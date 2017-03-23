Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Games

New York, NY

The 2017 NCAA tournament is down to just 16 teams, and by the end of Thursday's action only 12 will remain. Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are set to square off against West Virginia and Purdue, respectively, while with Final Four hopeful Arizona battles upstart Xavier and surging Michigan clashes with Oregon. The individual star power on tap for tonight includes national player of the year finalists Frank Mason III and Caleb Swanigan, projected NBA lottery pick Lauri Markkanen and clutch Oregon scorer Dillon Brooks.