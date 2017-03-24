Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament Games
The second day of the Sweet 16 can only hope to be as thrilling as the first one, when three of four games were decided by three points or less. In action tonight are blue bloods North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Wisconsin as well as upstarts like Butler and South Carolina, all of whom are looking to make this weekend's Elite Eight. Plenty of future NBA talent will be on display including Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Justin Jackson and Johnathan Motley.
Heels Big Men Standing Out Early
Kennedy Meeks with a strong defensive play on one end and then Isaiah Hicks scores on the other.
Here. We. Go!
Butler and UNC is underway in Memphis in the South Region semifinals. Butler wins the tip.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
UNC is 12-1 all-time in the #Sweet16 as a 1 seed. Butler will try to buck that trend. Watch on @CBS: https://t.co/6gd1OOpJMd #MarchMadness https://t.co/rzFsQEKEKE3/24/2017, 11:09:04 PM
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Four more teams tonight will go from Sweet to Elite. #Sweet16 https://t.co/X8Z0ku9qRe3/24/2017, 11:04:54 PM
Fans of Defense Need Not Tune in
The later South Region game between UCLA and Kentucky should be a barnburner.
Chantel Jennings @ChantelJennings
Via @ESPNStatsInfo:UCLA-Kentucky is the first NCAA Tournament matchup of teams to average at least 85 ppg since 2001-02 (Kansas-Maryland).3/24/2017, 11:02:25 PM
Soon ...
The top-seeded Tar Heels and No. 4 Butler kick things off, with South Carolina and Baylor following about 30 minutes later.
Andrew Carter @_andrewcarter
UNC v. Butler coming up in a little more than 10 minutes. Officials this evening: Doug Shows, LaMar Simpson, Joe Lindsay3/24/2017, 10:56:34 PM
Butler Basketball @ButlerMBB
#GoDawgs https://t.co/oUsI9cIlwB3/24/2017, 10:41:11 PM
Butler Basketball @ButlerMBB
Three hours until tip. Current mood transitioning to... https://t.co/Q7HOLUreeG3/24/2017, 8:13:39 PM
Not Bad ...