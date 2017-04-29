    NFL Draft 2017 Results: Rounds 4-7 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 3

    3:00pm UTC Apr 29, 2017Philadelphia
    Maurice Moton

    Follow live coverage on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia. Several talented players with off-field baggage came off the board in the second and third rounds. How long will Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook wait to hear his name called? Tennessee prospect Joshua Dobbs and Pittsburgh product Nathan Peterman are the remaining intriguing names at quarterback. Will the Arizona Cardinals or New Orleans Saints draft a signal-caller to carry the torch for veterans Carson Palmer and Drew Brees?

    1. 7 minutes ago

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Full Day 3 NFL Draft Results, Big Board

    2. 3 minutes ago

      Packers Draft New Lead Back at No. 134?

      Ty Montgomery led the Packers in rushing yards (457) during the previous season. Head coach Mike McCarthy will likely utilize Montgomery and the team's No. 134 overall pick, Jamaal Williams, together as a tandem. The Brigham Young prospect eclipsed 1,200 yards during his sophomore and senior campaigns.

    3. 7 minutes ago

      Eagles Select 5'8" Running Back at No. 132

      The Eagles need reinforcements to compensate for oft-injured running back Ryan Mathews and 33-year-old Darren Sproles. San Diego State product Donnel Pumphrey adds versatility, but he may develop into a smaller version of Wendell Smallwood, who's already on the roster.

    4. 30 minutes ago

      Browns Add Playmaker to Secondary at No. 126

      Houston cornerback Howard Wilson notched five interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2016. If his recent collegiate production translates to the pros, the Browns may have a starter opposite Joe Haden.

    6. 36 minutes ago

      Lions Select Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin at No. 124

      Reeves-Maybin suffered a severe shoulder injury that required surgery during his senior campaign. Before the injury, he flashed potential as a Day 2 prospect. The Tennessee product brings versatility, but he'll need time to fully recover. He logged 100-plus tackles in his sophomore and juniors seasons.

    7. 31 minutes ago

      49ers Move Up for RB Joe Williams at No. 121

      The 49ers executed a trade with the Colts to move up for running back Joe Williams. General manager John Lynch hasn't committed to running back Carlos Hyde for the team's future plans. Williams could be the lead back in San Francisco sooner than later.

    8. 16 minutes ago

      Bears Draft a 5'6" Running Back at No. 119

      North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen is already drawing comparisons to Darren Sproles because of his stature and his skill set. Cohen can run and catch out of the backfield as a scatback. He's the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-time leading rusher with 5,619 rushing yards.

    9. an hour ago

    11. 35 minutes ago

      Bengals Draft Another Pass-Rusher at No. 116

      Cincinnati selected Jordan Willis at No. 73, which indicates the team's focus on chasing down quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger. Carl Lawson put together a breakout junior season at Auburn with 9.5 sacks. He's a Day 2 talent who slipped to Day 3.

    12. an hour ago

      Writing on the Wall for Matt Jones

      Running back Matt Jones took a backseat to Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson last season. He became an afterthought in the backfield. With bruising ball-carrier Samaje Perine added to the mix at No. 114, expect the team to place Jones on the trade block.

    13. 4:36 pm

      Seahawks Roll Dice on Safety Tedric Thompson's Concussion Issues at No. 111

      Thompson's collegiate resume looks impressive. He logged 13 interceptions combined between his sophomore and senior seasons. He missed extended time during his sophomore year with lingering issues from a concussion. If Thompson stays on the field, he's a playmaker for a top-notch secondary.

    14. 4:30 pm

      Jaguars Select Slot Receiver at No. 110

      At 6'0", 178 pounds, wide receiver Dede Westbrook will line up in the slot and earn his keep by accumulating yards after the catch. There are question marks about his character, dating back to 2012 and 2013 domestic violence accusations. He wasn't convicted following the accusations.

    16. 4:21 pm

      Vince Biegel Starts Off Day 3 as the No. 108 Pick

      After playing four seasons at Wisconsin, Biegel stays within the state and goes to Green Bay. At 6'3", 246 pounds, he'll likely compete for early snaps at inside linebacker. He lined up on the outside with the Badgers.

    17. 4:12 pm

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Tight End Jake Butt Continues to Slip and Collect

    18. 4:03 pm

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Mike Tanier: Grades for Every Day 2 Pick

    19. 3:57 pm

      🚨Trade Alert🚨

      Essentially, the Chiefs will acquire the Patriots' fifth-round compensatory pick.

    21. 3:40 pm

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Day 3 Draft Questions: Where Does Tight End Jake Butt Land?

    22. 3:33 pm

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Day 3 Prospect Watch: Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Charles Walker

    23. 4:08 pm

      2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Headlines

      -Minnesota Vikings draft ball-carrier Dalvin Cook at No. 41

      -Three Washington defensive backs selected between No. 33 and No. 43

      -Cincinnati Bengals select running back Joe Mixon at No. 48

      -Cleveland Browns take quarterback DeShone Kizer at No. 52

      -New York Giants draft Davis Webb at No. 87 to possibly be Eli Manning's successor

    24. 3:15 pm

      NFL Draft Day 3 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 3 2017

      Eagles Will Be Patient with Cornerback Sidney Jones

