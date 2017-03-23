    Sweet 16 2017: Live Updates, Scores for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Games

    The 2017 NCAA tournament is down to just 16 teams, and by the end of Thursday's action only 12 will remain. Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are set to square off against West Virginia and Purdue, respectively, while with Final Four hopeful Arizona battles upstart Xavier and surging Michigan clashes with Oregon. The individual star power on tap for tonight includes national player of the year finalists Frank Mason III and Caleb Swanigan, projected NBA lottery pick Lauri Markkanen and clutch Oregon scorer Dillon Brooks.

    1. a few seconds ago

    2. a few seconds ago

      Michigan 18, Oregon 16 (7:02 1st half)

      The teams have combined to shoot 10-of-33 (30.3 percent) so far.

    3. 2 minutes ago

      Reggie Wanted to Square Up!

    4. 3 minutes ago

    6. 5 minutes ago

      Settling for Threes

      Michigan has taken six of his 12 shots from deep compared to two of 13 from Oregon.

    7. 5 minutes ago

      🐥💵

    8. 6 minutes ago

    9. 6 minutes ago

      Sloppy Wolverines

      Michigan has turned it over four times, contributing to Oregon's 16-13 lead.

    11. 11 minutes ago

      Maybe Stick to Basketball, Fellas

    12. 12 minutes ago

      Michigan 11, Oregon 11 (11:57 1st half)

      Michigan has made 3-of-5 three-pointers but has missed four of five two-point attempts.

    13. 14 minutes ago

      They're Called FREE Throws ...

      Oregon is 3-of-6 from the line, with the trio of Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis all missing once so far.

    14. 14 minutes ago

      Michigan from 3 Early

    16. 20 minutes ago

      Michigan 6, Oregon 6 (15:50 1st half)

      Oregon is getting to the line early but has missed two of four foul shots.

    17. 21 minutes ago

      Zags Tipping Shortly

      The top-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 4 West Virginia in the West Region semifinals in a little more than 20 minutes.

    18. 22 minutes ago

      Ducks in Formation Early

    19. 22 minutes ago

      That's Twitter-speak for D.J. Wilson

      He's hit a pair of triples already for the Wolverines.

    21. 23 minutes ago

      M Go Points!

      D.J. Wilson hits a three-pointer for Michigan's first score. It trailed 5-3 about three minutes in.

    22. 26 minutes ago

      Ducks on the Board

      Dillon Brooks banks in a 15-foot jumper to give Oregon an early 2-0 lead.

    23. 28 minutes ago

    24. 28 minutes ago

      Uni Watch

