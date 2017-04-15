Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Playoffs

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Indiana Pacers, 109-108, in a thriller at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. LeBron James led the way with 32 points and 13 assists. Paul George had 29 for the Pacers. C.J. Miles missed a good look at the buzzer, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.