NFL Draft 2017 Results: Rounds 4-7 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 3
Follow live coverage on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia. Several talented players with off-field baggage came off the board in the second and third rounds. How long will Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook wait to hear his name called? Tennessee prospect Joshua Dobbs and Pittsburgh product Nathan Peterman are the remaining intriguing names at quarterback. Will the Arizona Cardinals or New Orleans Saints draft a signal-caller to carry the torch for veterans Carson Palmer and Drew Brees?
Full Day 3 NFL Draft Results, Big Board
Eagles Select 5'8" Running Back at No. 132
The Eagles need reinforcements to compensate for oft-injured running back Ryan Mathews and 33-year-old Darren Sproles. San Diego State product Donnel Pumphrey adds versatility, but he may develop into a smaller version of Wendell Smallwood, who's already on the roster.
The @Eagles select @Aztec_Football RB @Pumphrey6K with the 132nd overall pick! #NFLDraft
Browns Add Playmaker to Secondary at No. 126
Houston cornerback Howard Wilson notched five interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2016. If his recent collegiate production translates to the pros, the Browns may have a starter opposite Joe Haden.
Lions Select Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin at No. 124
Reeves-Maybin suffered a severe shoulder injury that required surgery during his senior campaign. Before the injury, he flashed potential as a Day 2 prospect. The Tennessee product brings versatility, but he'll need time to fully recover. He logged 100-plus tackles in his sophomore and juniors seasons.
49ers Move Up for RB Joe Williams at No. 121
The 49ers executed a trade with the Colts to move up for running back Joe Williams. General manager John Lynch hasn't committed to running back Carlos Hyde for the team's future plans. Williams could be the lead back in San Francisco sooner than later.
Bears Draft a 5'6" Running Back at No. 119
North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen is already drawing comparisons to Darren Sproles because of his stature and his skill set. Cohen can run and catch out of the backfield as a scatback. He's the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-time leading rusher with 5,619 rushing yards.
So @McShay13 just said new Jags WR Dede Westbrook is the only player he's ever heard of being kicked out of a 15-minute combine interview.
Bengals Draft Another Pass-Rusher at No. 116
Cincinnati selected Jordan Willis at No. 73, which indicates the team's focus on chasing down quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger. Carl Lawson put together a breakout junior season at Auburn with 9.5 sacks. He's a Day 2 talent who slipped to Day 3.
Writing on the Wall for Matt Jones
Running back Matt Jones took a backseat to Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson last season. He became an afterthought in the backfield. With bruising ball-carrier Samaje Perine added to the mix at No. 114, expect the team to place Jones on the trade block.
Round 4, pick 114 Redskins: Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine #NFLDraft
Seahawks Roll Dice on Safety Tedric Thompson's Concussion Issues at No. 111
Thompson's collegiate resume looks impressive. He logged 13 interceptions combined between his sophomore and senior seasons. He missed extended time during his sophomore year with lingering issues from a concussion. If Thompson stays on the field, he's a playmaker for a top-notch secondary.
Jaguars Select Slot Receiver at No. 110
At 6'0", 178 pounds, wide receiver Dede Westbrook will line up in the slot and earn his keep by accumulating yards after the catch. There are question marks about his character, dating back to 2012 and 2013 domestic violence accusations. He wasn't convicted following the accusations.
ROUND 4. 110th OVERALL. @Jaguars select @OU_Football WR @DedeTHEGreat11! #NFLDraft
Vince Biegel Starts Off Day 3 as the No. 108 Pick
After playing four seasons at Wisconsin, Biegel stays within the state and goes to Green Bay. At 6'3", 246 pounds, he'll likely compete for early snaps at inside linebacker. He lined up on the outside with the Badgers.
With the first pick of the fourth round, No. 108, the #Packers select #Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel. Quick, quick.
Tight End Jake Butt Continues to Slip and Collect
Mike Tanier: Grades for Every Day 2 Pick
🚨Trade Alert🚨
Essentially, the Chiefs will acquire the Patriots' fifth-round compensatory pick.
Chiefs announced they are trading TE James O'Shaughnessy and a sixth-rounder to Patriots for pick No. 183.
Day 3 Draft Questions: Where Does Tight End Jake Butt Land?
Day 3 Prospect Watch: Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Charles Walker
2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Headlines
-Minnesota Vikings draft ball-carrier Dalvin Cook at No. 41
-Three Washington defensive backs selected between No. 33 and No. 43
-Cincinnati Bengals select running back Joe Mixon at No. 48
-Cleveland Browns take quarterback DeShone Kizer at No. 52
-New York Giants draft Davis Webb at No. 87 to possibly be Eli Manning's successor
Eagles Will Be Patient with Cornerback Sidney Jones
Packers Draft New Lead Back at No. 134?
Ty Montgomery led the Packers in rushing yards (457) during the previous season. Head coach Mike McCarthy will likely utilize Montgomery and the team's No. 134 overall pick, Jamaal Williams, together as a tandem. The Brigham Young prospect eclipsed 1,200 yards during his sophomore and senior campaigns.