Oregon vs. Kansas: Elite 8 Live Updates, Score for NCAA Tournament 2017

Oregon Ducks Basketball vs Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

Kansas City, MO

Follow live updates as Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and the Oregon Ducks take on Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Devonte Graham and the Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET. Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight with a one-point win over the Michigan Wolverines. Kansas dominated the Purdue Boilermakers to move one step closer to the Final Four. Whoever clinches the spot in the Final Four will be the only representative from their conference.