Oregon vs. Kansas: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017
Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Devonte Graham and the Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight with a one-point win over the Michigan Wolverines. Kansas dominated the Purdue Boilermakers to move one step closer to the Final Four. Whoever clinches the spot in the Final Four will be the only representative from their conference.
1:47 to Half - Oregon: 36, Kansas: 31 Scoring leaders for the Ducks - Brooks (9), Dorsey & Ennis (8), Bell & Benson (4). #GoDucks3/26/2017, 1:30:41 AM
Josh Jackson and Frank Mason III keeping the Jayhawks in this #Elite8 https://t.co/6eMHirV5CV3/26/2017, 1:31:24 AM
Frank Mason III has scored 15 straight points for Kansas. No one else is doing anything, really, and Jayhawks somehow down just five.3/26/2017, 1:29:08 AM
Coming through! #Elite8 https://t.co/O8FPL9wLaX3/26/2017, 1:27:18 AM
🔥🔥🔥 Oregon has made 8 of its last 9 shots. #Elite8 https://t.co/RqERTDnJr53/26/2017, 1:22:36 AM
Oregon 31, Kansas 26 (5:04, First Half)
Dorsey's open jumper from the top of the key forces Bill Self to call a timeout. The Kansas coach is not pleased with the effort on defense.
A Dorsey jumper forced Self to call a timeout. He didn't look too pleased with his squad's effort.
Josh Jackson and Devonte’ Graham have a combined two shots attempted and zero points for Kansas.3/26/2017, 1:21:28 AM
Oregon 27, Kansas 26 (5:59, First Half)
Mason knocks down all three of his foul shots out of the break. Mason and Vick have 19 of the Jayhawks' 26 points, with Mason scoring the last 10.
Oregon 27, Kansas 23 (5:59, First Half)
Back-to-back threes from Brooks and Ennis open up a decent lead for the Ducks. However, right before the under-eight timeout, Mason gets fouled by Pritchard beyond the three-point line. That is Pritchard's second foul.
MOOD. @OregonMBB https://t.co/qz9Z38UQE33/26/2017, 1:18:38 AM
Oregon 17, Kansas 16 (8:45, First Half)
Jackson returns to the game after nine minutes on the bench with two fouls. Look for Oregon to run some plays at the Kansas freshman in an attempt to hand him a third foul.
Jordan Bell is operating on a whole new level in the NCAA Tournament. Been fun to watch.3/26/2017, 1:11:24 AM
🔨 + 🖐 #EliteEight https://t.co/tKP1LaN9Dd3/26/2017, 1:12:12 AM
Oregon 12, Kansas 12 (11:51, First Half)
Vick sinks a pair of foul shots out of the break to level the game at 12.
It's getting LOUD in KC! #Elite8 https://t.co/ek8wQSOEPC3/26/2017, 1:05:38 AM
Oregon 12, Kansas 10 (11:51, First Half)
Kansas is starting to find a rhythm on offense. The Jayhawks have eight points off turnovers in the opening eight minutes.
