    Gonzaga vs. South Carolina: Final Four Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

    South Carolina Basketball logoSouth Carolina Basketball
    vs
    Gonzaga Basketball logoGonzaga Basketball

    10:09pm UTC Apr 1, 2017Glendale, AZ
    Carol Schram

    Follow live action as No. 7 South Carolina faces No. 1 Gonzaga in the first of Saturday's two Final Four matchups. It's the first-ever trip to the Final Four for both schools—the Bulldogs a perennial contender in the NCAA tournament while the Gamecocks are the underdog that knocked off the powerhouse Duke in the second round. The first half was close, but after the score was tied 31-31 with 5:14 to play, Gonzaga went on a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead to the locker room at halftime.

    1. 2 minutes ago

      Milestone: Achieved

      Will that spark an outbreak?

    2. 4 minutes ago

      That Looks Like It Hurts...

      Yet, the star is staying in the game

    3. 6 minutes ago

      Williams-Goss is staying in the game.

      It looks like an ankle issue. After a missed three by Josh Perkins, we're into an official TV timeout with 15:32. to play.

    4. 10 minutes ago

      Gonzaga 52 - South Carolina 41

      Bulldogs timeout with 15:51 to play, after Williams-Goss goes down awkwardly under the basket.

    6. 12 minutes ago

      Eyes in the Back of His Head! 👀

      Back in business

    7. 9 minutes ago

    8. 12 minutes ago

      Thornwell is now up to nine points—leading his team.

    9. 14 minutes ago

      No Issues There!

      Big man looking smooth out there

    11. 15 minutes ago

      Guess Who's Back? 👀

    12. 18 minutes ago

      Second Half Underway!

      The Gamecocks have some work to do if they hope to extend their storybook run in this tournament.

    13. 24 minutes ago

      Spokane Is the Place to Be Tonight

      Just don't burn any couches...

    14. 26 minutes ago

      This deficit is familiar territory for South Carolina.

      The Gamecocks were down 40-33 to Florida at halftime of their Elite 8 game before outscoring their opponent 44-30 in the second half to advance to today's game.

    16. 31 minutes ago

      Justin McKie Is Leading the Way for South Carolina with 8 Points

      He's a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line.

    17. 37 minutes ago

      An Update on the Man in the Middle

      Will the Zags get their rock back?

    18. 31 minutes ago

      Trying to Find Thornwell Like...

      The Gamecocks star only has 5 points at the break. Will he make his presence known in the 2nd half?

    19. 38 minutes ago

      Williams-Goss shot 5-of-7 and remains the only player in the game to have hit double digits so far.

    21. 40 minutes ago

      Halftime: Gonzaga 45 - South Carolina 36

      Silas Melson is a hair late with his buzzer-beater, so the Gonzaga lead remains in single digits as both teams head to their locker rooms.

      Fun first half!

    22. 40 minutes ago

      What a Game!

      The Zags caught fire towards the end of the half, but the Gamecocks won't go down without a fight.

    23. 42 minutes ago

      It's Time to Play the Lotto!

      You don't see that everyday...

    24. 42 minutes ago

      A very promising stat for the Bulldogs.

