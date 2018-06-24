Germany vs. Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Germany (National Football) logo
Germany (National Football)
vs
Sweden (National Football) logo
Sweden (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 23, 2018Sochi
Joe Tansey

Germany face a must-win game on Saturday when they take on Sweden at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Die Mannschaft were stunned by Mexico in their opening game in Group F and will be desperate for three points against the Swedes to revive any hopes of defending their World Cup title. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan could come in for Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira following subpar performances in defeat to El Tri.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

    Boateng Sent Off!

  3. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Can Germany Score a 2nd Goal?

    Germany need a second goal to set themselves up for success on Matchday 3. A draw doesn't do them a lot of good.

  6. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Sweden Make Their First Change

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  9. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  11. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  12. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Gomez Misses from Close Range!

  13. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

  14. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  16. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  17. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  18. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

  19. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

  21. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

  22. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  23. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  24. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  26. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

  27. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

  28. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    Reus Equalizes in the 48th Minute!

  29. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  31. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  32. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  33. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    So Close, Yet So Far

  34. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

    Gomez Enters as 2nd Half Begins

  36. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

  37. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  38. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  39. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  41. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Germany Are Out of the World Cup as It Stands

  42. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  43. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  44. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    46. Link to Media

  46. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  47. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  48. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  50. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Olsen Comes Up with a Pair of Huge Saves!

    Germany are knocking on the door, but they haven't been able to beat the Swedish goalkeeper yet.

  51. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  52. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon6:36 pm

    Germany Are in Big Trouble

    Reigning champions face elimination as Sweden take 1-0 lead (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

  55. Clock Icon6:35 pm

  56. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  57. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  58. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Germany's Mood Summed Up

    Rudy went off after one hell of a boot to the face.

  60. Clock Icon6:40 pm

    Toivonen Puts Sweden Ahead!

    Toivonen sneaks the ball past Neuer to put Sweden ahead in the 32nd minute.

  61. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  62. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon6:32 pm

    Gundogan Replaces Rudy

  65. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Scoreless After 30 Minutes

    Germany lead Sweden 239-57 in passes completed, but the pressure hasn't amounted to many clear chances in front of the net through 30 minutes.

  66. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  67. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon6:28 pm

    Rudy Gets Clipped in the Face

    An inadvertent cleat to the face leaves Rudy bloodied.

  70. Clock Icon6:25 pm

    The Play We'll Be Debating for a While

    Did Boateng's contact with Berg warrant a penalty?

  71. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  72. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon6:20 pm

    Penalty? Ref Said No

    (🎥 US Only, tap to view)