    PGA Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Final Round Live Updates, Scores and Reaction

    5:45pm UTC Aug 13, 2017Charlotte, North Carolina
    Carol Schram

    Follow live action as the quest for the Wanamaker Trophy intensifies on the back nine on the final day of the 2017 PGA Championship. The leaderboard is shifting rapidly, with seven players within three shots of the lead. Justin Thomas is now the leader at eight under par, while Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Stroud and others are all in the mix. The course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina has played tough all week. It should be a thrilling finish!

      If this championship is decided by style points, Justin Thomas has a definite edge after his last two holes!

      Okay, Maybe No Nerves from Justin Thomas!

      From the fringe, he drains a birdie on the par-three 13th to move to eight under par and give himself a two-shot cushion.

      Could It Be Enough?

      Six players are ahead of him, but we're seeing plenty of nerves from a group where none of them has ever won a major championship.

      Looks like there will be plenty of twists and turns to come before we finish today. This could come down to the last shot!

      Second-straight bogey for Hideki. And Molinari's in trouble on 16.

      Thomas is about to become the solo leader—just as Patrick Reed makes birdie on 14 to join the group at six under. Reed's now four under for the day.

      Matsuyama's in trouble at 12 as well.

      Justin Thomas makes par at 12 to hold steady at seven under.

      The final pair is through 10 holes—and Kisner just made bogey to drop a shot.

      Fowler saves par on 17 from about eight feet.

      He's holding steady at five under through 17.

      That's Five Players Total at Seven Under:

      Molinari, Matsuyama, Thomas, Stroud and Kisner.

      Francesco Molinari: also a co-leader at seven under!

      The Italian has made four birdies so far on the back nine. He's through 15 with the best round of the day at the moment, at five under par.

      Four-way tie!

      With a bogey at 11, Matsuyama falls back to seven under.

      He is now level with Kisner, Stroud and Thomas.

      Rickie Fowler survives the first leg of the Green Mile.

      He makes par at 15 to hold steady at five under.

      Don't Count Out Kevin Kisner!

      His first birdie of the day is an important one, on 10.

      That puts him back to seven under—one behind Hideki and level with Thomas and Stroud.

      Subject to change—for sure! The current leaderboard:

      • Hideki Matsuyama -8 through 10 • Chris Stroud -7 through nine • Justin Thomas -7 through 10 • Kevin Kisner -6 through nine • Rickie Fowler -5 through 15 • Francesco Molinari -5 through 13 • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through 10 • Patrick Reed -5 through 11

      Will This Shot Decide the Tournament?

      Thomas is now up to seven under through 10!

      Rickie Fowler made his fourth straight birdie on 15!

      He's now at five under, three off the pace—with the Green Mile still to go.

      Hideki doesn't feel like sharing!

      With a birdie on the 10th, he moves back into the solo lead at eight under par.

      Leaderboard update as the final pair prepares to make the turn:

      • Hideki Matsuyama -7 through nine • Kevin Kisner -6 through eight • Chris Stroud -6 through eight • Justin Thomas -6 through nine • Francesco Molinari -5 through 12 • Patrick Reed -5 through 10 • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through nine • Rickie Fowler -4 through 14

      Wow, the intensity just spiked!

      Justin Thomas just rolled in a 30-foot birdie and Chris Stroud made a birdie of his own.

      They both join Kisner at six under par.

      Rickie Fowler: birdie-birdie-birdie

      Through 14, he's just three shots off the lead at four under par.

      It's a bogey for Murray on nine, though, so he falls back to three under.

      For the first time since the first day, Kevin Kisner is no longer holding a share of the lead.

      He makes bogey on eight to drop to six under par, making Hideki Matsuyama your solo leader!

      Rickie Fowler makes a second-straight birdie on 13.

      He's now three under—four shots back with five holes to go.

      Is Kisner going to slip out of the lead for the first time today?

      Fowler's now five shots back—but he's running out of time to make a move!

      For the Second Straight Day, Chris Stroud Cards a Bogey on Six.

      That drops him to five under, two shots behind the leader Kisner. He's tied for third with Louis Oosthuizen.

      Here's Another Player You May Not Know.

      Kang is a 30-year-old from Korea, who's currently 38th in the FedEx Cup standings.

      Here's what's at stake today.

      Kevin Kisner makes another par on five, but the challengers are coming!

      With some birdies on the course, here's the updated leaderboard:

      • Kevin Kisner -7 through five • Hideki Matsuyama -6 through six • Chris Stroud -6 through five • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through seven • Francesco Molinari -4 through nine • Patrick Reed -4 through seven • Justin Thomas -4 through six

      Patrick Reed's front nine has been an adventure.

      After a par on the first, he's made two bogeys and four birdies to get to four under par.

      Birdie Alert!

      Chris Stroud gets a shot back on the fourth, to return to one shot behind Kisner.

      Kevin Kisner continues his steady play with his third par of the day on three.

      He maintains his two-shot lead over Matsuyama and Stroud.

      Jordan Spieth's Best Round of the Week Is Complete.

      He cards a 70 to finish the tournament at two over par. No career slam this year!

      Francesco Molinari makes his second birdie of the day on the seventh.

      That moves him up to four under par, where he's currently in a four-way tie for fourth.

      Rahm finished the day with a 75 to go seven over par for the week, but at least he made one lasting memory!

      There is such a thing as being TOO perfect, Hideki!

      Nerves may be catching up to Hideki Matsuyama.

      He takes a bogey on the second to drop to five under, joining Thomas and Stroud.

      That opens up a two-shot lead for steady Kevin Kisner.

      Patrick Reed has gone par-bogey-birdie-birdie through his first four holes.

      Chris Stroud dropped a shot on the first.

      He joins Thomas in a tie for third at five under par.

      Quick Bounce-back for Justin Thomas!

      After salvaging a bogey out of a first hole that could have been worse, he makes birdie on the second to get back to five under par.

