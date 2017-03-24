    Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament Games

    11:00pm UTC Mar 24, 2017New York City, NY
    College Basketball Staff

    The second day of the Sweet 16 can only hope to be as thrilling as the first one, when three of four games were decided by three points or less. In action tonight are blue bloods North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Wisconsin as well as upstarts like Butler and South Carolina, all of whom are looking to make this weekend's Elite Eight. Plenty of future NBA talent will be on display including Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Justin Jackson and Johnathan Motley.

    1. a few seconds ago

      Heels Big Men Standing Out Early

      Kennedy Meeks with a strong defensive play on one end and then Isaiah Hicks scores on the other.

    2. a minute ago

      Here. We. Go!

      Butler and UNC is underway in Memphis in the South Region semifinals. Butler wins the tip.

    3. 3 minutes ago

      Not Bad ...

    4. 7 minutes ago

    6. 9 minutes ago

      Fans of Defense Need Not Tune in

      The later South Region game between UCLA and Kentucky should be a barnburner.

    7. 15 minutes ago

      Soon ...

      The top-seeded Tar Heels and No. 4 Butler kick things off, with South Carolina and Baylor following about 30 minutes later.

    8. 25 minutes ago

    9. 8:15 pm

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 