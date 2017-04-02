    Oregon vs. North Carolina: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

    12:49am UTC Apr 2, 2017
Glendale, AZ
    Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Justin Jackson, Joel Berry and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second game at the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon used a tremendous performance in the Elite Eight against the Kansas Jayhawks to advance to its first Final Four since 1939. The Tar Heels aren't strangers to college basketball's marquee event. North Carolina is making its 20th Final Four appearance, and it is looking to make it back to the National Championship.

      How, Sway!?

      Justin Jackson has the team on his back

      UNC 54, Oregon 47 (13:04, Second Half)

      After Ennis misses a close layup in transition, Jackson knocks down a triple from the left corner to put Carolina up by seven! Jackson has nine of his 18 points in the second half.

      Legend in the Building!

      Meeks Just Picked Up His 3rd Foul

      Could be the only thing that slows him down

      UNC 48, Oregon 41 (16:03, Second Half)

      Just as Dorsey gets into the game with a three, Meeks scores another basket in the paint. The Carolina big man is doing whatever he wants in the paint.

      Started from the Bottom...

      Now we here. 💪

      At Least's He's Not on a Boat in Miami...

      😆

      *heads to Stubhub*

      The Heels look unbeatable at the moment, can they be championship bound?

      Let the Big Dog, EAT!

      It's his world, we're just living in it

      Kennedy Meeks, Currently:

      He's got 18 so far...

      UNC 41, Oregon 38 (18:15, Second Half)

      Ennis moves into double digits in the points column with a layup. Meeks counters right away with a basket of his own.

      UNC 39, Oregon 36 (20:00, Second Half)

      We are back underway in Glendale, Arizona!

      Let the Countdown Begin

      ⏰⏰⏰

      That's Wasn't Too Tough...

      👀

      Ducks Fly Together

      It's winning time

