Gonzaga vs. South Carolina: Final Four Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017
South Carolina BasketballvsGonzaga Basketball
Follow live action as No. 7 South Carolina faces No. 1 Gonzaga in the first of Saturday's two Final Four matchups. It's the first-ever trip to the Final Four for both schools—the Bulldogs a perennial contender in the NCAA tournament while the Gamecocks are the underdog that knocked off the powerhouse Duke in the second round. The first half was close, but after the score was tied 31-31 with 5:14 to play, Gonzaga went on a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead to the locker room at halftime.
Gamecock MBB @GamecockMBB
📊➡️: With his 4th FT of the game, Thornwell has passed Art Whisnant (1960-62) for 3rd on the all-time made FTs list with 569. #FinalFour https://t.co/tk3p2asNqh4/1/2017, 11:34:23 PM
That Looks Like It Hurts...
Yet, the star is staying in the game
For The Win @ForTheWin
How is Nigel Williams-Goss still playing in this game? #FinalFour https://t.co/9ZBhVW0IK04/1/2017, 11:30:28 PM
Williams-Goss is staying in the game.
It looks like an ankle issue. After a missed three by Josh Perkins, we're into an official TV timeout with 15:32. to play.
Gonzaga 52 - South Carolina 41
Bulldogs timeout with 15:51 to play, after Williams-Goss goes down awkwardly under the basket.
Eyes in the Back of His Head! 👀
Back in business
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Karnowski back and FEEDING his @ZagMBB brethren. https://t.co/Rf4prQntS04/1/2017, 11:24:19 PM
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
Frank Martin to his bench: “How bad is Sindarius Thornwell?” then to Sindarius as he approaches huddle: “How bad are you today?”4/1/2017, 11:26:14 PM
Thornwell is now up to nine points—leading his team.
Mike Wilson @ByMikeWilson
Sindarius Thornwell clearly is not himself in this game. Who knows what that actual illness is, but doesn't take much to see he's lacking it4/1/2017, 11:21:06 PM
No Issues There!
Big man looking smooth out there
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Karnowski is back and he looks just fine. #FinalFour https://t.co/oOtVN4w3Y94/1/2017, 11:20:49 PM
Guess Who's Back? 👀
Nancy Armour @nrarmour
Karnowski can see well enough to grab rebound and put it back.4/1/2017, 11:19:27 PM
Second Half Underway!
The Gamecocks have some work to do if they hope to extend their storybook run in this tournament.
Spokane Is the Place to Be Tonight
Just don't burn any couches...
ESPN College BBall @ESPNCBB
Here's what it looked like on the Gonzaga campus when @ZagMBB took a commanding lead in the first half. 🔥 https://t.co/CCiZb6VU8r4/1/2017, 11:13:05 PM
This deficit is familiar territory for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks were down 40-33 to Florida at halftime of their Elite 8 game before outscoring their opponent 44-30 in the second half to advance to today's game.
Justin McKie Is Leading the Way for South Carolina with 8 Points
He's a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Nigel Williams-Goss leading the way with 12. Sindarius Thornwell so far held in check with just 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting. #FinalFour https://t.co/zm47s37Chc4/1/2017, 11:03:52 PM
An Update on the Man in the Middle
Will the Zags get their rock back?
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Mark Few says Gonzaga will know more about Przemek Karnowski's status at the end of the half. #FinalFour https://t.co/3bzGskmvi84/1/2017, 11:00:14 PM
Trying to Find Thornwell Like...
The Gamecocks star only has 5 points at the break. Will he make his presence known in the 2nd half?
Williams-Goss shot 5-of-7 and remains the only player in the game to have hit double digits so far.
ESPN College BBall @ESPNCBB
With 12 in the first half, Nigel Williams-Goss became Gonzaga's all-time single-tourney scoring leader, passing Adam Morrison's 73 from '06. https://t.co/AhtzUxA3ZU4/1/2017, 10:57:37 PM
Halftime: Gonzaga 45 - South Carolina 36
Silas Melson is a hair late with his buzzer-beater, so the Gonzaga lead remains in single digits as both teams head to their locker rooms.
Fun first half!
What a Game!
The Zags caught fire towards the end of the half, but the Gamecocks won't go down without a fight.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Gonzaga with the lead at the break! #FinalFour https://t.co/rXmrBHy2q24/1/2017, 10:55:41 PM
It's Time to Play the Lotto!
You don't see that everyday...
CBS Sports @CBSSports
#FinalFour wedgie! https://t.co/PgZOcSYMQw4/1/2017, 10:55:12 PM
A very promising stat for the Bulldogs.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Gonzaga: 18 points in paint South Carolina allowed only 22.5 paint points per game in tournament entering day4/1/2017, 10:54:30 PM
Milestone: Achieved
Will that spark an outbreak?