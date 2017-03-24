Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament Games

New York City, NY

The second day of the Sweet 16 can only hope to be as thrilling as the first one, when three of four games were decided by three points or less. In action tonight are blue bloods North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Wisconsin as well as upstarts like Butler and South Carolina, all of whom are looking to make this weekend's Elite Eight. Plenty of future NBA talent will be on display including Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Justin Jackson and Johnathan Motley.