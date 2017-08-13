PGA Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Final Round Live Updates, Scores and Reaction
Follow live action as the quest for the Wanamaker Trophy intensifies on the back nine on the final day of the 2017 PGA Championship. The leaderboard is shifting rapidly, with seven players within three shots of the lead. Justin Thomas is now the leader at eight under par, while Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Stroud and others are all in the mix. The course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina has played tough all week. It should be a thrilling finish!
Two-shot lead! JT chips in at 12 to move to 8-under #PGAChamp Watch LIVE: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU https://t.co/X9p4jECtG52017-8-13 21:31:23
Great finish by @RickieFowler. Four straight birdies, then par through the Green Mile. -5 in the clubhouse. #PGAChamp https://t.co/vibJchpHzv2017-8-13 21:32:16
Okay, Maybe No Nerves from Justin Thomas!
From the fringe, he drains a birdie on the par-three 13th to move to eight under par and give himself a two-shot cushion.
Could It Be Enough?
Six players are ahead of him, but we're seeing plenty of nerves from a group where none of them has ever won a major championship.
Clubhouse leader | @RickieFowler | 5-under https://t.co/W1q5603gJ92017-8-13 21:28:47
Looks like there will be plenty of twists and turns to come before we finish today. This could come down to the last shot!
Ten minutes ago: Five tied. Now: @JustinThomas34 is alone at the top. #PGAChamp https://t.co/JyPoVa4a4h2017-8-13 21:25:26
Four birdies in the last five holes propels @F_Molinari into a five-way tie for the lead at 7-under. #PGAChamp https://t.co/i0paglW0KF2017-8-13 21:13:02
Second-straight bogey for Hideki. And Molinari's in trouble on 16.
Thomas is about to become the solo leader—just as Patrick Reed makes birdie on 14 to join the group at six under. Reed's now four under for the day.
Matsuyama's in trouble at 12 as well.
Justin Thomas makes par at 12 to hold steady at seven under.
Now 3 way tie at -7 with Kisner and Stroud bogeying 11 #PGAchamp2017-8-13 21:19:06
The final pair is through 10 holes—and Kisner just made bogey to drop a shot.
With 5 tied for the @PGA Championship lead keep in mind the three-hole playoff is 16-17-18 and that sunset in Charlotte is 8:14.2017-8-13 21:16:47
Fowler saves par on 17 from about eight feet.
He's holding steady at five under through 17.
Funny thing about a big tie for lead is that players don't quite get full-on 'i'm leading a major' nerves. Almost like you're chasing still2017-8-13 21:13:58
That's Five Players Total at Seven Under:
Molinari, Matsuyama, Thomas, Stroud and Kisner.
Molinari with back-to-back birdies for a share of the lead. A lead he shares with FIVE other players.... https://t.co/xYStLNjVeT2017-8-13 21:12:38
Francesco Molinari: also a co-leader at seven under!
The Italian has made four birdies so far on the back nine. He's through 15 with the best round of the day at the moment, at five under par.
Co-leaders: Chris Stroud. Justin Thomas. Hideki Matsuyama. Kevin Kisner. #PGAChamp https://t.co/7jjN7SxLnd2017-8-13 21:07:03
Four-way tie!
With a bogey at 11, Matsuyama falls back to seven under.
He is now level with Kisner, Stroud and Thomas.
Rickie Fowler survives the first leg of the Green Mile.
He makes par at 15 to hold steady at five under.
Don't Count Out Kevin Kisner!
His first birdie of the day is an important one, on 10.
That puts him back to seven under—one behind Hideki and level with Thomas and Stroud.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/pkpK8dY2n32017-8-13 20:58:46
Subject to change—for sure! The current leaderboard:
• Hideki Matsuyama -8 through 10 • Chris Stroud -7 through nine • Justin Thomas -7 through 10 • Kevin Kisner -6 through nine • Rickie Fowler -5 through 15 • Francesco Molinari -5 through 13 • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through 10 • Patrick Reed -5 through 11
Will This Shot Decide the Tournament?
Thomas is now up to seven under through 10!
The ultimate Wait For It: https://t.co/QmXvh0Er0x2017-8-13 20:54:17
Rickie Fowler made his fourth straight birdie on 15!
He's now at five under, three off the pace—with the Green Mile still to go.
Hideki doesn't feel like sharing!
With a birdie on the 10th, he moves back into the solo lead at eight under par.
Chris Stroud joins Hideki as co-leader of the #PGAChamp at 7-under after his birdie on 9. Watch live: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU https://t.co/ln68hYnIsz2017-8-13 20:47:23
What a birdie for Justin Thomas! He pulls within one. Watch live: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU #PGAChamp https://t.co/2FX4irlyfo2017-8-13 20:33:48
Seven players within two shots of the lead. Tons of bogeys and doubles lingering on the final three holes. Buckle up. This is gonna be fun.2017-8-13 20:37:28
Leaderboard update as the final pair prepares to make the turn:
• Hideki Matsuyama -7 through nine • Kevin Kisner -6 through eight • Chris Stroud -6 through eight • Justin Thomas -6 through nine • Francesco Molinari -5 through 12 • Patrick Reed -5 through 10 • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through nine • Rickie Fowler -4 through 14
Wow, the intensity just spiked!
Justin Thomas just rolled in a 30-foot birdie and Chris Stroud made a birdie of his own.
They both join Kisner at six under par.
Rickie Fowler: birdie-birdie-birdie
Through 14, he's just three shots off the lead at four under par.
