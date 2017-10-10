Copy Link Icon

Trinidad & Tobago vs USA: Live Updates, Score, Reaction from World Cup Qualifier

Couva

The United States men's national team have the chance to clinch automatic qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, with a draw needed in Trinidad & Tobago. It was looking a bit dicey last week, but an emphatic 4-0 win over Panama lifted Bruce Arena’s men back into the automatic qualification places. They now face Trinidad & Tobago knowing that a draw will be good enough to secure safe passage to Russia. Should they slip up, it could go horribly wrong for the USMNT, but their opponents have really struggled in qualifying.