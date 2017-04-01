Gonzaga vs. South Carolina: Final Four Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

South Carolina Basketball vs Gonzaga Basketball

Glendale, AZ

Follow live action as No. 7 South Carolina faces No. 1 Gonzaga in the first of Saturday's two Final Four matchups. It's the first-ever trip to the Final Four for both schools—the Bulldogs a perennial contender in the NCAA tournament while the Gamecocks are the underdog that knocked off the powerhouse Duke in the second round. The first half was close, but after the score was tied 31-31 with 5:14 to play, Gonzaga went on a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead to the locker room at halftime.