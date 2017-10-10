    Trinidad & Tobago vs USA: Live Updates, Score, Reaction from World Cup Qualifier

    12:00am UTC Oct 11, 2017Couva
    Joe Tansey

    The United States men's national team have the chance to clinch automatic qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, with a draw needed in Trinidad & Tobago. It was looking a bit dicey last week, but an emphatic 4-0 win over Panama lifted Bruce Arena’s men back into the automatic qualification places. They now face Trinidad & Tobago knowing that a draw will be good enough to secure safe passage to Russia. Should they slip up, it could go horribly wrong for the USMNT, but their opponents have really struggled in qualifying.

    1. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    2. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

      FT: Trinidad and Tobago 2, United States 1

      The United States will not be headed to Russia. They have been eliminated from World Cup qualification.

    3. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

      90+4' Gonzalez's header over the bar

      A late corner from Bradley connects with the head of Gonzalez and the ball goes over the bar.

    4. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

      90' Five minutes of stoppage time

      The USMNT have five minutes left to score a goal or they will not make the World Cup next summer.

    6. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

      Panama have just scored!

      The USMNT would be out of the World Cup if results hold.

    7. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

      88' Save!

      Wood connects with Pulisic's cross from the left wing, but the ball is knocked away by Foncette.

    8. Clock Iconan hour ago

      86' Save Howard!

      Howard dives to his left to deny a shot after the USMNT get caught out on the counter. The USMNT have to put everything into the attack for the final four minutes and stoppage time.

    9. Clock Iconan hour ago

      84' Feilhaber for Nagbe

      The final USMNT sub sees Benny Feilhaber make his return to the team in place of Darlington Nagbe.

    11. Clock Iconan hour ago

      83' Close!

      Dempsey tries to race on to a ball on the right side of the box, but the ball is taken off his foot just as he tries to make contact.

    12. Clock Iconan hour ago

      77' OFF THE POST!

      Dempsey's shot from 25 yards out bounces right off the right post!

    13. Clock Iconan hour ago

      CONCACAF as it stands

      Honduras 3, Mexico 2. Panama 1, Costa Rica 1 Trinidad and Tobago 2, USMNT 1. As it stands, the USMNT would be in the fourth-place play-off position. A goal from Panama sends the Americans packing.

    14. Clock Iconan hour ago

      72' Acosta for Villafana

      The next Arena change brings on Kellyn Acosta in midfield.

    16. Clock Icon1:26 am

      69' SAVE!

      Bradley rolls a free-kick to Dempsey at the top of the box, but the shot is denied and knocked out for a corner.

    17. Clock Icon1:23 am

    18. Clock Icon1:21 am

      63' SAVE!

      Howard stops WInchester's attempt from the left edge of the box. The Americans are still struggling to get something going in the final third.

    19. Clock Icon1:17 am

      59' Yedlin recovers just in time

      Yedlin darts back after Lewis beats him down the left wing. The right-back slides in to make a tackle, but the referee does not whistle for a penalty. That was close.

    21. Clock Icon1:14 am

      56' Stakes have gotten higher

      Both Panama and Honduras have equalized in the last few minutes. The USMNT are in need of another goal to protect their hold on third place.

    22. Clock Icon1:09 am

    23. Clock Icon1:09 am

    24. Clock Icon1:04 am

      47' GOAL PULISIC!

      And just like that, the Americans are back in the game. Christian Pulisic fires from 20 yards out into the top of the net!

    26. Clock Icon1:02 am

      Dempsey for Arriola Is the USMNT's Half-time Sub

    27. Clock Icon12:58 am

      CONCACAF HT Update

      Mexico 2, Honduras 1. Costa Rica 1, Panama 0.

      With these current results, the USMNT will automatically qualify for Russia. A win by Honduras or Panama combined with a USMNT loss changes that.

    28. Clock Icon12:47 am

      HT: Trinidad and Tobago 2, USMNT 0

      An own goal and a stunner by Jones have the Soca Warriors ahead at half-time. However, as it stands the USMNT are still going to Russia.

    29. Clock Icon12:45 am

      44' Howard almost concedes a third

      Jones rifles a free kick from the right wing that bounces right in front of Howard. The American goalkeeper uses his chest to get the ball away from the net, but it came close to being a third Trinidad and Tobago goal.

