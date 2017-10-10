Trinidad & Tobago vs USA: Live Updates, Score, Reaction from World Cup Qualifier
The United States men's national team have the chance to clinch automatic qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, with a draw needed in Trinidad & Tobago. It was looking a bit dicey last week, but an emphatic 4-0 win over Panama lifted Bruce Arena’s men back into the automatic qualification places. They now face Trinidad & Tobago knowing that a draw will be good enough to secure safe passage to Russia. Should they slip up, it could go horribly wrong for the USMNT, but their opponents have really struggled in qualifying.
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup 2018. The most surreal and embarrassing night in US soccer history.2017-10-11 01:54:24
FT: Trinidad and Tobago 2, United States 1
The United States will not be headed to Russia. They have been eliminated from World Cup qualification.
90+4' Gonzalez's header over the bar
A late corner from Bradley connects with the head of Gonzalez and the ball goes over the bar.
90' Five minutes of stoppage time
The USMNT have five minutes left to score a goal or they will not make the World Cup next summer.
Panama have just scored!
The USMNT would be out of the World Cup if results hold.
88' Save!
Wood connects with Pulisic's cross from the left wing, but the ball is knocked away by Foncette.
86' Save Howard!
Howard dives to his left to deny a shot after the USMNT get caught out on the counter. The USMNT have to put everything into the attack for the final four minutes and stoppage time.
84' Feilhaber for Nagbe
The final USMNT sub sees Benny Feilhaber make his return to the team in place of Darlington Nagbe.
83' Close!
Dempsey tries to race on to a ball on the right side of the box, but the ball is taken off his foot just as he tries to make contact.
77' OFF THE POST!
Dempsey's shot from 25 yards out bounces right off the right post!
CONCACAF as it stands
Honduras 3, Mexico 2. Panama 1, Costa Rica 1 Trinidad and Tobago 2, USMNT 1. As it stands, the USMNT would be in the fourth-place play-off position. A goal from Panama sends the Americans packing.
72' Acosta for Villafana
The next Arena change brings on Kellyn Acosta in midfield.
69' SAVE!
Bradley rolls a free-kick to Dempsey at the top of the box, but the shot is denied and knocked out for a corner.
Maximiliano Bretos @mbretosESPN
As it stands #USMNT are a Panama goal away from missing World Cup.2017-10-11 01:22:36
63' SAVE!
Howard stops WInchester's attempt from the left edge of the box. The Americans are still struggling to get something going in the final third.
59' Yedlin recovers just in time
Yedlin darts back after Lewis beats him down the left wing. The right-back slides in to make a tackle, but the referee does not whistle for a penalty. That was close.
56' Stakes have gotten higher
Both Panama and Honduras have equalized in the last few minutes. The USMNT are in need of another goal to protect their hold on third place.
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
🇺🇸GOOOOAAAAL🇺🇸 It's the kid, AGAIN! @cpulisic_10 out here looking like Mes...a promising young prospect! #TRIvsUSA https://t.co/99n0vlxO9f2017-10-11 01:09:29
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Christian Pulisic pulls the #USMNT within one of Trinidad & Tobago. He has 9 goals in 20 games for the U.S.2017-10-11 01:08:49
47' GOAL PULISIC!
And just like that, the Americans are back in the game. Christian Pulisic fires from 20 yards out into the top of the net!
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Clint Dempsey coming in at halftime for the #USMNT. Yep, it's that time.2017-10-11 00:59:54
CONCACAF HT Update
Mexico 2, Honduras 1. Costa Rica 1, Panama 0.
With these current results, the USMNT will automatically qualify for Russia. A win by Honduras or Panama combined with a USMNT loss changes that.
HT: Trinidad and Tobago 2, USMNT 0
An own goal and a stunner by Jones have the Soca Warriors ahead at half-time. However, as it stands the USMNT are still going to Russia.
44' Howard almost concedes a third
Jones rifles a free kick from the right wing that bounces right in front of Howard. The American goalkeeper uses his chest to get the ball away from the net, but it came close to being a third Trinidad and Tobago goal.
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
🇹🇹🚀GOOOOAAAAL🚀🇹🇹 Alvin Jones fires one off from Tobago, and #USMNT are down 2-0! #TRIvsUSA https://t.co/S5f6Qa6GyS2017-10-11 00:41:43
Hope for the USMNT
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
GOALS Costa Rica AND Mexico!! Puts Panama and Honduras behind, and setting up the #USMNT for a potential great escape into a World Cup berth2017-10-11 00:40:12
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
#USMNT trails Trinidad & Tobago by two goals for the first time ever in their 25 meetings.2017-10-11 00:39:05
37' GOAL T&T
What a strike from Jones as he blasts it from distance into the left side of the net! The USMNT are in a ton of trouble.
