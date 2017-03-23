Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Games
The 2017 NCAA tournament is down to just 16 teams, and by the end of Thursday's action only 12 will remain. Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are set to square off against West Virginia and Purdue, respectively, while with Final Four hopeful Arizona battles upstart Xavier and surging Michigan clashes with Oregon. The individual star power on tap for tonight includes national player of the year finalists Frank Mason III and Caleb Swanigan, projected NBA lottery pick Lauri Markkanen and clutch Oregon scorer Dillon Brooks.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Oregon hasn't scored in 3:17 and Michigan holds an 18-16 lead. #Sweet16 https://t.co/tqYwJWO2453/23/2017, 11:36:31 PM
Michigan 18, Oregon 16 (7:02 1st half)
The teams have combined to shoot 10-of-33 (30.3 percent) so far.
QuackCave @QuackCave
.@TheOregonDuck and @ReggieMillerTNT. Friendship goals. #GoDucks https://t.co/WfXEVfXorc3/23/2017, 11:33:43 PM
Brian Hamilton @BrianHamiltonSI
Oregon's Payton Pritchard with his second foul at the 9:09 mark. On a jump shooter. He’s got active hands, but too overzealous there.3/23/2017, 11:33:15 PM
Settling for Threes
Michigan has taken six of his 12 shots from deep compared to two of 13 from Oregon.
CJ Moore @CJMooreBR
Dana Altman has done a good job mixing up defenses early. This matchup zone has Michigan out of sorts.3/23/2017, 11:31:46 PM
🐥💵
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Oregon boosters Phil Knight & Ken O'Neil sitting next to each other, as they often do, like at the 1997 Masters (H/T @johncanzanobft) https://t.co/YFFsvF2t0K3/23/2017, 11:30:51 PM
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
Four turnovers already for Michigan, which came in averaging a national-low 9.2 per game.3/23/2017, 11:31:15 PM
Sloppy Wolverines
Michigan has turned it over four times, contributing to Oregon's 16-13 lead.
Maybe Stick to Basketball, Fellas
March Madness TV @MarchMadnessTV
Players and coaches took a crack at "One Shining Moment," and it was something. https://t.co/EaQL2e8zoJ3/23/2017, 11:16:16 PM
Michigan 11, Oregon 11 (11:57 1st half)
Michigan has made 3-of-5 three-pointers but has missed four of five two-point attempts.
They're Called FREE Throws ...
Oregon is 3-of-6 from the line, with the trio of Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis all missing once so far.
Michigan from 3 Early
Michigan 6, Oregon 6 (15:50 1st half)
Oregon is getting to the line early but has missed two of four foul shots.
Zags Tipping Shortly
The top-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 4 West Virginia in the West Region semifinals in a little more than 20 minutes.
Gonzaga Basketball @ZagMBB
Gonzaga Mentality. Focus. #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/dJm2tmfeFA3/23/2017, 11:15:15 PM
Ducks in Formation Early
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Great ball movement leads to a dunk for Oregon. #MarchMadness https://t.co/jRjCTnlvnm3/23/2017, 11:14:59 PM
That's Twitter-speak for D.J. Wilson
He's hit a pair of triples already for the Wolverines.
Michigan Basketball @umichbball
DIAL IT UP AGAIN! @Lanky_Smoove with back-to-back triples. #GoBlue #Sweet163/23/2017, 11:14:22 PM
M Go Points!
D.J. Wilson hits a three-pointer for Michigan's first score. It trailed 5-3 about three minutes in.
Ducks on the Board
Dillon Brooks banks in a 15-foot jumper to give Oregon an early 2-0 lead.
Chris Fallica @chrisfallica
Since 1985, favorites of greater than 7 points in the Sweet 16 are 73-7 SU (91.3%). UNC, Arizona currently 7.5-point favorites.3/23/2017, 11:06:02 PM
Uni Watch
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Oregon in neon yellow "Fighting Ducks" jerseys. Michigan in blue.3/23/2017, 11:07:44 PM
Reggie Wanted to Square Up!