    Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Playoffs

    Indiana Pacers logoIndiana Pacers
    vs
    Cleveland Cavaliers logoCleveland Cavaliers

    7:00pm UTC Apr 15, 2017Cleveland, OH
    Matthew Schmidt

    The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Indiana Pacers, 109-108, in a thriller at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. LeBron James led the way with 32 points and 13 assists. Paul George had 29 for the Pacers. C.J. Miles missed a good look at the buzzer, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.

    1. 33 minutes ago

      Cavs' Final Box Score, Courtesy of ESPN

    2. 34 minutes ago

      Pacers' Final Box Score, Courtesy of ESPN

    3. 35 minutes ago

      Cavaliers 109, Pacers 108 - Final

      C.J. Miles misses a good look at the buzzer. Cavs survive!

    4. 38 minutes ago

      Cavaliers 109, Pacers 108 - 20 Seconds Remaining in 4th Quarter

      George buries a triple from Indy. James misses one on the other end.

      Guess what? Pacers have the ball with a chance to steal Game 1 on the road.

    6. 39 minutes ago

      Cavaliers 109, Pacers 105 - 45 Seconds Remaining in 4th Quarter

      What a finish here down the stretch.

    7. an hour ago

      Mama There Goes That Man

    8. an hour ago

      Cavaliers 107, Pacers 105 - 2:00 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      Indy briefly took the lead. James made sure it was short-lived.

    9. an hour ago

      Playoff Pacer Lance: Activated

    11. an hour ago

      Cavaliers 103, Pacers 101 - 4:26 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      Don't look now, but this is a two-point game. Myles Turner giving Indy some quality minutes down the stretch.

    12. an hour ago

      Cavaliers 103, Pacers 96 - 5:23 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      J.R. Smith is actually doing a solid job on him.

    13. an hour ago

      Cavaliers 98, Pacers 92 - 7:53 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      Lance Stephenson is sparking the Pacers. He has 14 points and six rebounds and is single-handedly keeping them in the game down the stretch here.

    14. 9:06 pm

      Cavaliers 98, Pacers 88 - 9:04 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      Pacers were down six at that point. Now it's 10. Those two possessions may come back to bite them.

    16. 9:01 pm

      Cavaliers 95, Pacers 84 - 11:24 Remaining in 4th Quarter

      Kyle Korver's first shot attempt? A three to start the fourth quarter. Cavs back up double figures.

    17. 8:57 pm

      First Monster James Slam of the Playoffs

    18. 8:56 pm

      Cavaliers 92, Pacers 84 - End of 3rd Quarter

      Pacers did a nice job weathering the storm at the end of the quarter there.

    19. 8:54 pm

      Just Too Much Switching by the Pacers

      They keep ending up with guards on LeBron.

    21. 8:53 pm

      Cavaliers 90, Pacers 78 - 2:11 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      Suddenly, this is a 12-point game. Cavs are taking advantage of mismatches in the post and sending the Pacers' defense scrambling.

    22. 8:50 pm

      For Sure

      How is this Cavs team going to mess with the Warriors or the Spurs if they defend like this?

    23. 8:48 pm

      Cavaliers 83, Pacers 78 - 3:34 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      May have been their only two impressive defensive plays all game.

    24. 8:45 pm

      Cavaliers 80, Pacers 78 - 4:50 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      Jeff Teague is just 1-of-7, but he has made seven free throws to keep Indy in this game.

