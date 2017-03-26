    Florida vs. South Carolina: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

    South Carolina Basketball logoSouth Carolina Basketball
    vs
    Florida Gators Basketball logoFlorida Gators Basketball

    6:20pm UTC Mar 26, 2017New York, NY
    Carol Schram

    South Carolina Gamecocks 77 - Florida Gators 70

    1. 7 minutes ago

      A Word to the Wise!

    2. 8 minutes ago

      Thornwell's averaging just over 25 points a game so far...

    3. 10 minutes ago

      History Has Been Made!

    4. 29 minutes ago

      GAME OVER!

      South Carolina is going to the Final Four for the first time in history thanks to a 77-70 upset win over Florida!

    6. 5 minutes ago

      Well...

      Gamecocks vs. Ducks, next Saturday in Glendale!

    7. 21 minutes ago

      The Slipper Fits

    8. 21 minutes ago

      Today in Obvious Awards:

    9. 26 minutes ago

      Hootie Hit with All the Emotions

    11. 24 minutes ago

      Someone Hold His Hand...

    12. 21 minutes ago

      Mood:

    13. 26 minutes ago

      The Big Men on Campus!

    14. 28 minutes ago

      Now Is the Time to Buy Stock in Frank Martin

      Magic always happens at MSG

    16. 29 minutes ago

      It's Back!

    17. 31 minutes ago

      South Carolina 77 - Florida 70

      Chiozza drives the lane but gets stripped by Dozier!

      Duane Notice throws down and the lead is seven points with 11 seconds left.

      History!

    18. 30 minutes ago

      Dagger. DUNK.

      Does it get any better?

    19. 33 minutes ago

      South Carolina 74 - Florida 70

      Chris Chiozza gets down for the layup to cut the lead to four.

      Timeout with 24.5 seconds on the clock and the Gamecocks with possession.

    21. 32 minutes ago

      Whatever Works, Right?

    22. 33 minutes ago

      That All Out Blitz

      The Gamecocks are ramped the intensity up to 10 in the final moments

    23. 35 minutes ago

      Touchdown!

      Football school gonna football school...

    24. 36 minutes ago

      MSG is SEC Country!

