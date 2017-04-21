Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 3 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Playoffs
Cleveland CavaliersvsIndiana Pacers
LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-114 win against the Indiana Pacers after being down 25 points at halftime to take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round playoff matchup. All game, it was an intense individual matchup between James (41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists) and Paul George of the Pacers (36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists). However, much more of James' highlights came in the second half, while George did a lot of damage before the intermission. Indiana's offense sputtered after the halftime break, mustering just 40 points on 13-of-52 shooting. Also notable was the fact that Cleveland's final push in the fourth quarter came with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the bench, as the Cavs went with a more defensive-minded lineup. Indiana was unable to turn a 52-40 rebounding edge into a win, however, as it missed far too many shots at the rim.
Cavs 119, Pacers 114 — Final
Cavs 119, Pacers 114 — Final
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Pacers final box https://t.co/9jKcKRKSHa4/21/2017, 1:52:28 AM
Cavs 119, Pacers 114 — Final
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Cavs final box https://t.co/B1bmBvLTbj4/21/2017, 1:51:59 AM
Cavs 115, Pacers 111 — 36.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter
LeBron is about to win his 20th straight first-round game. Insanity.
Cavs 115, Pacers 109 — 47.9 Seconds Left in the Fourth Quarter
That's 27-5-7 now after making a free throw.
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
LeBron 26-5-7 in the second half. No turnovers.4/21/2017, 1:41:46 AM
Cavs 114, Pacers 107 — 54.8 Seconds Left in the Fourth Quarter
Channing Frye just delivered the shot of the game, and it looks like the Cavs are somehow going to escape with a 3-0 lead.
Cavs 111, Pacers 107 — 1:!6 left in the fourth quarter
A key replay here will give the Cavs the ball, but PG-13 got fouled. Tough break for Indy.
Cavs 111, Pacers 107 — 2:31 Left in the Fourth Quarter
LeBron may be just 5-of-10 from the free-throw line, but he's 6-of-11 from three and 14-of-25 overall. His overall line is nuts: 39 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The Cavs are plus-10 in the minutes he's played, and minus-six in the three minutes he hasn't.
Cavs 111, Pacers 107 — 2:50 Left in the Fourth Quarter
This seems to be a factor in Tyronn Lue playing him over Kyrie tonight.
Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation
Deorn Williams with a whopping +17 for the Cavs tonight.4/21/2017, 1:32:02 AM
Pacers 104, Cavs 103 — 4:55 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Indy needs to remember how important off-ball movement is to its offense. The Pacers went away from that too much in letting the Cavs come back.
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Look at hat! First pin down I've seen from Pacers in a while gets them a 3 https://t.co/gtZWdXvziw4/21/2017, 1:27:17 AM
Pacers 104, Cavs 103 — 4:55 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Not the worst idea, actually. You hate to let LeBron get an and-one.
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Monta Ellis might be a loser but he WILL NOT be a poster. https://t.co/Whzhkf54AO4/21/2017, 1:25:20 AM
Pacers 101, Cavs 100 — 5:57 Left in the Fourth Quarter
LeBron James has taken over this game in the second half. He's at 34 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists now.
Pacers 98, Cavs 96 — 7:16 left in the fourth quarter
The Pacers' shooters continue to struggle. They are now 7-of-35 (20 percent) from the field in the second half. Paul George is 1-of-7.
Pacers 98, Cavs 94 — 8:36 Left in the Fourth Quarter
This is especially egregious with Jeff Teague still on the bench with only 25 minutes played tonight. Of course, Monta Ellis hits a jumper as I type this.
Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth
Why is Monta Ellis playing?4/21/2017, 1:16:17 AM
Pacers 96, Cavs 91 — 9:24 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Something tells me the Pacers will lose this game if they continue to shoot at this clip.
Mark Joseph Boyle @Mark_J_Boyle
Pacers 6-for-31 in the second half. Less than 20%.4/21/2017, 1:13:50 AM
Pacers 96, Cavs 91 — 9:24 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Let's see if Myles Turner can get back to his first-half impact in the fourth quarter (he hasn't entered in the game yet). He hasn't scored since the first half.
Pacers 96, Cavs 88 — 10:10 Left in the Fourth Quarter
The Cavs will need some magic from Love and Irving if they want to come back and win this one. They are a combined 8-of-29 shooting for 26 points tonight. They're relying on LeBron heavily so far.
Pacers 93, Cavs 86 — 11:10 left in the fourth quarter
And there's PG-13's first bucket of the second half! That has to feel good. He'll now get three free throws on a foul by Shumpert.
Pacers 91, Cavs 84 — End of Third Quarter
Following a 21-point second quarter, Paul George had zero points on 0-of-5 shooting in the third quarter. Superstars just can't be that inconsistent—we'll see how PG-13 responds.
Key Player Stats for the Game
CLE- L. James (41 pts, 13 reb, 12 ast, 2 blk) K. Love (13 pts, 6 reb) K. Irving (13 pts, 4 ast)
IND- P. George (36 pts, 15 reb, 9 ast) J. Teague (15 pts, 7 ast) L. Stephenson (13 pts, 6 reb) T. Young (11 pts, 14 reb 3 ast)