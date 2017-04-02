Oregon vs. North Carolina: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction
Oregon Ducks BasketballvsUNC Basketball
Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Justin Jackson, Joel Berry and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second game at the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon used a tremendous performance in the Elite Eight against the Kansas Jayhawks to advance to its first Final Four since 1939. The Tar Heels aren't strangers to college basketball's marquee event. North Carolina is making its 20th Final Four appearance, and it is looking to make it back to the National Championship.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Justin Jackson is feeling it! #FinalFour https://t.co/NRJoEhZ7os4/2/2017, 2:37:01 AM
Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops
Holy cow was that a tough three by Justin Jackson. Deep in left corner falling back with defender closing hard. Respect.4/2/2017, 2:36:12 AM
UNC 54, Oregon 47 (13:04, Second Half)
After Ennis misses a close layup in transition, Jackson knocks down a triple from the left corner to put Carolina up by seven! Jackson has nine of his 18 points in the second half.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
20 Points and 10 Rebounds - UNC in National Semifinals -- Last 2 instances 2017 Kennedy Meeks 2000 Brendan Haywood4/2/2017, 2:33:06 AM
Legend in the Building!
Jon Bois @jon_bois
pictured (l-r): dan fouts, fan doubts https://t.co/F1LDT4ulf34/2/2017, 2:33:41 AM
Meeks Just Picked Up His 3rd Foul
Could be the only thing that slows him down
Dana O'Neil @ESPNDanaOneil
Kennedy Meeks has 20 and 10. And we have 14 more minutes to go.4/2/2017, 2:31:29 AM
UNC 48, Oregon 41 (16:03, Second Half)
Just as Dorsey gets into the game with a three, Meeks scores another basket in the paint. The Carolina big man is doing whatever he wants in the paint.
Started from the Bottom...
Now we here. 💪
At Least's He's Not on a Boat in Miami...
😆
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
"Where's LSU at?" https://t.co/FI5sfRPYrQ4/2/2017, 2:27:11 AM
*heads to Stubhub*
The Heels look unbeatable at the moment, can they be championship bound?
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
UNC fans checking the national championship game ticket market right now https://t.co/noOXXuW42Z4/2/2017, 2:24:06 AM
Dave Pasch @DavePasch
Brooks & Dorsey better get going or this game is over.4/2/2017, 2:22:55 AM
Brian Hamilton @BrianHamiltonSI
Kennedy Meeks. Feasting.4/2/2017, 2:21:38 AM
Let the Big Dog, EAT!
It's his world, we're just living in it
CBS Sports @CBSSports
MEEKS IS FEASTING https://t.co/Ynjz6BjGLa4/2/2017, 2:22:46 AM
Kennedy Meeks, Currently:
He's got 18 so far...
UNC 41, Oregon 38 (18:15, Second Half)
Ennis moves into double digits in the points column with a layup. Meeks counters right away with a basket of his own.
UNC 39, Oregon 36 (20:00, Second Half)
We are back underway in Glendale, Arizona!
Let the Countdown Begin
⏰⏰⏰
College Basketball @br_CBB
"20 minutes" https://t.co/dshU2rkoN34/2/2017, 2:15:25 AM
That's Wasn't Too Tough...
👀
CBS Sports @CBSSports
🚨 WALDO: FOUND https://t.co/buHmCdwDJ44/2/2017, 2:13:15 AM
Ducks Fly Together
It's winning time
College Basketball @br_CBB
"stay together, stay together" https://t.co/CJm8WEFxrc4/2/2017, 2:13:38 AM
Oregon Basketball @OregonMBB
Here's a look at the 1st half stats vs. UNC. #GoDucks https://t.co/jckBMc7CLP4/2/2017, 2:09:39 AM
How, Sway!?
Justin Jackson has the team on his back