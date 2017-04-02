Oregon vs. North Carolina: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

Oregon Ducks Basketball vs UNC Basketball

Glendale, AZ

Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Justin Jackson, Joel Berry and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second game at the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon used a tremendous performance in the Elite Eight against the Kansas Jayhawks to advance to its first Final Four since 1939. The Tar Heels aren't strangers to college basketball's marquee event. North Carolina is making its 20th Final Four appearance, and it is looking to make it back to the National Championship.