    31. Clock Icon12:42 am

    32. Clock Icon12:40 am

      Hope for the USMNT

    33. Clock Icon12:39 am

    34. Clock Icon12:38 am

      37' GOAL T&T

      What a strike from Jones as he blasts it from distance into the left side of the net! The USMNT are in a ton of trouble.

    36. Clock Icon12:36 am

      34' Honduras have equalized Mexico

      While the USMNT continue to play with a lack of urgency, Honduras have leveled their game with Mexico. As of right now, the USMNT are still in line to qualify for Russia.

    37. Clock Icon12:32 am

    38. Clock Icon12:28 am

      27' American attack coming alive?

      The first steady buildup in over 20 minutes comes from the Americans, but it doesn't create a shot on goal yet. The USMNT attack has to wake up fast or Arena should consider some changes at half-time.

    39. Clock Icon12:29 am

    41. Clock Icon12:23 am

    42. Clock Icon12:21 am

    43. Clock Icon12:20 am

      19' Close call in the box

      Gonzalez slides in on the left side of the box and he gets relief from the referee as he fails to whistle for a penalty. The USMNT are incredibly lucky not to be down 2-0 right now.

    44. Clock Icon12:18 am

      17' GOAL T&T!

      Jones' cross from the right wing goes off the shin of Omar Gonzalez and over a leaping Tim Howard. The USMNT are losing 1-0 with their World Cup hopes on the line.

    46. Clock Icon12:14 am

      13' T&T attacking left side of USMNT defense

      Almost all of the attacking buildup from the home side has targeted Jorge Villafana at left back. The Liga MX player is holding his ground early on against the threats from the Soca Warriors.

    47. Clock Icon12:07 am

      7' Altidore's chance flies high

      Yedlin works his way around a defender with ease on the right wing and drops the ball to the feet of Altdiore. Altidore takes time on the ball before he fires the first American shot of the game high over the net.

    48. Clock Icon12:05 am

      4' Offside!

      Winchester slips behind the American back line, but he gets waved for offside by the assistant referee. Keep an eye on the T&T striker getting in between the gaps of the American defense all night long.

    49. Clock Icon12:00 am

      1' Kickoff!

      We are underway in Trinidad and Tobago! Remember a win or draw gets the USMNT through to the World Cup.

    51. October 10, 2017

    52. Clock Icon11:54 pm

      Minutes away from a wild night in CONCACAF

      All three games in the Hex will take place at the same time. If the USMNT fail to earn the proper result in Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras and Panama will be looking to pounce into third. Honduras host Mexico in San Pedro Sula, while Panama welcome Costa Rica to Panama City. Mexico and Costa Rica have already qualified for the World Cup. The third-place team in the Hex automatically advances to Russia, while fourth place takes on Australia in a play-off.

    53. Clock Icon11:49 pm

    54. Clock Icon11:43 pm

      Conditions could be a factor

      Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago was flooded yesterday, but the lingering water has disappeared today. However, the pitch might still be soggy, which could have an affect on how both teams play. Don't expect an aesthetically pleasing contest. It'll most likely be CONCACAF at its finest.

    55. Clock Icon11:35 pm

    57. Clock Icon11:28 pm

      Pulisic could be top scorer in Hex

      Christian Pulisic has made a massive impact on the USMNT already by scoring four goals in the Hex, including one in the win over Panama on Friday. He enters Tuesday tied with Clint Dempsey on four goals as the Hex's leading scorer. A goal against Trinidad and Tobago without Dempsey scoring could make him the top scorer in the Hex.

    58. Clock Icon11:18 pm

      T&T Starting Lineup

    59. Clock Icon11:10 pm

      Win or draw sends USMNT through to Russia

      After defeating Panama on Friday night, the USMNT set themselves up to clinch a World Cup berth with a win or draw in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night. If the USMNT lose, they'll need Honduras and Panama to lose or draw in their games against Mexico and Costa Rica.

    60. Clock Icon11:00 pm

    62. Clock Icon10:53 pm

    63. Clock Icon10:49 pm

      USMNT Starting Lineup

    64. Clock Icon6:17 am

