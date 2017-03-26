Florida vs. South Carolina: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017
South Carolina BasketballvsFlorida Gators Basketball
South Carolina Gamecocks 77 - Florida Gators 70
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Stash this note away for your bracket next year... https://t.co/dkWFzXTcSD3/26/2017, 8:50:43 PM
Thornwell's averaging just over 25 points a game so far...
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Sindarius Thornwell's 103 pts are the 6th-most an SEC player has scored in an NCAA Tournament. He's 27 away from Corliss Williamson's record https://t.co/gHfdowu59r3/26/2017, 8:55:21 PM
History Has Been Made!
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Cutting down nets at the Garden? Incredible. #FinalFour #ForeverToThee https://t.co/uc8Mfx6xwD3/26/2017, 9:00:43 PM
GAME OVER!
South Carolina is going to the Final Four for the first time in history thanks to a 77-70 upset win over Florida!
Well...
Gamecocks vs. Ducks, next Saturday in Glendale!
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
South Carolina pushes past Florida and into the Final Four! https://t.co/jZ7efSqF2i3/26/2017, 8:43:38 PM
The Slipper Fits
SEC Network @SECNetwork
March, you've found your Sinderella. https://t.co/9IBehv5LyY3/26/2017, 8:50:16 PM
Today in Obvious Awards:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sindarius Thornwell named MOP of the East Region3/26/2017, 8:52:35 PM
Hootie Hit with All the Emotions
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Darius Rucker is crying https://t.co/s5DYg0i6YA3/26/2017, 8:46:27 PM
Someone Hold His Hand...
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Hootie mood... https://t.co/4Kvq5mBFzZ3/26/2017, 8:47:51 PM
Mood:
Tyler Dunne @TyDunne
https://t.co/PBfuKl8ewo3/26/2017, 8:44:09 PM
The Big Men on Campus!
CJ Fogler @cjzero
Cocks going to the Final Four https://t.co/sBJjyddcHa3/26/2017, 8:43:33 PM
Now Is the Time to Buy Stock in Frank Martin
Magic always happens at MSG
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
South Carolina is not just a football school anymore. The Gamecocks are going to the Final Four. A masterpiece from Frank Martin at MSG.3/26/2017, 8:45:25 PM
It's Back!
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
MARCH SADNESS https://t.co/PWjv0f7MQz3/26/2017, 8:44:09 PM
South Carolina 77 - Florida 70
Chiozza drives the lane but gets stripped by Dozier!
Duane Notice throws down and the lead is seven points with 11 seconds left.
History!
Dagger. DUNK.
Does it get any better?
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The exclamation point. #Elite8 https://t.co/OdWoSwe8cD3/26/2017, 8:43:02 PM
South Carolina 74 - Florida 70
Chris Chiozza gets down for the layup to cut the lead to four.
Timeout with 24.5 seconds on the clock and the Gamecocks with possession.
Whatever Works, Right?
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
South Carolina has a nose for victory. https://t.co/ML5SUu3cSA3/26/2017, 8:40:58 PM
That All Out Blitz
The Gamecocks are ramped the intensity up to 10 in the final moments
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
South Carolina's defense is EVERYWHERE. #Elite8 https://t.co/nxeYnDslPN3/26/2017, 8:39:53 PM
Touchdown!
Football school gonna football school...
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Wow. #Elite8 https://t.co/xOzNgG0Etz3/26/2017, 8:38:07 PM
MSG is SEC Country!
Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach
I have heard the Garden loud before, and this is LOUD.3/26/2017, 8:36:56 PM
A Word to the Wise!