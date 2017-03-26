    Oregon vs. Kansas: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

    Oregon Ducks Basketball logoOregon Ducks Basketball
    vs
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logoKansas Jayhawks Basketball

    12:49am UTC Mar 26, 2017Kansas City, MO
    Joe Tansey

    Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Devonte Graham and the Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight with a one-point win over the Michigan Wolverines. Kansas dominated the Purdue Boilermakers to move one step closer to the Final Four. Whoever clinches the spot in the Final Four will be the only representative from their conference.

    1. 2 minutes ago

    2. a minute ago

      The Dynamic Duo!

      Mason is the only reason the Jayhawks aren't down double digits.

    3. 4 minutes ago

    4. 4 minutes ago

      Frank Mason vs. the World

      Will anyone else on KU pick him up?

    6. 6 minutes ago

      Duck!

      👀

    7. 9 minutes ago

      Is That Good?

      Yeah, that's good.

    8. 11 minutes ago

      Oregon 31, Kansas 26 (5:04, First Half)

      Dorsey's open jumper from the top of the key forces Bill Self to call a timeout. The Kansas coach is not pleased with the effort on defense.

    9. 9 minutes ago

      Current Vibes in Eugene:

      A Dorsey jumper forced Self to call a timeout. He didn't look too pleased with his squad's effort.

    11. 12 minutes ago

    12. 13 minutes ago

      Oregon 27, Kansas 26 (5:59, First Half)

      Mason knocks down all three of his foul shots out of the break. Mason and Vick have 19 of the Jayhawks' 26 points, with Mason scoring the last 10.

    13. 16 minutes ago

      Oregon 27, Kansas 23 (5:59, First Half)

      Back-to-back threes from Brooks and Ennis open up a decent lead for the Ducks. However, right before the under-eight timeout, Mason gets fouled by Pritchard beyond the three-point line. That is Pritchard's second foul.

    14. 14 minutes ago

      💪💪💪

      The Ducks aren't backing down!

    16. 16 minutes ago

      The Ducks Are Flying!

      Every shot is seemingly falling for the squad in green

    17. 21 minutes ago

      Oregon 17, Kansas 16 (8:45, First Half)

      Jackson returns to the game after nine minutes on the bench with two fouls. Look for Oregon to run some plays at the Kansas freshman in an attempt to hand him a third foul.

    18. 22 minutes ago

    19. 21 minutes ago

      It's Jordan Bell's World...

      We're just living in it

    21. 22 minutes ago

      Jordan Bell, Currently:

      The kid is everywhere!

    22. 25 minutes ago

      Oregon 12, Kansas 12 (11:51, First Half)

      Vick sinks a pair of foul shots out of the break to level the game at 12.

    23. 25 minutes ago

      A Dunk Worth 1000 Words...

      Hammer it home! 🔨🔨🔨

    24. 27 minutes ago

      Oregon 12, Kansas 10 (11:51, First Half)

      Kansas is starting to find a rhythm on offense. The Jayhawks have eight points off turnovers in the opening eight minutes.

