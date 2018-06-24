Copy Link Icon

Germany vs. Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Germany (National Football) vs Sweden (National Football)

Sochi

Germany face a must-win game on Saturday when they take on Sweden at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Die Mannschaft were stunned by Mexico in their opening game in Group F and will be desperate for three points against the Swedes to revive any hopes of defending their World Cup title. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan could come in for Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira following subpar performances in defeat to El Tri.