It's a bogey for Murray on nine, though, so he falls back to three under.
Grayson Murray couldn't help but smile after his chip-in on 8. #PGAChamp https://t.co/2tjhKzMWq62017-8-13 20:13:21
Last week's winner. #FedExCup leader. Presidents Cup No. 1. Now ... Sunday solo leader at the #PGAChamp https://t.co/hW5XbMgR4m2017-8-13 20:23:18
For the first time since the first day, Kevin Kisner is no longer holding a share of the lead.
He makes bogey on eight to drop to six under par, making Hideki Matsuyama your solo leader!
Sunday moves. @RickieFowler gets to 3-under after back-to-back birdies. #PGAChamp https://t.co/gEpi4gESyR2017-8-13 20:18:24
Rickie Fowler makes a second-straight birdie on 13.
He's now three under—four shots back with five holes to go.
Is Kisner going to slip out of the lead for the first time today?
Kisner switches clubs and comes up a yard short in the drink fronting the 7th green. No bueno.2017-8-13 20:12:49
Fowler's now five shots back—but he's running out of time to make a move!
And the crowd goes wild! @RickieFowler gets to 2-under after the birdie on 12. #PGAChamp https://t.co/8ZmBS8BgwV2017-8-13 20:11:41
Matsuyama birdies back-to-back to take a share of the lead. Watch now on CBS! https://t.co/LZHtndhCoI2017-8-13 20:10:15
Two in a row! Birdies at No.'s 6 and 7 have Hideki Matsuyama tied for the lead with Kevin Kisner at -7. #pgachamp2017-8-13 20:08:12
For the Second Straight Day, Chris Stroud Cards a Bogey on Six.
That drops him to five under, two shots behind the leader Kisner. He's tied for third with Louis Oosthuizen.
Here's Another Player You May Not Know.
Kang is a 30-year-old from Korea, who's currently 38th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Sung Kang moves to T8 after his birdie on 10. #PGAChamp https://t.co/pspTc2POLk2017-8-13 20:01:16
Kisner showing the fans some love. He leads by one through 5 at 7-under. #PGAChamp https://t.co/bH8Pn4xVUe2017-8-13 19:53:21
Here's what's at stake today.
Payouts for this week's PGA Championship https://t.co/2p9df2rZkL2017-8-13 19:54:41
Kevin Kisner makes another par on five, but the challengers are coming!
With some birdies on the course, here's the updated leaderboard:
• Kevin Kisner -7 through five • Hideki Matsuyama -6 through six • Chris Stroud -6 through five • Louis Oosthuizen -5 through seven • Francesco Molinari -4 through nine • Patrick Reed -4 through seven • Justin Thomas -4 through six
Serious props to Rory. Played hurt all year, never complained or made excuses, barely even talked about it https://t.co/Hb8og4qKFC2017-8-13 19:47:36
Patrick Reed's front nine has been an adventure.
After a par on the first, he's made two bogeys and four birdies to get to four under par.
Jordan Spieth gives his thoughts after a final round 70. https://t.co/0QO1mRJJdT2017-8-13 19:38:59
Birdie Alert!
Chris Stroud gets a shot back on the fourth, to return to one shot behind Kisner.
Kisner continues to put on a putting clinic. Three straight pars keeps him at 7-under w/ a two-stroke lead. https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU https://t.co/bxKndrT1Hs2017-8-13 19:31:22
Kevin Kisner continues his steady play with his third par of the day on three.
He maintains his two-shot lead over Matsuyama and Stroud.
Jordan Spieth's Best Round of the Week Is Complete.
He cards a 70 to finish the tournament at two over par. No career slam this year!
Francesco Molinari makes his second birdie of the day on the seventh.
That moves him up to four under par, where he's currently in a four-way tie for fourth.
Rahm finished the day with a 75 to go seven over par for the week, but at least he made one lasting memory!
Jon Rahm on his backhanded third shot at 18: "The only logical option" #PGAChamp2017-8-13 19:21:49
There is such a thing as being TOO perfect, Hideki!
Golf isn't always fair. https://t.co/LDPLabHv1D2017-8-13 19:15:19
Check this shot out by Jon Rahm at the #PGAChampionship. 👀 https://t.co/0ss3lpmGfs2017-8-13 19:11:39
Nerves may be catching up to Hideki Matsuyama.
He takes a bogey on the second to drop to five under, joining Thomas and Stroud.
That opens up a two-shot lead for steady Kevin Kisner.
Patrick Reed has gone par-bogey-birdie-birdie through his first four holes.
Here comes Captain 🇺🇸 https://t.co/EBdWvi44ua2017-8-13 19:04:09
Chris Stroud dropped a shot on the first.
He joins Thomas in a tie for third at five under par.
JT bounces back with a birdie on 2. 🐦 Watch live: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU #PGAChamp https://t.co/zhKxaGs1cU2017-8-13 19:02:34
Quick Bounce-back for Justin Thomas!
After salvaging a bogey out of a first hole that could have been worse, he makes birdie on the second to get back to five under par.
.@marcleish matches DJ with the low round of the day at 4-under 67. #PGAChamp https://t.co/BZwSZdTyHS2017-8-13 18:52:35
JT makes a big bogey save after finding three different bunkers on the 1st. Meanwhile, Hideki misses his birdie try and remains one back.2017-8-13 18:52:00
If this championship is decided by style points, Justin Thomas has a definite edge after his last two holes!