Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 3 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis, IN

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-114 win against the Indiana Pacers after being down 25 points at halftime to take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round playoff matchup. All game, it was an intense individual matchup between James (41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists) and Paul George of the Pacers (36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists). However, much more of James' highlights came in the second half, while George did a lot of damage before the intermission. Indiana's offense sputtered after the halftime break, mustering just 40 points on 13-of-52 shooting. Also notable was the fact that Cleveland's final push in the fourth quarter came with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the bench, as the Cavs went with a more defensive-minded lineup. Indiana was unable to turn a 52-40 rebounding edge into a win, however, as it missed far too many shots at the rim.