34' Honduras have equalized Mexico
While the USMNT continue to play with a lack of urgency, Honduras have leveled their game with Mexico. As of right now, the USMNT are still in line to qualify for Russia.
Neil W. Blackmon @nwblackmon
What I don't get is why Arena went away from rotations he used to get here. Especially after boasting about having "pretty good year" Friday2017-10-11 00:28:49
27' American attack coming alive?
The first steady buildup in over 20 minutes comes from the Americans, but it doesn't create a shot on goal yet. The USMNT attack has to wake up fast or Arena should consider some changes at half-time.
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
🇹🇹GOOOOAAAAL🇹🇹 Omar, WYD?! #TRIvsUSA https://t.co/MjV03LIH3y2017-10-11 00:26:03
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Trinidad is definitely playing fast and loose, no pressure on them and they're finding space on the counter. #USMNT need to tighten up the D2017-10-11 00:22:56
Paul Carr @PCarrESPN
As it stands in CONACACAF: TRI 1-0 USA PAN 0-0 CRC HON 0-1 MEX - Automatic bid: USA - Playoff: PAN - Out: HON2017-10-11 00:20:56
19' Close call in the box
Gonzalez slides in on the left side of the box and he gets relief from the referee as he fails to whistle for a penalty. The USMNT are incredibly lucky not to be down 2-0 right now.
17' GOAL T&T!
Jones' cross from the right wing goes off the shin of Omar Gonzalez and over a leaping Tim Howard. The USMNT are losing 1-0 with their World Cup hopes on the line.
13' T&T attacking left side of USMNT defense
Almost all of the attacking buildup from the home side has targeted Jorge Villafana at left back. The Liga MX player is holding his ground early on against the threats from the Soca Warriors.
7' Altidore's chance flies high
Yedlin works his way around a defender with ease on the right wing and drops the ball to the feet of Altdiore. Altidore takes time on the ball before he fires the first American shot of the game high over the net.
4' Offside!
Winchester slips behind the American back line, but he gets waved for offside by the assistant referee. Keep an eye on the T&T striker getting in between the gaps of the American defense all night long.
1' Kickoff!
We are underway in Trinidad and Tobago! Remember a win or draw gets the USMNT through to the World Cup.
- October 10, 2017
Minutes away from a wild night in CONCACAF
All three games in the Hex will take place at the same time. If the USMNT fail to earn the proper result in Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras and Panama will be looking to pounce into third. Honduras host Mexico in San Pedro Sula, while Panama welcome Costa Rica to Panama City. Mexico and Costa Rica have already qualified for the World Cup. The third-place team in the Hex automatically advances to Russia, while fourth place takes on Australia in a play-off.
OptaJack @OptaJack
2 - @BobbyS_Wood has scored in back-to-back @ussoccer appearances, snapping a 16-match stretch without a Bobby Wood goal. Reintroduced. https://t.co/S1LjJIVvvG2017-10-10 23:45:00
Conditions could be a factor
Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago was flooded yesterday, but the lingering water has disappeared today. However, the pitch might still be soggy, which could have an affect on how both teams play. Don't expect an aesthetically pleasing contest. It'll most likely be CONCACAF at its finest.
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
"We can't be sloppy." - Bruce Arena knows #USMNT must be sharp on what will be a messy field tonight in Trinidad. #TRIvsUSA https://t.co/GKHhbNpO002017-10-10 23:35:06
Pulisic could be top scorer in Hex
Christian Pulisic has made a massive impact on the USMNT already by scoring four goals in the Hex, including one in the win over Panama on Friday. He enters Tuesday tied with Clint Dempsey on four goals as the Hex's leading scorer. A goal against Trinidad and Tobago without Dempsey scoring could make him the top scorer in the Hex.
T&T Starting Lineup
Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle
T&T XI vs. #usmnt (in no particular order): Foncette; Cyrus, Lewis, Hyland, Winchester, Gonzalez, Garcia, Jones, Hodge, George, Paul2017-10-10 23:15:02
Win or draw sends USMNT through to Russia
After defeating Panama on Friday night, the USMNT set themselves up to clinch a World Cup berth with a win or draw in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night. If the USMNT lose, they'll need Honduras and Panama to lose or draw in their games against Mexico and Costa Rica.
Paul Kennedy @pkedit
Bruce made 7 changes in starting lineup from home to away games in June and September. None tonight.2017-10-10 23:00:05
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
No changes in USA starting lineup. Semi-surprised that Tim Howard is in goal after platooning with Brad Guzan the last 2 double-matchdays.2017-10-10 22:49:31
USMNT Starting Lineup
U.S. Soccer @ussoccer
All comes down to this! 🇺🇸 Meet your starting XI for #TRIvUSA. Lineup notes » https://t.co/KXWMSFAEKC https://t.co/P8RrtCpc8h2017-10-10 22:48:24
