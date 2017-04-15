Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Playoffs
Indiana PacersvsCleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Indiana Pacers, 109-108, in a thriller at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. LeBron James led the way with 32 points and 13 assists. Paul George had 29 for the Pacers. C.J. Miles missed a good look at the buzzer, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers 109, Pacers 108 - Final
C.J. Miles misses a good look at the buzzer. Cavs survive!
Cavaliers 109, Pacers 108 - 20 Seconds Remaining in 4th Quarter
George buries a triple from Indy. James misses one on the other end.
Guess what? Pacers have the ball with a chance to steal Game 1 on the road.
Cavaliers 109, Pacers 105 - 45 Seconds Remaining in 4th Quarter
What a finish here down the stretch.
Mama There Goes That Man
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
LeBron says ENOUGH https://t.co/M0mb6H5aH24/15/2017, 9:24:12 PM
Cavaliers 107, Pacers 105 - 2:00 Remaining in 4th Quarter
Indy briefly took the lead. James made sure it was short-lived.
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
LeBron James now has 10 career 30-5-10 playoff games as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers4/15/2017, 9:22:53 PM
Playoff Pacer Lance: Activated
Dan Favale @danfavale
Lance Stephenson after putting on the Pacers jersey https://t.co/YRFi1sT1Hm4/15/2017, 9:20:25 PM
Cavaliers 103, Pacers 101 - 4:26 Remaining in 4th Quarter
Don't look now, but this is a two-point game. Myles Turner giving Indy some quality minutes down the stretch.
Cavaliers 103, Pacers 96 - 5:23 Remaining in 4th Quarter
J.R. Smith is actually doing a solid job on him.
Rick Noland MG/CT @RickNoland
Paul George 0 pts, 0-2 fg in 4th4/15/2017, 9:15:42 PM
Cavaliers 98, Pacers 92 - 7:53 Remaining in 4th Quarter
Lance Stephenson is sparking the Pacers. He has 14 points and six rebounds and is single-handedly keeping them in the game down the stretch here.
Cavaliers 98, Pacers 88 - 9:04 Remaining in 4th Quarter
Pacers were down six at that point. Now it's 10. Those two possessions may come back to bite them.
Miller Time Podcast @MillerTimePod
Ellis & Lance call their own numbers and miss contested fade away jumpers. Not gonna cut it.4/15/2017, 9:05:27 PM
Cavaliers 95, Pacers 84 - 11:24 Remaining in 4th Quarter
Kyle Korver's first shot attempt? A three to start the fourth quarter. Cavs back up double figures.
First Monster James Slam of the Playoffs
NBA TV @NBATV
Defense ➡️ Offense 👀 LeBron Throws It Down to cap a 10-0 run for the @cavs! #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/EhAXufiKGx4/15/2017, 8:56:22 PM
Cavaliers 92, Pacers 84 - End of 3rd Quarter
Pacers did a nice job weathering the storm at the end of the quarter there.
Just Too Much Switching by the Pacers
They keep ending up with guards on LeBron.
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Pacers need to stop switching this one https://t.co/vHuEQoztH24/15/2017, 8:52:52 PM
Cavaliers 90, Pacers 78 - 2:11 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
Suddenly, this is a 12-point game. Cavs are taking advantage of mismatches in the post and sending the Pacers' defense scrambling.
For Sure
How is this Cavs team going to mess with the Warriors or the Spurs if they defend like this?
Shane Young @YoungNBA
On a separate note, Cavs’ defense hasn’t shown me any real improvement. It’s only the playoff opener, but Pacers finding way too many holes4/15/2017, 8:48:55 PM
Cavaliers 83, Pacers 78 - 3:34 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
May have been their only two impressive defensive plays all game.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Did my eyes deceive me or did the Cavs just make two impressive defensive plays in a row?4/15/2017, 8:48:00 PM
Cavaliers 80, Pacers 78 - 4:50 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
Jeff Teague is just 1-of-7, but he has made seven free throws to keep Indy in this game.
