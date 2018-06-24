Germany vs. Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Germany (National Football)vsSweden (National Football)
Germany face a must-win game on Saturday when they take on Sweden at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Die Mannschaft were stunned by Mexico in their opening game in Group F and will be desperate for three points against the Swedes to revive any hopes of defending their World Cup title. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan could come in for Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira following subpar performances in defeat to El Tri.
Boateng should be off. That's a second yellow. Has to be off. And he is. #GER down to 10 men. Disaster. But the right call. VAR was in his ear. Proper call.
The quality of some of these balls into the Swedish box is ridiculously good. Low, high, flat, curled etc. A packed & well drilled defence has done superbly not to conceded a 2nd yet. #Ger #Swe
Can Germany Score a 2nd Goal?
Germany need a second goal to set themselves up for success on Matchday 3. A draw doesn't do them a lot of good.
15 minutes to go! Will we get another goal in #GERSWE? https://t.co/hs21xQAz4C
Sweden Make Their First Change
Sweden sub: Claesson off ⬅️ Durmaz on ➡️ @DFB_Team 1️⃣-1️⃣ Sweden Watch all the action LIVE on @ITV #GER #SWE #GERSWE #WorldCup
Jerome Boateng is having a shocker here tonight. His poor decision making is underpinning a performance full of needless mistakes.
Gomez Misses from Close Range!
What. A. Chance! @Mario_Gomez fires over from six yards out 🙈 The flag went up afterwards, but VAR would likely have overruled it. The next one, Mario! 💪 (69') #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #GERSWE 1-1 https://t.co/V6EMQOx9Of
Germany is flying right now. They've picked things up. Making quicker decisions. Ball movement just a little bit faster. They look sharp. And, Sweden looks to be in trouble. #WorldCup
Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking
To be fair Germany's combination play after HT has been excellent, sucking Sweden narrow then switching it wide and driving in low balls
Oh how things have changed https://t.co/zu90tF6E64
34 - Marco Reus' equaliser was Germany's first goal of the 2018 World Cup, with what was their 34th shot in this year's tournament. Breakthrough. #GERSWE #GER #WorldCup https://t.co/GVNuQx6kuC
Marco Reus gets the equalizer for Germany! Game on. https://t.co/ToG82iXd4A
Marco Reus. When it matters. 🔥 From B/R x @pumafootball https://t.co/n5RDLaNtPV
Reus Equalizes in the 48th Minute!
GOAL Germany! That didn't take long, Marco Reus makes it 1-1.
So Close, Yet So Far
😬 https://t.co/OhEvZSwivd
Gomez Enters as 2nd Half Begins
Half-time change 🔁 @Mario_Gomez is on for Julian #Draxler. #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #GERSWE 0-1 https://t.co/3Ov67TPS1F
#GER 72% possession #GER 320 passes to 90 #SWE 1-0 ⚽️😳
Toni Kroos is having an almost inexplicably bad #WorldCup. As is Joachim Low. As is Thomas Muller. As is Jerome Boateng. #GER
Germany Are Out of the World Cup as It Stands
HT: Germany 0-1 Sweden. As things stand: 1. Mexico 6pts 2. Sweden 6pts 3. South Korea 0pts 4. Germany 0pts
Germany's heat map (left) compared to Sweden's is quite something... All possession, no end product so far. #GER 0-1 #SWE 📻 @5liveSport 📱 https://t.co/Xkghm2KZce #WorldCup #GERSWE https://t.co/NttN50c3C0
Sweden not bringing Zlatan seems to be working well.
Olsen Comes Up with a Pair of Huge Saves!
Germany are knocking on the door, but they haven't been able to beat the Swedish goalkeeper yet.
DOUBLE SAVE! Olsen to the rescue for Sweden as he thwarts Germany twice in a matter of seconds. Great reflexes. @DFB_Team 0️⃣-1️⃣ Sweden Watch all the action LIVE on @ITV #GER #SWE #GERSWE #WorldCup
Germany Are in Big Trouble
Reigning champions face elimination as Sweden take 1-0 lead (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
Uh oh, Germany... Sweden take the 1-0 lead! https://t.co/9QgclmDa8Y
Still an hour to go, but Germany don't look on it tonight at all. And Sweden have no fear of them, which is making a big difference.
Germany's Mood Summed Up
Rudy went off after one hell of a boot to the face.
Mood. https://t.co/juugaMJhFP
Toivonen Puts Sweden Ahead!
Toivonen sneaks the ball past Neuer to put Sweden ahead in the 32nd minute.
Ola Toivonen scored zero goals for Toulouse this season in Ligue 1. He might’ve just scored the goal that advances #SWE to the round of 16 and knocks out #GER. #IloveThisGame
Gundogan Replaces Rudy
Sebastian Rudy is bleeding from his nose after a Swedish player's leg unintentionally hits his face. The blood keeps on coming out, but Rudy signals that he wants to continue, according to Germany's ARD. Ilkay Gündogan warming up. #GERSWE https://t.co/LByTjlduPn
Scoreless After 30 Minutes
Germany lead Sweden 239-57 in passes completed, but the pressure hasn't amounted to many clear chances in front of the net through 30 minutes.
#GER may have started the match stronger, but #SWE have played themselves into this match. Still goalless. #GERSWE https://t.co/e6oGsBqSon
Rudy Gets Clipped in the Face
An inadvertent cleat to the face leaves Rudy bloodied.
Sloppy pass from Rudiger, and Rudy looks to have a bloody nose as a result of going for the stray pass. Looks to have caught a cleat right to the face. #GERSWE
The Play We'll Be Debating for a While
Did Boateng's contact with Berg warrant a penalty?
Penalty for 🇸🇪or not? #WorldCup #GERSWE https://t.co/667JFcHhQg
Penalty? Ref Said No
(🎥 US Only, tap to view)
Should #SWE have been given a penalty for this? #GER perhaps fortunate to escape unscathed after a poor giveaway (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/4nZUOjN3Qz
Boateng Sent Off!