyd sacks Sam Bradford for a safety (2-0 Bears)
Kai Forbath kicks a 26-yard field goal (3-2 Vikings)
.@EversonGriffen coming off the edge... A scary sight. FUMBLE! #SKOL #MINvsCHI https://t.co/mbx3ZXUSzo2017-10-10 01:42:03
Will Sam Bradford Finish the Game?
At this rate, we'll see Case Keenum start the second half.
Bradford now has been sacked three times for losses totaling 27 yards.2017-10-10 01:38:30
Leonard Floyd Drops Sam Bradford, Again!
Bradford took a while to pick himself off the ground. Team trainers are having a conversation with him on the bench.
Floyd with another sack. He's too much for RT Mike Remmers. Huge play.2017-10-10 01:38:21
Bears Playing Better Than Their Drive Results
Chicago has outgained Minnesota 124-13, but the offense can't reach field-goal range for kicker Connor Barth.
Bears drives tonight: Punt, punt, punt, punt, punt.2017-10-10 01:31:40
Early Quarterback Switch?
ESPN broadcaster Jon Gruden mentioned that he saw Case Keenum warming up on the sideline.
Please take Sam Bradford out, he's not healthy. Case Keenum gives the Vikings the best chance to win tonight.2017-10-10 01:25:14
Poor Start for Sam Bradford
Bradford still shaking off the rust from his three-week absence.
Sam Bradford 1-for-5 for minus-5 yards in the first quarter.2017-10-10 01:08:00
Down Goes Sam Bradford, Again!
Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio disguises the pass rush and sent Akiem Hicks to disrupt the play.
Akiem Hicks with nice pressure up the middle for the sack.2017-10-10 01:22:24
Bradford Hasn't Jump-Started the Offense Yet
If not for penalties, the Bears offense would have dominated the first quarter. Chicago has committed five infractions, which cost the team 40 yards.
Bears have outgained #Vikings 109-2 yards, but lead just 2-0.2017-10-10 01:15:59
Welcome Back Sam Bradford!
Leonard Floyd takes Bradford down in the end zone to give the Bears an early 2-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter.
SACKED in the end zone by @Leonard90Flo! Two points for the @ChicagoBears. #DaBears #MINvsCHI https://t.co/FEKWVa9FTG2017-10-10 01:05:44
A Look Back at Trubisky's First Pass
Thus far, he's completed 6-of-8 passes for 55 yards.
On @mtrubisky10's first career pass... A PERFECT throw. Ok, rookie! #MINvsCHI #DaBears https://t.co/qWaQuApfDL2017-10-10 00:34:32
Michael Floyd Served a Four-Game Suspension
Floyd's presence will likely push Laquon Treadwell further down the pecking order at wide receiver.
MIchael Floyd debut2017-10-10 00:53:14
Translation: He's Overthrowing Receivers
For the record, Gheorghe Muresan stands at 7'7".
Sam Bradford throwing passes so far tonight that Gheorghe Muresan couldn't catch.2017-10-10 00:54:22
John Fox, What Are You Doing?
The Bears punt team took the field on 4th-and-2 at the Vikings' 38-yard line. Then, they came off the field. The offense couldn't get the play off in time.
Operational confusion on whether the Bears were going to go or punt. Results in a brutal delay of game penalty.2017-10-10 00:48:42
Bears Shuffle Their Linebackers
Willie Young will miss the rest of the season with torn triceps. The coaching staff had to improvise with the personnel.
Pernell McPhee starting at OLB. John Timu and Christian Jones at ILB. Would not be susprised to see Jonathan Anderson on passing downs.2017-10-10 00:39:02
Latavius Murray Stands at 6'3"
Without Dalvin Cook, Murray will carry the load in the backfield with Jerick McKinnon in the mix, especially on passing downs.
Great cut in the backfield by Latavius Murray who still looks way too tall to play RB2017-10-10 00:41:03
A Successful First for Trubisky
The Bears had some terrible starts with quarterback Mike Glennon under center. A little early success is a good sign for the rookie.
Trubisky 12 yard completion on first NFL pass.2017-10-10 00:32:28
Tough Crowd
The Bears fans want to see results before going all in on the rookie quarterback.
Partial standing ovation for #Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky when he took the field.2017-10-10 00:31:17
We'll Take a 👀 at Trubisky First
He's going to face the Vikings pass defense that's ranked No. 24 in yards allowed.
#Vikings win the toss and elect to defer. Defense up!2017-10-10 00:25:08
Bears History Lesson
Craig Krenzel beat the San Francisco 49ers in his first start during the 2004 season. Unfortunately, his career ended after that year. He only played in six games. Trubisky hopes to replicate Krenzel's start with a much longer tenure in the NFL.
A Special Day for a Fan 🎂
Mitchell Trubisky's first game could breathe life into the Bears season. At 1-3, in a divisional game, the rookie signal-caller could make an early statement.
Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears
More Passing Action?
Without rookie ball-carrier Dalvin Cook, we could see the offense lean on quarterback Sam Bradford to push the ball downfield. In Week 1, he flashed an aggressive approach, averaging 10.8 yards per pass attempt against the Saints.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
- October 9, 2017
Vikings Inactives
On a side note, the Vikings activated wide receiver Michael Floyd to the active roster.
Inactives for #MINvsCHI. https://t.co/ZsIeFqPRev2017-10-9 23:13:49
Bears Inactives
Cornerback Marcus Cooper will miss his first game due to a back injury.
Inactive #Bears for #MINvsCHI. https://t.co/LtPdxGMqpc2017-10-9 23:00:48
It's Official ✔
Quarterback Sam Bradford will return to action for the first time since Week 1.
It's now officially official. Sam Bradford is active and will start for Vikings tonight, officially.2017-10-9 23:07:16
Everson Griffin Strips Trubisky
The Vikings will have an opportunity to score on a short field. Bradford needs to establish a rhythm.